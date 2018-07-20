Rowan: July Fleet Status Report Analysis

For now, the dynamics of Rowan shares will mostly depend on oil price fluctuations until we see improvements on the floater side of the offshore drilling market.

There are many changes compared to the April fleet status report, but only one change is real news.

Rowan (RDC) recently published its fleet status report. The company had a number of deals in late April and June, so let’s look if the momentum was sustained. First, I will list the changes from the previous fleet status report and state whether it's real news or has been known before.

Drillship Rowan Relentless got a one-well contract with Exxon Mobil (XOM) that begins in September 2018. I covered this development in “Rowan Gets Drillship Contract From Exxon Mobil.” Jack-up Rowan Gorilla VII got an 18-month contract from Chrysaor in the UK North Sea. The contract has two one-year unpriced options. I covered this development in “Rowan Signs 18-Month Contract For Jackup.” Jack-up Bob Palmer is chartered to ARO Drilling via a bareboat charter agreement from mid-June 2018 to June 2021. I covered this development in “Rowan Gets A 3-Year Contract For Jack-Up Bob Palmer.” Jack-ups Rowan EXL I, Rowan EXL IV, Bess Brants and Earnest Dees will be chartered to ARO Drilling via a bareboat charter agreement for three-year contracts between ARO Drilling and Saudi Aramco. I covered this development in “Rowan Jackups Get 4 Contracts.” Rowan EXL III got a two-well contract with Cantlum in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico with an estimated duration of 28 days. News! This has not been announced before.

As we can see, there are plenty developments compared to the April fleet status report, but most of them are not news as they have been announced before. The only real news is the 28-day contract for Rowan EXL III. The main reason for this situation is that Rowan has almost all jack-ups under contract. Only Rowan Norway has no contract and is available for work right now. Rowan Norway is a modern rig built in 2011 and I expect it to eventually find a job given the positive dynamics in the North Sea segment of the offshore drilling market.

In the current environment, the main moving part for Rowan is its drillship segment. The company has four modern drillships, and two of them have short-term contracts while the other two are available for work. In my opinion, the company will try to keep two rigs (Rowan Resolute and Rowan Relentless) hot at whatever dayrate might be available, and the other two rigs (Rowan Renaissance and Rowan Reliance) will be warm stacked until better days come for the drillship segment of the offshore drilling market.

In the existing environment, it’s hard to expect that Rowan shares will develop a sustainable upside trend without the help from oil prices. The $17 resistance level is correlated to the $80 Brent oil (BNO) price. To break through $17 and have more upside, Rowan shares must either enjoy the support from oil prices or from positive fundamental developments on the floater side of the offshore drilling market. Until then, they’ll be range-bound.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.