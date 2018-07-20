This Company Has Potential, But Must Produce More Cash Flow

I would need to see either a significant increase in revenue or decrease in capital expenditure (preferably both) for me to remain long.

Assuming that free cash flow growth increased to 20% per year starting from 2021, then the five-year upside for this company still looks favourable.

Part of this is due to expenses accrued from the company's China expansion plans.

When I wrote on Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) at the end of last month, I made the argument that $45 or below would be an ideal entry point for the stock.

Specifically, I made the assumption that with a projected growth in free cash flow of 10% over the next five years, an entry point of $45 could be expected to yield a roughly 30% upside from that price going forward.

Starbucks did subsequently see a drop in price to $48, before rebounding to $51.41 at the time of writing:

Source: investing.com

Assuming that the stock has bottomed out at $48, an investor who got in at this price could see a 22% upside in the stock assuming FCF growth of 10% per year.

Being long Starbucks myself, a 22% upside (or an average of 4.4% growth over the next five years) would not be enough for me to justify adding to my position.

Moreover, while the stock has been getting cheaper in price, we also see that free cash flow per share growth has also dwindled in the past couple of years:

Source: ycharts.com

Interestingly, we see that the growth in earnings for this company (while still modest on a yearly basis) has been almost double that of free cash flow, which basically means that Starbucks is spending more cash than it is bringing in, in order to fund expansion in operations.

Source: ycharts.com

Looking forward, analysts are expecting earnings of $0.6 for the quarter. Starbucks has either met or exceeded its earnings forecasts over the past four quarters, so a miss on July 26 would mean bad news for the stock in the short term, and it is highly likely we would see price dip back below $50.

Starbucks’ major selling point at this time is growth in China. Developed markets like North America and EMEA have become oversaturated, and it is unlikely that Starbucks will see significant future earnings growth here.

However, if the company has the chance to bolster its overall business from China growth, then I would need to see a significant reduction in capital expenditure going forward for this to happen. Starbucks’ expansion in China is certainly to be commended, but the cost of expansion does need to eventually be reduced if Starbucks is to ultimately return money to investors.

It is fair to say that this is likely to take a while. While Starbucks has already opened 3,000 stores in China, the company still plans to add another 2,000 by 2021.

We see that capital expenditures have risen sharply since 2017, and show no sign of letting up:

In this regard, let’s make a simplifying assumption here. Last time, my dividend discount analysis assumed a straight 10% growth in free cash flow over the next five years, along with a 20% growth in dividends.

I now make the assumption that once expansion has been completed in China by 2021, yearly FCF growth will rise to 20%.

My other assumptions remain the same as last time, i.e.:

The discount rate is assumed at 7% in line with the assumed long-term rate of return on the S&P 500.

Dividends are set to grow by 20% per year.

The terminal P/FCF ratio is assumed to be 26.86x, which is the ratio I used in my previous analysis.

Dividend Per Share Forecast (Year 1 to 5) Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Year 5 Projected 20% dividend growth 1.01 1.21 1.45 1.75 2.09 7% discount rate 0.96 1.06 1.19 1.33 1.49

Earnings Per Share Forecast (Year 1 to 5) Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Year 5 Projected 10% free cash flow growth (20% after Year 3) 1.87 2.06 2.27 2.72 3.26 7% discount rate 2.71 1.80 1.85 2.07 2.33

Terminal P/FCF Ratio 26.86 Terminal P/FCF * Estimated 2020 FCF in Year 5 62.50 Present Value of Dividends Per Share Through To Year 5 6.03 Target Price in Year 5 68.53 Upside from price of $48 42.77% 5-Year Annualized Rate of Return 8.55%

Source: Author's Calculations

We now see that from a price of $48, the stock has 42.77% upside, with an average annual return of 8.55%.

Assuming that free cash flow will increase significantly after 2021 – when China expansion is due to be completed, then my view is that the calculated rate of return would yield significant upside for investors from this price.

My overall conclusion on Starbucks is that I won’t be selling in the meantime. The chips are down – but Starbucks still has the potential to significantly turn things around on China growth. However, I will still expect to see a minimum of 10% growth in free cash flow per year to justify holding the stock, and capital expenditure eventually needs to fall for this company to be profitable over the long term.

