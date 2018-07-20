FTD Companies: What's Going On Here?

An apparently accelerated timeline for a sale might suggest some value - but a buyer needs to be found amid a quick return of possible covenant violations.

The CEO is gone, the CMO is heading out, and the company is cutting costs after arguing earlier this year that underinvestment, not spend, was the problem.

I'm not that disappointed, or that surprised, that FTD Companies (FTD) tanked its Q2 report. I'd long been bearish on the stock, and execution here has been poor for quite a while. FTD had a rather poor Q1, with weakness during the key Valentine's Day holiday, and already had pointed to the lower end of full-year guidance after that release. Below-expectations Q2 numbers aren't welcome, but I knew when I took a long position in May that this was a high-risk turnaround story, as I wrote at the time.

What is surprising, and disappointing, is the board's reaction. FTD hired John Walden as CEO in February of last year (effective March 1st). The stock tanked all year as investors waited for Walden to assemble his team and deliver a promised multi-year turnaround strategy. That plan arrived in January - and six months later (almost to the day) Walden is gone, along with his handpicked Chief Marketing Officer and COO.

It's possible that the FTD board simply had no other choice. FTD already had violated debt covenants, and the waiver of those covenants in late May included new covenants which again put the company at risk. Qurate Retail Group (QRTEA) (QRTEB) owns 37% of the stock, thanks to the 2014 acquisition of Provide Commerce, and may have had enough. And FTD now has two seasonally weak (although historically free cash flow-positive) quarters ahead of it, perhaps leaving upside rather limited until next year.

But in terms of optics, the strategic shift simply doesn't look good. The question, with FTD down 17% in after-hours trading, is if there's still some value that can be salvaged.

The Collapse Continues

The numbers look pretty ugly. For Q2, revenue is guided to $299-$301 million, down 8.5% y/y at the midpoint. It's probable that on a constant-currency basis, the decline was closer to 10%, with recent performance overseas ( revenue +6.8% ex-Fx in Q1, for instance). A three-analysts consensus was at ~$320 million heading into the report next month, which would have represented just a 2%+ decline y/y.

Adjusted EBITDA is guided to drop by roughly half, with the updated range at $15.7-$18.4 million against $31.2 million the year before. Non-cash impairments excluded from that figure appear to be on the way as well. That in turn suggests further weakness in ProFlowers, part of the Provide Commerce acquisition that looks increasingly disastrous. (FTD paid $430 million, and at the after-hours price is valued as a whole at about $300 million, including debt.) Net income (also excluding one-time charges) is guided to ~$0.065-$0.195 per share (an oddly large range 19 days after the quarter), against Street expectations of $0.38.

Full-year guidance was pulled down as well, with revenue now guided down 4-5% year-over-year and Adjusted EBITDA moving to a range of $37-$41 million. The latter figure is particularly astounding given that a) it suggests sub-4% margins and b) a ~two-thirds decline from FY16 levels. That guidance doesn't project much improvement any time soon, either; at the midpoint of the ranges, revenue would decline another 5.1% in the second half. Adjusted EBITDA is guided pretty much flat, but with the contribution of $4-5 million of a projected $18-$23 million in cost savings.

It's ugly. If an investor really wants to look for silver linings, the Easter shift (into Q1) likely had an impact. And the y/y EBITDA decline in Q2 wasn't nearly as bad as an 84% drop in Q1. But even that 'good' news requires some stretching. This is a business going in the wrong direction - and doing so quickly.

Is There Value Here?

So I'm not surprised that some investors have bailed after-hours (though as I write this, at a bit after 6 pm Eastern, total volume is around 7,500 shares). But I'm not quite ready to follow suit.

For one, it certainly seems like the strategic alternatives process is going to be robust. And, again, Qurate owns 37% of the equity here. That's a nice partner to have in terms of being incentivized to salvage as much as possible, and I'd point out that Qurate kept its FTD stake instead of sending it out in the spin-off of GCI Liberty (GLIBA) (OTCQB:GLIBB). Certainly, Qurate was well aware of the decisions made today (it has a designated director on the board), and whether it was out of patience and/or saw an opportunity to cut bait, it likely played a big role in this decision.

Secondly, FTD has some time relative to debt covenants. The waiver moved the net leverage ratio to 6.25x until December 31st, when it drops down to 3.75x. Net debt at the end of the quarter was $166 million; usage is limited to $150 million through September 30, before rising $25 million in the seasonally quiet calendar Q4 and then coming back down again. That seems to suggest that FTD was able to pay down the balance during the quarter, even on a net basis.

At the low end of EBITDA guidance ($37 million), FTD does seem likely to run into trouble some time soon. Capex guidance of $35-$40 million is eating up all that profit, even before interest expense, and there will be cash required upfront for the restructring. Even net debt of $140 million at the moment likely suggests a year-end leverage ratio above 4x - and another covenant violation.

But the amendment also cites "mandatory prepayments...with the net cash proceeds from the sale of certain non-core assets." One of those likely is Personal Creations, which has been on the block for some time. I argued in May that business could fetch $60 million; even at $40-$50 million, the leverage ratio still gets to 3x or lower by year-end. (Admittedly, that assumes back-half guidance is met, which is not an assumption investors should be making at this point.)

But there's another potential non-core asset here: the international business. That segment generated $16.8 million in EBIT last year, and a 13% constant-currency increase (29% as reported) in Q1. A valuation in line with 1-800-Flowers (FLWS) as a whole suggests that business could be worth $150 million. Even haircutting that substantially, combined with Personal Creations, allows FTD to get out from under.

That's not necessarily a bull case, to be sure. Offsetting the debt with PC and the UK-based Interflora leaves the business with EBITDA of maybe $15 million and a ~$100 million market cap. Recent trends suggest the incremental $14-$18 million in cost savings next year will be eaten up by further margin pressure and/or sales declines in the core U.S. business.

Still, as bad as Q2 and Q1 (and 2017 and 2016) were, I'm skeptical this is a case where FTD is on a straight path to zero (he wrote knocking on wood). The business has been mismanaged, horribly, yes. It seems something close to asinine to turn over essentially the entire top management team over the course of 2017, detail an aggressive five-year strategy, and then quit on the effort six months later. There are assets here, though. Value both Personal Creations and Interflora cheap and FTD probably still can pay off its debt. The rest of the business, in that scenario, is valued at probably ~0.15x revenue - about a quarter of the multiple assigned to FLWS.

Whatever led to the decisions on Thursday, FTD's hand essentially has been forced. It has to sell off as much of the business as it can. That's not great news, to be sure - but it might be good news at the current price. And if FTD trades below $4 on Friday, I'll likely average down, because I don't think Qurate wants to, or has to, let all of the value here be destroyed.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FTD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may add to my position on Friday.