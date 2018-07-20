Union Pacific Just Beat Estimates

The company was not able to improve its operating ratio due to rising costs across the board.

Union Pacific (UNP) had a good second quarter. The company once again beat estimates with the help of strong shipments which, in combination with better pricing, gave the company a strong sales boost. And even though the company did not improve its operating ratio, it was able to report strong bottom line growth.

Source: Union Pacific

Another Earnings Beat

Union Pacific was expected to increase EPS to $1.94. However, the company once again beat estimates. This time by 4 cents which puts EPS at $1.98. Even the year-on-year growth rate accelerated 10 points to 37%. Note that I marked every earnings beat since the third quarter of 2016. Q3/2016 marked the start when transportation companies did see their fundamentals improve after the economic bottom of Q1/2016. Since then, the company has beaten earnings six out of seven times.

Source: Estimize

The current quarterly EPS of $1.98 is the highest quarterly result ever. The bad news is that the operating ratio increased 1.1 points to 63%.

Strong Volumes Support Sales Growth

Before I discuss the company's costs and overall efficiency it's important to take a look at the company's shipments. Not only does this influence top line sales, it also shows whether the company is able to benefit from the current economy which is currently in a stage of above-average growth.

Total sales improved 4%. This is 2 points above the first quarter growth rate of 2%. Growth came from both the industrial and premium segments while agricultural and energy shipments had a minor decline. The slide below also shows that 2018 is outperforming both 2016 and 2017 in terms of monthly carloads. What the overview below does not show is that the average revenue per car increased in every single segment with an average growth rate of 4%.

Source: Union Pacific Q2/2018 Earnings Presentation

Agricultural products suffered from reduced wheat exports and lower fertilizer sales. Both account for more than 50% of this segment's total shipments. Grain products on the other hand saw 6% higher shipments which were able to reduce the damage to only 1% less agricultural shipments in the second quarter.

Energy's biggest problem is the dependence on coal which is currently 49% of all energy shipments. Coal declined another 10% in the second quarter while fracking sand increased 24% due to strong drilling activities in the Gulf Coast area. Union Pacific also benefited from a strong demand for petroleum products which caused volumes to grow 19%.

Industrial benefited from strong construction demand which improved shipments by 8%. Metals added 18% while the overall shipments growth rate of 6% was supported by strong industrial production in the US. This is another sign that the company is following the economic trend very well.

Premium was supported by three main factors. A tighter truck market, strong auto parts sales and increased total vehicle sales. This pushes both domestic and international intermodal volumes up 7% while finished vehicles are up 1%.

The second half outlook shows that Union Pacific expects the economic trend to continue. Both premium and industrial are expected to further improve while both grain exports and automotive sales remain a risk factor.

Source: Union Pacific Q2/2018 Earnings Presentation

Efficiency Remains An Issue

Thanks to strong pricing, the company used higher shipments to grow total sales by 8%. However, expenses outperformed sales in the second quarter by 2 points to almost $3.6 billion. Operating income improved 5% which puts the operating ratio at 63% as I mentioned at the start of this article.

Source: Union Pacific Q2/2018 Earnings Presentation

Higher interest expenses and lower income taxes caused net income to grow 29%. EPS grew 37% after a 5% share count reduction.

Operating expenses suffered from higher costs in every segment but equipment and other rents. Compensation and benefits added 3% while fuel surged a stunning 48%. Purchased services and materials added 6%. The reasons are higher volume-related costs, network inefficiencies, higher diesel fuel prices and higher freight car and locomotive repair costs. Network inefficiencies were caused by a lower velocity of 3%. The total locomotive fleet increased 13%. This where the company differs from its competitor CSX Corp. (CSX) which is decreasing its fleet while focusing on train length and reduced maintenance and employment costs. For more details, feel free to read this article about the latest CSX results.

That said, Union Pacific is taking some measures to further improve shareholder value. Dividend payments for example are 14.8% higher compared to the first half of 2017 while share purchases have accelerated to almost $6.7 billion. This puts the cash return to shareholders at a new high of $7.8 billion.

Source: Union Pacific Q2/2018 Earnings Presentation

What's Next?

Union Pacific expects volumes to continue to grow in the low to mid single digit range while pricing is expected to be above inflation. I think that both assumptions make sense as long as the economy grows at a solid rate. The company also is determined to improve its operating ratio by focusing on network inefficiencies and reduction of service-related costs.

Source: Union Pacific Q2/2018 Earnings Presentation

I expect Union Pacific to remain in a solid uptrend without any major disruptions. The company is currently trading at a PE rate of 22 and a forward PE of 16.2. This perfectly displays the company's situation of solid growth without any major expectations. Investors are not paying a premium (no above-average PE) while future growth numbers are rather conservative.

Long-term investors should stay long. However, I'm currently invested in other transportation companies like CSX that are showing more progress when it comes to higher efficiency ratios and bottom line growth.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.