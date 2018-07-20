Silver Lake Offer For iHeart May Actually Help Liberty Media And Sirius XM

iHeart Media (OTCPK:IHRTQ) is attempting to work its way through bankruptcy, and the fact that 850 top tier radio stations as well as an outdoor advertising business might be on the proverbial auction block has tempted Liberty Media (LSXMA) (LSXMK), Sirius XM (SIRI), and Silver Lake (private equity) throw their proverbial hats into the ring.

The Liberty Media offer was initially for Liberty media and Sirius XM to each take a 20% stake in the company for $1.16 billion. In addition, Liberty offered a cash infusion. In order to leverage its offer, Liberty has taken steps to acquire nearly $1 billion in iHeart debt. Ultimately the Liberty offer was rebuffed and Liberty withdrew the proposal.

At that stage, Silver Lake, a private equity firm, expressed interest in acquiring a 20% stake in the terrestrial radio giant, though nothing formal had been put onto the table. Now, it appears that the Silver Lake offer might not be the silver lining that iHeart creditors wanted to see. According to reports Silver Lake is offering up $500 million for convertible preferred shares. If the proposed Silver Lake deal is still at 20% of the company, the previous Liberty Media and Sirius XM offer may have actually been more attractive.

The bottom line here is that the emergence of Silver Lake and its current offer may be a blessing for Liberty Media. The Silver Lake offer conceptually values iHeart similarly to what Liberty and Sirius XM initially offered, and proposed synergies in the Liberty/Sirius XM deal may be much stronger. Liberty controls 34% of Live Nation (LYV) and 72% of Sirius XM, which in turn owns 20% of Pandora (P). In concept a major position in iHeart would allow interplay on advertising, live events, and subscription models. In contrast, Silver Lake has substantial investments in arenas which are less likely to produce synergies which are as compelling.

As of this writing iHeart has made no comment about the Silver Lake offer. That should not come as a surprise given the level of the offer and the dynamics of the creditors. In my opinion iHeart is not going to get the benefit of a "bidding war," but could see a situation where Silver Lake and the Liberty/Sirius XM parties join forces to appease the remaining creditors whilst also garnering a very good deal in the acquisition of at least parts of iHeart.

There's no established timeline on the iHeart bankruptcy process, but realistically speaking, this waiting game can not go on forever. This latest news could bring about a new Liberty Media offer that's enough to get the train rolling more so than it has been. I look for late summer to be the time frame in which investors will get a much better idea of how this plays out, and I look for Liberty Media and Sirius XM to be a part of that process. Stay tuned!

