Alibaba Is Good, But This Company Is Even Better - And It's Not Amazon

Alibaba (BABA) is a high-growth company that is fundamentally strong and that is well positioned in key markets and key technologies. Alibaba is not trading at an overly low valuation, but still looks like a relatively strong investment right here.

Altaba (AABA) offers the chance to participate in Alibaba's success whilst also allowing investors to enter a position at a discount. This provides a somewhat better total return outlook going forward, making Altaba the superior pick.

Alibaba, which was founded just 19 years ago, has grown into a $480 billion giant over the last couple of years. The company is proclaimed the Chinese version of Amazon (AMZN) regularly, but in reality the company is more than that.

Alibaba's operations are segmented into four different business units: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media & Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives & others. Alibaba holds sizable equity stakes in several other companies, including Ant Financial, the world's highest-valued fintech company.

With these business units Alibaba generated revenues of $9.9 billion during the most recent quarter, which means annualized revenues of roughly $40 billion. Regarding its top line Alibaba therefore is substantially smaller than Amazon, which generated $190 billion in sales over the last year.

Alibaba has two major benefits, though: It is growing at a vastly higher pace, as revenues grew by 61% during the last quarter, versus a top line growth rate of 43% for Amazon. On top of that Alibaba's slightly different business model allows for significantly higher margins.

With its commerce business Amazon is doing most of the handling and therefore generates a lot of costs with its more than 500,000 employees. Alibaba, on the other hand, is not doing a significant amount of handling across its different platforms. Instead the company charges others to use its platform, which generates attractive margins due to the low proportional costs Alibaba endures.

Alibaba has been able to generate core commerce EBITDA margins of 50%+ in the recent past (53% during the last quarter), something Amazon could only dream of. It is thus not surprising that profits as well as cash flows are looking substantially better at Alibaba compared to Amazon:

Alibaba generates 2.5x Amazon's operating profits, three times Amazon's net profits and even its operating cash flows are slightly higher than those of Amazon. Surprisingly Alibaba's market capitalization is only about half as high as that of Amazon, which recently broke the $900 billion barrier.

Alibaba has, just like Amazon, ventured into other industries over the years. Alibaba's cloud computing unit is grossing about $3 billion annually and grew at more than 100% year over year during the most recent quarter. Management's guidance sees compelling growth rates in the future, total revenues are forecasted to grow by more than 60% during FY 2019 (which started in April).

Even beyond 2019 Alibaba will, in all likelihood, continue to generate attractive growth rates. With its focus on the Chinese market Alibaba is poised to benefit from the explosive rise of the Chinese middle class: About three quarters of China's urban population will belong to the middle class by 2022, a massive increase from just 4% in 2000. This means that Chinese consumers will have steadily rising disposable incomes, which drives consumer purchases in the country.

There is significantly less brick-and-mortar retail space in China (per capita) compared to the US, which drives online sales in this massive market. The Chinese e-commerce market already is larger than that of the US and the UK combined, according to the Boston Consulting Group. With high relative economic growth rates in the country and the rise of China's middle class, Alibaba will remain able to grow its core commerce sales at a high rate. The cash flows that this business throws off can then be utilized to grow other businesses such as Alibaba's cloud offerings.

Alibaba also keeps investing cash into tech startups as well as established players, such as Indian e-commerce company Paytm or payment processor Ant Financial.

Despite its many investments into its own businesses as well as into other companies, Alibaba has a strong balance sheet:

Alibaba's long term debt and lease obligations are equal to about 1.1 times its EBITDA, whereas the same ratio stands at 2.4 for Amazon.

To sum things up: Alibaba is growing faster than Amazon, generates higher margins, earnings and cash flows, and is focused on the most attractive online commerce market in the world. To make things even better Alibaba also has the healthier balance sheet, and Alibaba nevertheless is trading at just above half of Amazon's market capitalization.

Altaba Allows Investors To Get Into Alibaba At A Discount

Yahoo owned a major stake in Alibaba, and once Yahoo's internet business was acquired by Verizon (VZ) the former Yahoo turned into a holding company called Altaba. The primary holding of Altaba is Alibaba (Altaba owns a 15% stake), Altaba also holds a 35% stake in Yahoo Japan (OTCPK:YAHOY).

Since Alibaba as well as Yahoo Japan are publicly traded, we could easily calculate the asset value of Altaba's investments, but that is not even necessary, as Altaba does this itself. Up-to-date numbers can be seen here, at the time of writing the discount to net asset value is 26%. Since Alibaba makes up the majority of Altaba's investments, buying shares of Altaba allows investors to enter a position in Alibaba at a substantial discount to the share price of BABA.

Altaba has recently announced that it would sell roughly one third of its stake in Yahoo Japan to Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY). This will increase the Alibaba portion of Altaba's investments, making Altaba an even better proxy investment for Alibaba. Altaba's management has employed several strategies to reduce the discount to net asset value. One of these approaches includes tender offers for its own shares in exchange for BABA shares. The most recent such tender offer for 195 million shares covers about 25% of Altaba's share count.

Such tender offers are accretive to Altaba's net asset value per share, as are buybacks of its own stock that are paid for with the company's cash holdings (~$7 billion at the end of March). Investors with weaker hands will exchange their Altaba shares for shares of Alibaba via such tender offers or sell them to Altaba for cash. This will reduce the number of willing sellers, and as supply dries up the share price of Altaba should rise relative to the share price of BABA over the coming years. Investors who purchase shares of Altaba will therefore, in all likelihood, generate total returns that are somewhat higher than what they would generate from owning Alibaba directly.

Since most of Altaba's holdings consist of BABA shares and cash, a price decline in the shares of Yahoo Japan would not be a major headwind. In a worst-case scenario the value of the stake in Yahoo Japan drops to zero, in that case the net asset value of Altaba would decline to $74.2 billion. Altaba would still trade at a discount to net asset value, although the discount would shrink to 18.5% under that scenario.

If Altaba's management can lower the discount to 10% over the coming five years, Altaba's shareholders will generate surplus annual returns of 4.0% annually. Under the worst case scenario (Yahoo Japan is worthless), investors would still get an additional annual return of 2.0% over BABA's performance if management can shrink the discount to NAV to 10%.

Summing Things Up

Alibaba is well positioned to grow further, its excellent position in the world's biggest ecommerce market will allow the company to remain on growth track for years. At the same time Alibaba has strong financials, and shares are not looking overly expensive, as Alibaba trades at 25 times its trailing cash flows (a massive discount versus Amazon's valuation).

Altaba allows investors to indirectly acquire shares of Alibaba at a sizable discount. The narrowing of this discount over the coming years will boost total returns by another couple of percentage points annually.

This, combined with no additional risks (Altaba trades at a discount to NAV even when we assume that Yahoo Japan is worthless), makes Altaba the best investment among these companies.

