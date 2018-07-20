Philip Morris: Really?

Really? Just when it looked like Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had begun to find its mojo again, reminding everyone that it was in fact a big dividend champion, it just announced its earnings, which were stellar, but came with a sharp downward revision to fiscal year guidance. Cue the collective sigh from longs that have been waiting for a bounce back up out of the $80 range. Instead, we are headed back to the $70 range.

The stock is a dividend champion, and anytime we see a sizable pullback, we become intrigued, including on today's action. We view the hit to earnings as a temporary headwind, as you must recall, the company is in a very transformative year, significantly boosting sales of heated tobacco units while continuing to ship less traditional tobacco. Considering the company's major shift in strategy, as its solid dividend, we are not giving up. Let us discuss.

Price action

The stock is taking it on the chin again this morning following its earnings report, which was by all accounts strong, but management issued very conservative and a somewhat surprising bearish outlook. The stock's malaise continues here in 2018:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing

The market is giving investors another chance at a bargain. Make no mistake, the market is pricing in uncertainty for the future. From both a trade and an investment standpoint, we have the stock now under $77, and at 15 times 2018 earnings, this is a level not seen in quite some time.

Considering our projections for 2018 earnings were previously $5.20, we have rolled back expectations to $5.10, based on management's caution. Still, the stock is cheap. With the multiple compression we are seeing, the big money investors are raising the red flag, believing more trouble may be on the horizon. We take a contrarian view to this sentiment, and are adding, despite the risk being priced in.

Yes, the company is transitioning. Yes, it had a rough first quarter, but the second quarter which was just reported was strong. The stock is at 15 times forward earnings. This is attractive and a level not seen in many months for this stock. This is in fact exactly what we look for in the BAD BEAT Investing philosophy, a name punished by a relatively strong quarter with a cautious outlook, driving the yield higher, and giving investors prices not seen in years. Revenues are growing, though expenses are high in this transitory period.

Drivers of revenue growth

While revenues were facing pressure over the last few years, PM's Q2 revenues are moving noticeably higher:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Some of the pressure seen in revenues in years past is of course due to anti-smoking campaigns, but there remains a bountiful market in third-world countries for traditional cigarettes, even if with traditional tobacco shipments declining:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

You see, the reasons for these declines are two-fold. First, in countries with strong public health infrastructure, higher taxes and anti-smoking campaigns have been successful in reducing use. That said, in more developed nations the introduction of new products, as well as pricing power, has driven revenues higher.

In the present quarter, the company took in revenues (excluding excise taxes) that were up 12% year over year to $7.73 billion. Recall that for several years, the company had seen trouble on the revenue side, either flat or down in many cases. Coupled with what we have seen in recent quarters, we are very pleased to see top line growth. With this rise in sales, consensus estimates were surpassed by $200 million, and we are ahead of what we thought would be $7.5 billion in sales, based on declines in traditional cigarettes and moderate growth in heated tobacco shipments. Take a look at the shipments of heated products in the last 9 quarters:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

We will be quite clear. If the company was only selling traditional cigarettes, we would have abandoned this play a long time ago. Blacklisted it, as they say. However, PM has made significant investments to drive innovation in the market. The advent of heated tobacco products has offset total shipment declines and has helped boost revenues versus recent years, despite the incredible decline in traditional cigarette sales.

The increase in heated tobacco shipments has driven revenues substantially higher. PM has continued a strong pattern of outperformance in recent quarters. We have expected revenues to be up about 6-8% due to declining rates of tobacco use within industrialized nations, but being offset by growth in heated tobacco. So, the significant jump in sales year over year of 12% surprised us.

Bottom line solid

Combined with growing revenues, expenses have crept up thanks to the new products being brought to market. This has weighed on margins, and subsequently earnings a bit, but the market is really pricing the stock at a significant discount thanks to earnings that have stalled, and a revision to guidance. Still, we see value building here as shares decline. Earnings growth is still impressive:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Factoring in expenses, the company saw earnings of $1.41, up $0.27 from last year. These bottom line results actually beat estimates by $0.18, and blew past our expectations by $0.20. We had expected lower revenue increases and declining margins in our expectations. If we had left results here, shares would be up 6-7% in our opinion. But management hit us with a surprise guidance revision.

Guidance cut

The guidance cut from management did catch us off guard slightly, especially with this strong performance in Q2. Management revised the 2018 full-year earnings per share range down to $5.02 to $5.12. We had expected $5.20 for the year, while the Street was looking for $5.14. This cut has led to selling. What we want to remind you of is that this new range is still a 29% to 32% increase over the $3.88 seen in 2017.

The results, and really just the guidance cut, has sparked some strong selling. Initial reaction was positive. A primary reason that earnings per share is being weighed on is shifts in market trends, projected increased in promotional spending, and an overall cost of sales that we expect to jump. In this quarter alone, marketing and research costs rose 14% to $1.87 billion. The primary reason for these increases stems from a shifting market focused on heated products and less combustible products.

As the company continues to shift its product mix, the upfront costs are very high, so the result is that expenses are rising. While cigarette shipment volume is declining, the advent of heated products and other related products are beginning to help cut into the loss of revenues from declining traditional cigarette volumes, and for this, we remain bullish, but are realistic that it will take time. Still, we think you need to stay the course. You are getting a quality company at a very fair price.

Dividend growth at a fair price

Under $77, investors are getting a deep value price on shares. This is a dividend growth machine. Need we remind you that just a few weeks ago, the company's board of directors announced it was going to be raising the dividend by $0.07 per share. The new $1.14 quarterly payout means investors are now getting a 6% dividend yield annualized. This is the highest the yield has been since we started following the company. We continue to expect dividend growth, even if it is just a penny hike next year. Look at the dividend growth:

Source: Data via Street Insider, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

The dividend continues to be increased and investors are getting the best dividend yield they have seen in a decade at present levels. Even though our earnings outlook was cut by $0.10 for the year, projected 2018 free cash flows are still more than $7.5 billion, and while dividends paid will be well over $6 billion, there is a cushion here. The market is pricing in risk. We are taking on that risk and buying.

Take home

If guidance remained the same, the stock would be in rally mode in a big way thanks to a stellar quarter. The company is transitioning still to heated tobacco and away from traditional cigarettes. While the latter will remain a key business line for years, the transition has led to higher expenses, weighing on margins and earnings. Still, revenues are up. The dividend has been hiked. We think this pressure is offering opportunity. We are buyers.

Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles, which are time-sensitive, actionable investing ideas. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box to "Get email alerts "under "Follow."

Time is running out, so act now! Go all-in with BAD BEAT Investing Our 46% annual discount period will end soon. Get our highest conviction rapid-return trade ideas for ~$1 a day. What We Do: Find beaten-down stocks and profit from their reversals. Give you our best ideas to make money. 2-3 swing trades a week, monthly deep value plays. Guided entry and exits. Open discussions of ideas with other day-traders and DEEP value investors. Invest in your future by joining BAD BEAT Investing today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.