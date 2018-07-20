JetBlue: Shares Are Ready To Bounce

The company's Mint business class is best-of-class for domestic flights, and may soon be available for transatlantic flights.

Shares of JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) are down 12.90% since peaking on January 12, 2018, and in my opinion, the shares of this low-cost airline present an excellent buying opportunity at current price levels. The company has a solid history of generating strong earnings, and the future growth rate ratios point to accelerated earnings growth. I lay out my bullish argument for the company below by reviewing some pertinent fundamental and technical aspects of the stock.

Momentum Growth Quotient

Over the last few months, I have developed a new approach for my fundamental analysis of stocks: the Momentum Growth Quotient (MGQ). The MGQ is the key metric that I use to gauge the financial health of a company and its potential future growth prospects. The MGQ is calculated using the following company financial data:

EBITDA growth trend over the last 10 years Operating Margin % Operating Margin % 5-year average Normalized free cash flow over the last 7 years Forward P/E Forward Rate of Return

The goal is to generate a single number, which summarises the relative fundamental strength and future growth prospects for a company compared to an index. For the index, I use the S&P 100 - this index provides a wide swath of companies from different industries representative of the broad US economy. I update the Momentum Growth Quotient for each company in the S&P 100 every month and then use the average quotient as my baseline to compare the relative financial strength of individual companies.

As of the end of June, the average MGQ for the S&P 100 was 10.28. So, if a company has an MGQ of 12.00, its individual future growth prospects are around 20% higher than the index. If a company has an MGQ of 8, its future growth prospects are around 20% lower than the index.

The MGQ plays a critical part when it comes to determining if I am going to go long or short a stock. Generally, I only want to go long a stock with an MGQ higher than the index, and I want to go short a stock with an MGQ lower than the index.

The MGQ for JBLU as of the end of June was 13.88, which implies a 35.0% higher growth rate compared to the S&P 100. This tells us that JBLU has strong future growth potential and is a good candidate for a long position.

Financial Snapshot

Let's dig a little deeper into the financial data to get a better feel of how the company has performed on certain fundamental metrics and what these numbers imply for future growth.

The Past

During the past 12 months, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate of JetBlue Airways Corp. was -0.60% per year. During the past 3 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 11.90% per year. During the past 5 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 22.80% per year. During the past 10 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 12.40% per year (GuruFocus). The company has been able to generate earnings on a consistent basis over the long term - the dip in earnings growth over the last 12 months is reflective of a general squeeze on profits in the airline industry caused by the rise in fuel costs.

The operating margin % for JBLU came in at a 7.30% as of March 2018. Each dollar of revenue the company generated brought in 7.3 cents of earnings. The company's operating margin came in at the average operating margin % of 7.55% of its five major competitors (DAL, UAL, AAL, ALK and LUV). In regards to revenue, JBLU was able to beat its competitors for 1Q 2018: the company posted Y/Y revenue growth of 9.8% compared to the industry average of 7.39%, and Q/Q revenue growth of -0.11% compared to the industry average of -2.89%.

The Future

Knowing how a company has performed in the past is important in order to evaluate management's past record in running the business. But more important to us is how profitable the company will be in the future because we are investing going forward, not backwards. And it's the forward-looking metrics that should really get you excited about JBLU.

I like to use two measuring sticks to gauge the future growth potential for companies: Forward P/E and forward rate of return.

There are several ways to interpret a company's Price-to-Earnings Ratio (P/E). One approach is to look for companies that have a lower P/E compared to other companies in similar sectors - the rationale being that the lower the P/E, the more a company is being undervalued by the market, hence, the more value you are buying for every dollar invested. This makes a low-P/E stock a good value, but there is also the other side of the coin - it can also indicate that investors aren't very confident about the company's prospects.

I prefer to use Forward P/E (current stock's price over its "expected" earnings per share) to gauge a company's expected future earning power. A high Forward P/E ratio means that investors are anticipating higher growth in the future and are willing to pay more for future earnings - momentum investing is all about following the trend (perceived or real).

JBLU has a Forward P/E of 11.22 compared to a 17.29 Forward P/E for the S&P 100. The Forward P/E for JBLU is lower than that of the index, indicating that investor growth prospects for the stock are lower than that of the broader market, but we view any Forward P/E above 10 as acceptable for a long position.

The forward rate of return for a stock (created by Donald Yacktman) is one of my favourite quotients for gauging the market's expectation for future growth for a company. Yacktman defines forward rate of return as the normalized free cash flow yield plus real growth plus inflation. In simple terms, the forward rate of return can be thought of as the return that investors buying the stock today can expect from it in the future.

The forward rate of return for JBLU stands at 25.44%. This implies that an investor buying the stock today should expect a 25.44% return over the next 12 months. The average forward rate of return for the S&P 100 stands at 9.68%, so JBLU has an implied potential rate of return that is 2.62x greater than that of the index.

The risk inherent in the forward rate of return is that the calculation is reliable only if the company can grow at the same rate in the future as it did in the past. If the growth rate falters, the projected returns will not materialise. But we are willing to accept this risk as part of the difficult process of forecasting earnings and growth momentum.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the momentum trend for JBLU would have turned bullish with a break above $19.75 on July 18. This signalled a bullish breakout above consolidation zone between $18.50 and $19.75, which began on April 24 on the daily charts. From here, we see the shares climbing to the $22.50 level over the next three months.

Today, we will buy the JBLU 21SEP18 18 Call Options, which will provide us with approximately 7x leverage on our long trade. Our stop-loss exit signal for the trade will be a daily close below $19.50. When trading options with leverage, a stop-loss is absolutely imperative in order to avoid oversized losses and wipeouts.

For investors in the shares, we recommend that you hold for 3 months or $22.50, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors, I believe JBLU is a solid addition to any growth portfolio over the next 12 months.

The Mint Advantage

In 2014, JBLU disrupted the business class airline industry by introducing its Mint Business Class. The 16-seat premium cabins offered flatbed seats for flights from New York to Los Angeles at a much lower price than its competitors. The program has been a tremendous success and now is available on 15 routes in the US. The company's business plan originally called for 11 Mint-equipped air planes, but by the end of Q1 2018, the company was flying 34 Mint planes.

And further growth potential lies ahead for JetBlue Mint: The company appears to be coming closer to finally offering transatlantic flights that would offer the Mint advantage to passengers flying to Europe.

Although the cost for domestic Mint seats have increased since it was first launched in 2014, the offer still appears to be the best-in-class premium package for domestic flyers. A travel writer described her experience with Mint as follows: "It is, on the whole, among the most comfortable and pleasant domestic flying experiences available."

Despite the competitive advantage offered by Mint, the company has some work cut out for itself for the balance of 2018 when it comes to improving the overall public perception of its business. According to an industry survey completed by travel magazine The Points Guy, in which it ranked airlines based on price, convenience, headaches, and extras, JetBlue dropped from 4th in 2017 to 8th in 2018 in their rankings.

According to the survey, JetBlue lagged in on-time arrivals, baggage fees, and customer satisfaction. The good news is that there is nowhere to go but up from here. These are issues that can be addressed by the company, and fixed. At current price levels, extreme pessimism has been unduly priced into the shares - I see upside surprise for shareholders moving forward.

Conclusion

When I go long a stock, I want to invest in a company that provides superior future growth potential, but I also want to time the entry into any position to try to maximise my return.

So, I use fundamental analysis to identify shares with a strong future growth rate, and then I apply technical analysis to identify ideal entry points.

In my opinion, JBLU is a strong buy at these levels from both a fundamental and technical perspective.

