Is This Dividend Aristocrat A Buy After 17% Revenue And EPS Growth?

In this article, we investigate whether Abbott Laboratories is worth buying by providing a detailed analysis of its second-quarter financial performance.

Unsurprisingly, the company's stock surged following the announcement, sending it to new 52-week highs.

Its quarterly performance was nothing short of spectacular. Abbott delivered 17% growth in both revenue and adjusted earnings per share.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is one of the most recession-resistant companies around. Remarkably, the company managed to grow its dividend each year of the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

Abbott Laboratories is also very shareholder-friendly. In fact, the company has increased its dividend for 46 consecutive years, which makes it a member of the exclusive Dividend Aristocrats Index. You can see the full list of all 50+ Dividend Aristocrats here.

In many cases, the old and established businesses that populate the Dividend Aristocrats list are perceived as boring, slow-growth investment opportunities. Abbott Laboratories is the perfect example of how this is not always the case.

In fact, Abbott's recent financial performance has been more characteristic of a growth stock (rather than a stodgy dividend growth stalwart). In the company's recent second-quarter earnings release, the company delivered 17% growth in both revenue and earnings per share.

In this article, we analyze Abbott Laboratories in the context of its second-quarter earnings release to determine whether the company is a buy today.

Business Overview

Abbott Laboratories is the largest medical appliances and equipment manufacturers in the world. Its only competitors of similar or greater size are fellow Dividend Aristocrats Medtronic (MDT) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

Abbott Laboratories' business is divided into four segments for reporting purposes:

Nutrition: $1.9 billion of 2Q2018 sales

Diagnostics: $1.9 billion of 2Q2018 sales

Established Pharmaceuticals: $1.1 billion of 2Q2018 sales

Medical Devices: $2.9 billion of 2Q2018 sales

As you can see, the Medical Devices segment is Abbott's largest.

Moving on, the next section of this article provides a detailed summary of the company's second-quarter financial performance.

Recent Financial Performance Summary

Abbott Laboratories' second-quarter earnings release delivered excellent growth on both the top and bottom lines. Here are what the numbers look like.

Abbott Laboratories generated second-quarter worldwide sales of $7.8 billion, which expanded by 17.0% on a reported basis and 8.0% on an organic basis. The stark contrast between reported and organic sales growth is the result of the (inorganic) acquisitions of St. Jude Medical and Alere, which both meaningfully impacted the company's top line. Still, 8% organic growth across Abbott's business is very strong performance, particularly for a company of this size.

Organic sales growth by operations segment was as follows:

Nutrition: 6.4%

Diagnostics: 6.6%

Established Pharmaceuticals: 12.3%

Medical Devices: 8.2%

On a reported basis, sales growth by business unit is very stratified due to the aforementioned acquisitions. For example, the Diagnostic segment saw 47.2% reported sales growth because of the Alere acquisition.

Moving down the income statement, Abbott generated adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $1,295 million, which represents 18.1% growth over the $1,096 million generated in the prior year's period. On a per-share basis, Abbott's adjusted earnings-per-share of $0.73 increased by 17.7% over last year's $0.62, benefitting from strong sales growth and modest margin expansion yet partially offset by an increase in the number of shares outstanding.

All said it was a very strong quarter from Abbott Laboratories. Here's what the company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Miles D. White, had to say about Abbott's performance in the quarter:

All four of our businesses exceeded expectations and contributed to strong growth overall. We forecast continued strong performance and are raising our full-year outlook despite recent currency shifts."

As the above quote implies, Abbott Laboratories also increased its 2018 financial guidance with the release of its second-quarter performance figures.

More specifically, the company now expects to generate adjusted diluted earnings-per-share between $2.85 and $2.91 in fiscal 2018. For context, the midpoint of this guidance band ($2.88) represents 15.2% growth over the $2.50 in adjusted earnings-per-share generated in the prior year's period.

To summarize, it was clearly a strong quarter of financial performance from Abbott Laboratories. Indeed, shares rose by around 3% following the earnings release, pushing Abbott's stock price to a new 52-week high. In the next section of this article, we explore whether or not the company is still an attractive investment at its new, higher prices.

Valuation & Expected Total Returns

Like any equity security, Abbott Laboratories' future returns will come from a combination of dividend payments, earnings per share growth, and valuation changes. We explore each of these components step-by-step to arrive at a conservative conclusion for the firm's future returns.

The first component - and the most easily quantifiable - that we will explore is Abbott's dividend payments. Abbott Laboratories currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share which yields 1.8% on the company's current ~$64 stock price.

For context, Abbott Laboratories' dividend yield is essentially equal to the average dividend yield in the S&P 500 Index. While the company's current yield does not stand out, income investors should benefit over time as the company continues its multi-decade streak of consecutive dividend increases.

Moving on, Abbott Laboratories should also continue to grow its earnings at satisfactory rates moving forward. We can estimate the company's propensity to grow its earnings by considering its historical growth rate, which is displayed in the following image.

Source: Value Line

As you can see in the chart above, Abbott Laboratories experienced a significant earnings drawdown in 2013. This was due to the spin-off of its biopharmaceutical unit, which is now publicly-traded as AbbVie (ABBV). Since the spinoff, Abbott has compounded its earnings at around 7% per year. We believe that a similar ~6.5% annualized growth rate is sustainable for this high-quality Dividend Aristocrat moving forward.

The last component of Abbott's total return profile is its potential for valuation expansion or contraction. We can estimate this impact by comparing the firm's current price-to-earnings ratio against its long-term historical average. Using the midpoint of Abbott Laboratories' new 2018 financial guidance ($2.88 of earnings-per-share), the company is currently trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.1.

The following diagram compares the company's current valuation to its long-term historical average.

Source: Value Line

As you can see in the image above, Abbott Laboratories is currently trading at a noticeable premium to its long-term average valuation multiple. Accordingly, we are forecasting a low-single-digit (~3%) headwind to the company's returns as its valuation reverts to a level that makes more sense.

Altogether, this gives the company a rather lackluster total return profile composed of:

1.8% dividend yield

6.5% earnings-per-share growth

low-single-digit headwind from valuation contraction

With all this in mind, we expect Abbott Laboratories to deliver total returns in the mid-single digits moving forward.

Final Thoughts

Abbott Laboratories has many of the characteristics of a high-quality dividend stock. The company has increased its dividend payment for more than four consecutive decades and its recent financial performance has been nothing short of spectacular.

With that said, Abbott's current valuation should introduce a meaningful headwind to its total returns moving forward. This results in a mid-single digit total return estimate that is weak in comparison to other opportunities in our investment universe.

Because of this, Abbott fails to earn a buy recommendation from Sure Dividend at its current price. Still, investors who already own shares will likely benefit from continuing to hold their position, particularly if shares are carried at a cost basis far below their current price in taxable investment accounts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV,JNJ,MDT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.