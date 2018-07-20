Electronic Arts: Is This The Peak?

Electronic Arts, in my opinion, needs to improve and diversify its portfolio of projects if it wants to establish a stronger presence in the industry.

After I sold my position in Electronic Arts (NSADAQ: EA) in January, the company’s stock has grown by an additional 30%. While the stock of Electronic Arts is trading around its all-time high of $150 per share, I do believe that the company is currently operating at the peak of its creativity, and if it wants to appreciate in value in the future, it needs to improve its overall portfolio of products.

In my previous Electronic Arts article, a number of people didn’t share my criticism of the company, saying that it's a financially stable and growing enterprise, and I do agree with such statements. I have made a comparable table which shows that Electronic Arts is being valued by lower multiples in comparison with the other gaming publishers and its operating and net margins of 27.84% and 20.25%, respectively, are some of the best in the industry.

But what I don’t like about the company is its lack of creativity. As a gamer, I don’t like purchasing products that are not of interest to me. As an investor, I have no interest in buying companies that are not innovating. The recent E3 conference that was held in LA a month ago showed that Electronic Arts is not that much interested in releasing new IPs, as its lineup for the fiscal year that started in April features the already known sports franchises along with another Battlefield franchise game and a not so new title Anthem that was announced way back in 2017.

Right now, one of Electronic Arts' major catalyst for growth is the FIFA franchise. Every year, the publisher releases a new version of the game, which has become a cash cow, breaking sales records in the last few years. In addition, thanks to the releases of other sports games along with the titles from the FIFA franchise, Electronic Arts manages to make around 20% of its annual net revenues solely based on those products alone. The table below shows that in Q2 the publisher expects to make $1.27 billion in net revenue mostly thanks to those games.

And while in the sports gaming genre Electronic Arts is without a doubt a leader, it doesn’t have a lot of competitive advantages in the other segments of the industry. When the holiday season comes, the publisher will be facing an uphill battle, as major AAA products from other companies are going to be released. Without a doubt, Activision’s (NASDAQ: ATVI) Call of Duty Black Ops 4 will outsell Battlefield V in the first person shooter genre, as the latest game from the Black Ops series has sold 15 million units on PlayStation 4 alone, while the best-selling game from the Battlefield franchise Battlefield 3 shipped a little less than 15 million units for PS3 and Xbox 360 combined.

In addition, Take-Two (NASDAQ: TTWO) also is going to release its first major title in years called Red Dead Redemption 2, which expects to sell at least 15 million copies and take some market share from both of those games. While such competition is surely good for the consumer, as the consumer has the ability to choose the product that he/she really likes, it’s certainly not a good thing for the publisher since it will need to spend more resources on marketing and advertising in order to make the product more attractive to the buyer.

Besides traditional video gaming, if we take a look at Electronic Arts' other projects, we’ll see that unlike in the video gaming market, the company is not as strong in the fields like eSports, online gaming platform and mobile gaming.

Unlike Activision, with its Overwatch, or Valve, with its Dota 2, Electronic Arts doesn’t have any major project in the field of competitive gaming. If we look at the statistics, we will see that eSports is a growing trend inside the gaming industry that exponentially increases in value year-over-year and is expected to bring $1.5 billion in revenues by 2020. And while the publisher hosts its FUT Championship competition, it’s relatively small in comparison to projects from other companies and it also doesn’t bring a lot of attention from the gaming community.

As for mobile gaming, Electronic Arts in one of its latest presentations showed that its mobile bookings are nearly the same in the last three years, while the overall mobile gaming field has been growing exponentially in the last few years with a CAGR of 25.5%. This shows that Electronic Arts is only strong in the traditional video gaming segment and its other projects don’t create much shareholder value.

Because of this, I’m no longer a shareholder of the company. The stock repurchase program has certainly helped to drive EA’s share price up in the last couple of quarters, but in the long run the publisher, in my opinion, will need to innovate and diversify its portfolio of projects, if it wants to establish a stronger presence in the industry and continue to appreciate in value. And since it’s not what’s happening now, I have no interest in reacquiring Electronic Arts shares, but I remain bullish on the overall gaming industry, as it was stated in my other articles.

