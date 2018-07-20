Shell To Become A Renewable Energy Company?

As I pointed out many times in the past few years, one of the main reasons I decided to buy Shell's (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) stock was because I felt that it has a good recent track record in terms of adjusting to changing trends and is not afraid to make drastic changes. The changes it made in the past years are significant and positive for the longer-term outlook as far as I am concerned. It divested from the Eagle Ford shale field once it realized that it is a potential money pit. The company decided to take a $2 billion hit in 2014 and sell the Catarina play rather than continue to produce at a loss. It cancelled the GTL plant plans in Louisiana, in my view, correctly figuring that the sum of long-term prevailing natural gas prices and the capital costs involved in getting such a project off the ground will not equal the revenue produced from such a project. I do believe that GTL prices would be robust in the long-term, but I also think that at some point there might be a rather sharp upward move in US natural gas prices, while recovering the capital invested in such a project would have taken decades.

One item in regards to Shell's overall direction which gives me some pause for thought is its very loud advertisement of the supposed plan to transition to becoming a renewable energy producer. It is when I ponder such trumpeted initiatives that I have to remember that within the current social and mediatic climate, we all tend to look for ways to address issues in a manner that allows for conformity to concepts such as progressiveness, even if it means having to misrepresent views and intentions. I feel that Shell's presentation on the world's changing energy needs and its plans to adapt to it is a message that needs deciphering in order to peel away the ideological packaging meant to make the message acceptable and non-controversial.

Shell's 2070 Vision

In a recent presentation of Shell's vision of the world by 2070 called "Shell Energy Transition Report," it presents a world where fossil fuels become a very small part of the global energy mix, with renewable energy having taken over by then.

Source: Shell

As we can see, according to Shell, North America and Europe will go almost fossil fuel free by 2070, even though right now both are heavily dependent on these fuels, while energy needs will remain overall flat. Asia will see its energy needs double, but fossil fuel use will nevertheless be cut in half. I think by far the most interesting is the outlook for Africa, where despite its population doubling every 35 years or so and despite having a currently low GDP/capita of about $1,800, it will nevertheless manage to develop without resorting to a significant increase in fossil fuel use. The whole continent of Africa with a population of over a billion people currently uses just under 4 mb/d of crude oil, which is about a fifth of the total US demand.

By 2070, with a population which might reach 3-4 billion based on current trends, it is supposed to actually cut its oil demand, based on the graph above. In other words, Africans will mostly be zipping around in EVs by 2070, even though currently it is a far more expensive technology. And of course, those EVs will mostly be filled with electricity produced by solar panels or produced by other renewable means. The fact that about 20 African countries currently have a GDP/capita of less than $1,000 should not stand in the way of the continent adopting the most expensive energy production and transport systems out there, at least based on this outlook.

Reading Between the Lines

Understandably, many investors will feel their confidence wavering in a company when seemingly it announces preparations for a future that seems unlikely to materialize. I have to confess that it is not what I want to see as I am myself an investor in this company. But if we stop to remember that certain tactical decisions cannot simply be announced with honest arguments and facts supporting it. In other words, there may be other reasons why Shell may be interested in transitioning away from oil & gas aside from the official claim stating that this is the way the world is turning, so Shell needs to turn in the same direction when it comes to energy production.

Source: Shell

I think by far the best clue in this regard when it comes to Shell's most likely actual view of the future of the oil & gas industry is its own results when it comes to reserve replacement. On the surface, it may seem like things are alright, with additions outpacing production depletion of crude oil in three out of five years. But when we look at only extensions and discoveries, we see that production averaged almost 600 million barrels per year, while its yearly discoveries have been averaging about 100 million barrels per year, which is the true measure of the longer-term sustainability of its current production levels. This problem is not Shell-specific but rather a part of the larger global issue of dwindling conventional oil discoveries. In the past four years, global conventional oil discoveries were on average less than Saudi Arabia's annual production, and this year is not showing signs of reasons for optimism in this regard, despite significantly higher oil prices compared with the previous three years.

The picture in regards to natural gas is not looking much better, with average yearly discoveries about six times smaller compared with average yearly production.

Source: Shell

At some point, reserve additions through reclassification of existing resources, as well as the purchase of assets, such as the BG deal, will no longer be a viable solution, given that the entire industry is facing a similar situation in regards to new discoveries. Perhaps this might explain why Shell sees much-reduced global oil & gas demand by 2070. Can't demand any more than what is there at a price that the global economy can afford.

It does not explain the outlook for coal, which seems to be on its way out as well, even though there are no real worries about the abundance of it for the foreseeable future. But then again, perhaps given the fact that Shell does not seem to be currently interested in getting into the coal business, it can just afford to diminish its perceived role in the future of global energy just so it can conform to the narrative. Needless to say that I do not share this view. I believe that just as coal has been largely displaced by natural gas in the past few decades, especially in the environmentally-conscious Western World, if natural gas consumption is to start declining, it will lead to a return of growth in coal demand. Unlike the forecast that Shell has put forward, I do believe that natural gas consumption will eventually start declining before 2070, mostly due to scarcity issues, not because solar panels will take its place.

Shell Preparing for Its Own Decline in Oil & Gas Production

While the BG deal, which most analysts labeled to be a bad one for Shell, did provide with a significant increase in reserves. Such acquisitions do not represent a viable, longer-term solution to reserve replacement. Buying into unconventional assets is also a bad move at this point in my view. The acreage is either expensive in the shale patch or it is inferior, like the acreage that Shell divested from in the Eagle Ford, taking a $2 billion write-down in the process. It therefore has little choice but to start preparing for a world where its own production in oil & gas will start declining, together with its peers. This whole post-hydrocarbon plan is mostly a way to start exploring the alternatives without having to publicly state some uncomfortable facts.

The inevitable question that arises from this is whether us the investors need to worry. In my view, it is not necessarily the case. It may be that the future of Shell will still include decades of selling oil & gas, albeit in declining volumes, while at the same time, it may extend into other energy producing industries, perhaps making up for the loss of revenues from losing oil & gas sales volumes. We should also keep in mind that when Shell will start to see significant and sustained declines in oil & gas production, so will most of its peers, meaning that revenues may not necessarily suffer, because the resulting price increase may be significantly higher than the decline in oil & gas volumes. At least for a while, Shell's other initiatives may help provide for growth in overall revenues, even as oil & gas production will decline, which is not such a bad thing.

One item that is potentially worrisome is the future of its profitability. We know that renewable energy schemes currently only thrive, thanks to subsidies, but those subsidies and financial support mechanisms are gradually being cut. For all the talk of these industries becoming wildly profitable and competitive against fossil fuel alternatives such as gas or coal, the reality is that these studies being cited do not account for the costs of backup generation capacity maintenance or electricity storage costs, given the unreliable nature of solar and wind electricity generation. It remains to be seen whether governments will be willing to continue to pick up the extra costs. It may be the case that Shell may invest in a number of renewable projects over coming years, building up what it calls its "new energies" portfolio, only to have these capacities rendered nonviable if the government support will be pulled out from under them.

Source: Shell

As we can see, its commitment to these new energies is not insignificant, and its commitment might grow in the next decade. It is an investment risk for Shell, with potentially positive or negative returns on that investment. It is also a potential risk for us investors if these investments do not work out. The good news in this regard however is that the plunge into these new avenues seems to be gradual, meaning that there can be no sudden disaster, which might leave us surprised. In fact, I am sure that Shell will reverse course on it if it sees these investments as being unprofitable down the line. For myself, I am personally satisfied with my assessment of this being a course of action that Shell is making for the right, practical reasons I expressed in this article, rather than the stated goal, driven by idealism, which tends to end badly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDS.A.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.