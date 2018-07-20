American Express Offers No Real Reason To Get Excited

AXP stock should head to $110 by the end of the year, but this stock isn't a big winner in a multi-year window.

Financial company American Express (AXP) reported second quarter numbers after the bell on Wednesday, 7/18, and Wall Street didn't like what it heard. Earnings topped expectations, but revenue missed expectations, and that has caused AXP stock, which was riding high into the report, to drop.

While we think that AXP will rebound from this sell-off and trend toward $110 by the end of fiscal 2018, we also identify structural challenges which will prevent AXP stock from being a big winner in the long run. As such, we are buyers if weakness in AXP stock persists, but maintain a cautious long-term view on the stock.

At its core, our thesis is as follows.

American Express is a global brand with long-term staying power and healthy go-forward growth prospects through higher card spend, higher loan growth, and rising interest rates. But stiffer competition in the premium card market, a lack of admiration from young consumers, and a rich valuation relative to historical standards inhibit AXP stock from being a big winner over the next several years.

Second quarter numbers look a lot like the numbers from recent quarters, and we believe all those numbers support our largely neutral stance.

Billings growth in the quarter was 9%, which is consistent with growth rates seen over the past several quarters, excluding Costco (COST) branded card billings. Adjusted revenues were up 9%. That's also in-line with the average growth rate over the past several quarters. Loan growth was 16%, which is slightly better than prior quarters. Net interest yield of those loans also is going up, but at a lesser rate than prior quarters. Margins are largely stable.

Overall, the AXP growth story is simply one of stability and not much growth. The "not much growth" aspect derives from a few headwinds the financial services company is presently facing, including a competition problem and a millennial banking problem. It's no secret that AXP faces increasing competition in the premium card space, as fellow financial institutions JPMorgan (JPM), Citigroup (C), and others have launched premium cards to counter AXP. Moreover, AXP seems to have lost its premium luster among young consumers, and that could be a big problem going forward. After all, 33% of millennial adults think they won't even need a bank in five years and another 71% view the relationships with financial institutions as transactional and not relationship driven.

Those are not good stats for AXP, and as such, new customer growth will be hard to come by over the next several years.

That said, good growth will be driven by higher card spend among its loyal, albeit niche, demographic. This has driven 9% revenue growth in recent quarters. Over the next several years, we think it will drive 7.5% revenue growth as net interest income growth, a big driver of revenue growth recently, moderates thanks to flattening rates. Meanwhile, we also project margins to remain stable around current levels as we don't identify any major margin tailwinds or headwinds on the horizon.

Assuming high single-digit revenue growth and stable margins going forward, we think that AXP can do about $11 in earnings per share in five years. A historically average 13.5x forward multiple on $11 implies a four-year forward price target on AXP stock of nearly $150. Discounted back by 10% per year, that equates to a year-end price target of roughly $110.

At the end of the day, we think that AXP stock has good, but not great, upside from $100. Higher volume spend among loyal customers will more than offset challenges with new customer growth, but such challenges will prevent AXP stock from being a big winner over the next several years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COST, JPM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.