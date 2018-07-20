The Great Wall Of Micron

Great discounts to fair value are found when investors have a fundamental misunderstanding about a business. Those discounts are greatest of all when emotion is involved in the valuation, and the strongest emotion in the investing domain is fear. Micron (NASDAQ:MU) is perhaps the best example of a company that has been drastically mispriced due to fear resulting from a misunderstanding of the industry.

Micron is trading at just over four times the current earnings run rate, despite having no net debt and a massive amount of assets, both physical and intellectual property. If you don't believe the current run rate is accurate you can look to the estimates of sell side analysts and get a similar picture. For Micron to trade at this level, it implies that the market thinks that not only will Micron's earnings decline in the near term, but that for the foreseeable future earnings will be a fraction of the current level, or else the enterprise value would quickly turn into a negative number from the massive cash generation.

How can this be? If the market is right, why would earnings decline so dramatically? For two reasons: either due to cyclicality in pricing because of a failure of the oligopoly, or because of an entry of one or more new members into the oligopoly, namely China. I've addressed the first issue in articles in past years, and I don't think it's the primary fear that investors have, given that Samsung and Hynix, as well as the NAND producers, have shown rationality in their capacity additions. Given current headlines, both about the US/China trade war and about the desire of China to get into the memory industry, I think that's what investors fear. I also think that investors have a misunderstanding of just how difficult it is for a new entity to enter the memory industry.

I came across a fascinating paper recently by researchers from Stanford and MIT called, "Are Ideas Getting Harder to Find?" Their research shows that across a wide range of industries, researchers become less and less productive over time. This was especially true in semiconductors with the progress in following Moore's Law, where their research indicated that researchers had an annual productivity loss of 6.8%, meaning that every 10.3 years, twice as many researchers were necessary in order to keep up with following Moore's law at the pace that it dictates. In other words, it took 18 times as many researchers in 2014 as it took in 1971.

This isn't too surprising when you think about it. When you are picking fruit you'll go after the low hanging ones first, reaching higher and higher until there's none left to pick. Progress gets increasingly more difficult, and eventually you reach a point where physical limits prevent you from going any further.

It is common knowledge that Moore's Law will soon come to an end as we hit the smallest possible feature sizes. My first reaction upon thinking about this was that Micron and the others were climbing towards a summit, and once it was reached there would be no further to go, and at that point it would just be a matter of waiting for someone else to catch up, which inevitably they would. If the top of the summit is a plateau, there would be room for everyone up there.

However, I think a better metaphor for the situation is that Micron's researchers are continually building higher walls. Yes, it takes more and more Micron researchers to continue building those walls, but it takes more and more people to try to breach those walls.

It's daunting to think that if you want to compete with Micron, you have to increase your number of researchers (and other research spending) by 6.8% per year, every year, indefinitely. However, that actually vastly understates the truth in a number of ways.

The paper looked at a variety of semiconductor companies. It appears that the ones closest to the cutting edge such as Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) have the sharpest drop in research efficiency (13.6% decline per year). DRAM and NAND memory are very advanced, with DRAM using fairly small nodes and NAND using 3D structures to compensate for the difficulty in further planar shrinking. The memory wall is already very high, new research is very difficult.

NAND is a good example of how, when one tool stops working, the industry uses one of the other tools that it's put aside during past research to continue building. Planar NAND became difficult to scale, so the industry switched to 3D NAND. 3D NAND had been tinkered with in the lab for years before it was put into use.

In order to have alternate options such as 3D NAND, you need to have a deep store of intellectual property. At the end of the last fiscal year Micron had around 20,500 patents, with thousands more pending. These patents are a public barrier to entry that maintain their effectiveness through legal means, with this barrier supported from behind by countless more innovations that are maintained in secret. 3D XPoint, for instance, uses something like 100 new materials, each depending on a lot of embedded knowledge. Duplicating a knowledge base like this is an insurmountable obstacle.

UMC is alleged to have stolen some DRAM research from Micron in Taiwan. From court documents, it would even appear that this theft was quite extensive. You might compare this to smuggling some notes about some recipes out of a Michelin star restaurant and into a new establishment. However, even with something as comparatively simple as fine dining, a recipe does not make the establishment. It is the skill and expertise of the professionals involved that determine the quality of the final product, and in the case of semiconductors, that product is incomparably more complex than making a meal. It is the chefs that make the restaurant, or to return to Micron's wall, it is Micron's people that are its wall, even more so than its deep knowledge base.

I attended the Micron Analyst Day in May, which was particularly interesting because so many of the people from Micron were new faces (with the exception of Executive VP of Technology Development Scott DeBoer.) I was quite pleased to find that the new members of upper management seemed intelligent and adept in their positions. While I was curious about the UMC issue, I didn't ask, because it wouldn't have been appropriate for them to speak about ongoing litigation. However, I was even more curious about personnel losses to China, and my impression was that recruitment losses have not been high, especially among the high level talent that they hope to retain. This was echoed in a recent Nikkei article:

"[Chinese emerging players] certainly have the incentive to hire people from our talent pool," Wayne R. Allan, senior vice president of global manufacturing at Micron, told a small group of reporters in Taiwan on Tuesday. "It's natural when you go through an acquisition like Inotera, the attrition rate can go up. But that's coming down significantly, with the annual attrition rate of 10% for the past 12 months ... Many of them are not going to China."

It's interesting to note that Micron has engineering talent spread between the US, Taiwan, Singapore, and Japan, among other places, and with backgrounds from various different major companies and educations from across the globe. This is more true than with any of Micron's competitors, most especially emerging competition in China. This is meaningful because recent research suggests that group diversity tends to increase creativity.

This diverse employee base was partially assembled from acquisitions including Elpida, Rexchip, and Inotera. Prior to the Elpida/Rexchip acquisition, Micron was working on one future DRAM process node at a time. With the acquisition of Elpida, Micron had to figure out how to make use of both sets of ongoing research, moving Inotera to 30nm with Micron's R&D, and Elpida to 25nm with Elpida's R&D. Trying to manage the two midstream lead to a slip in the schedule, and Micron briefly moved from being about one node behind Samsung to something closer to two, though Micron has more recently recovered to being one or less behind.

However, one of the most intriguing pieces of information from Scott DeBoer at the analyst day is that they now have four simultaneous R&D teams in place for the next four process nodes. Not only have they managed to integrate their combined R&D resources, but they've come out of it with the ability to progress with much greater efficiency than they've ever had before.

I've found it hard to believe that China can catch up with the current level of the incumbent memory producers in the near future, and much harder to believe that even if China did manage to approach that level, that they could keep up with the breakneck speed necessary to breach Micron's great wall. There have been many confident-sounding rumors, including one just today from Digitimes, that suggest that Chinese companies are suddenly quite close to reaching the summit, but I remain skeptical.

The week after I went to Micron's analyst day I visited China, and last week I attended SEMICON West. Both trips were partially with the purpose of talking to both Chinese and American companies that are in or near the supply chain, in order to see how closely matched the competition is. All of the numbers I've heard suggest that China is aiming for capacity numbers similar to the numbers suggested by William Tidwell's excellent recent article. In other words, despite a nearly limitless budget, China is being returns-focused. In fact, public remarks about China's expenditures would seem to even suggest a lower capacity, such as this remark from Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the May quarterly earnings call:

"When we look at what’s happening in China, we are seeing modest and disciplined growth in China. China is emerging as a spender, their strategic intent is clear and the financial resources they have are clear. And based on our dialogue, we think the expectations with those customers are realistic. They are being pragmatic. Capacity additions to date are modest. And when we take all of this into account, we have confidence in this region in the long run."

Much more importantly, from what I am hearing, Chinese technology development in DRAM is far behind public comments, and perhaps even slightly behind William Tidwell's conservative estimate. I expect China to be three to four nodes behind Micron at mass production, and falling further behind with time as Micron's four parallel R&D teams work together on creating an impenetrable obstacle for any new entrant.

This would put the Chinese DRAM companies at a scale somewhat similar to Nanya Technology in Taiwan, and like Nanya serving trailing edge demands. However, they would trail even Nanya -- remember that Nanya is only where it is because it has consistently licensed Micron research thanks to a close partnership as a previous co-owner of Inotera. Nanya has become quite profitable with this position, but is also no direct threat to Micron because AI servers and iPhones aren't interested in trailing edge DRAM.

The best comparison here would be with TSMC (NYSE:TSM) in Taiwan and SMIC (NYSE:SMI) in mainland China. SMIC is a fine company with billions in revenue and a large number of fabs, but TSMC is ten times larger and several nodes ahead. SMIC has been around for 18 years, and no doubt the government would throw funding and other advantages at the company if it would help them surmount TSMC's position. However, TSMC has built a structure just too big to scale without monumental effort.

On today's TSMC earnings conference call they were asked what they do to protect their intellectual property. A part of the answer was the observation:

"This is the core of China/US trade tension."

This is interesting because it brings up another layer of defenses for the incumbent producers. At SEMICON West there were two things that I heard multiple times that Micron investors might be interested in. The first was that in every group meeting, someone would ask about Samsung's delay in memory equipment orders, along with speculation as to why. The second was that more than once I heard it suggested that there's always the possibility that the trade war could culminate in the US prohibiting the sale of US semi cap equipment to China, which would certainly have an effect on the 2025 plan that China is pursuing.

In conclusion, Micron and the other memory manufacturers have built a great wall about themselves, and it is growing by the day at an ever increasing rate. To breach that wall an invader needs tens of billions of dollars and tens of thousands of employees. They need to either work around tens of thousands of patents or ignore them (along with the consequences of ignoring them.) They need either endless trade secrets, or to steal those trade secrets (along with the consequences of stealing them.) They need equipment, and the expectation of being able to continue getting more equipment. They need suppliers, customers, and a support infrastructure. Most of all, they need to innovate, not as fast as the competition, but much, much faster, because before they can keep up with their competition they first have to catch up.

I would observe that when confronted with a well-defended great wall, the smartest thing to do is to stay on your side or else just go around. In this case, by trying to invent the next memory technology rather than one that's already been around for more than forty years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU, AMAT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.