I Put Some Land In My Portfolio

New farm acquisitions continue to expand the portfolio; plenty of room to grow in the highly fragmented segment.

Source: Google

Gladstone Land Corp. (LAND) is a growing and acquisitive REIT that has recently seen its share price pull back. Gladstone Land owns 79 farms comprised of 67,060 acres in 9 different states across the U.S. The company has begun to cover its dividends with FFO (funds from operations) and pays them monthly. As the company continues to expand, it will be able to reduce its payout ratio and further increase its dividend.

Recent Pullback

Recently, shares have pulled back close to a 52-week low. This is in a time where the rest of the REIT space has accelerated again due to weak action of the 10-year Treasury yield.

LAND data by YCharts

I always enjoy picking up shares of good companies at new 52-week lows. Since nothing has fundamentally changed in the operating business, I took advantage of the opportunity to finally add some shares to my portfolio.

Due to the pullback, shares now also offer a compelling yield, more so than a month or so ago when they were about 20% higher.

LAND data by YCharts

Lucky us we get a 4.5% yield that pays monthly. Not only does the company pay a monthly dividend, but it also has been increasing it quarterly. This will give us a faster yield on cost along with a faster compound on our DRIP.

Lastly, the net asset value of the company as of March 31, 2018, was $13.57 per share. This means we get to acquire shares 20% below the value of the physical assets it owns. So we know we are not paying more than the company is worth.

Acquisitions Lead The Way

The company has continued a strategy of acquiring farms in the fresh produce category. It focuses on these farms as it believes they have better value and land price appreciation, less volatility related to commodities, and the land is closer to urban areas. Meaning should it have the opportunity, it could sell for development purposes.

Its most recent acquisition was for five farms in Florida, paying $6,643 an acre.

Source: Seeking Alpha

A noted point by the CEO is:

"Florida continues to experience strong population growth, which puts upward pressure on farmland values and rents as more acreage is taken out of production every year for development."

The CEO makes a valid point. Below we found the information regarding this:

Source: USDA

As we can see, the average acreage price for farm land in Florida increased 5.5% from 2016 to 2017. Additionally the rent outpaced this increase in land value with a growth of 20.5% year over year. While LAND appears to have paid more per acre than the average, it is safe to say that land values and rent costs will continue to rise. This should give LAND an increased asset value. In time and if shares remain depressed, this will widen the discount to net asset value.

Farmland has a naturally growing scarcity. The amount of farmers who are willing to work the land each year declines, and the amount of fertile land available is limited by nature. This will cause an increase in land value due to simple economics. As we can see below, the available land has decreased and will continue to do so.

Source: Gladstone Land Investor Presentation

In the mean time, world population has steadily increased. The need for farms and the crops they produce is inherent in nature. We will not see the Internet destroy this business model. Additionally, there is a growing demand for natural and organically grown food.

Source: OTA

This is important as I have seen some mention worries of indoor-grow farms. While indoor growing is popular, it is harder and more expensive to grow organically indoors due to maintenance costs of a building.

Furthermore the company's strategy for investing is to buy farms producing highly profitable crops. The more profitable the crop the more value the land has.

Source: Gladstone Land Investor Presentation

The company highlights the fact that 143 acres of strawberries can produce the same revenue for a farmer as 10,000 acres of corn. The reason it invests in fresh produce farms is due to the higher return on the crops; its farmers are more likely to have a higher net income covering their rent and land costs. It should be noted the farms are triple net lease, leaving them responsible for all costs related to maintaining the land.

The company has been a steady acquirer of land and continues to target purchases that will fit in its portfolio.

With such a fragmented industry and many farmers being close to a typical retirement age, there is a lot of opportunity for acquisitions.

With the recent acquisition in Florida actually costing less than the average acquisition cost of prior purchases. The 9,230 acres above were purchased at an average of $8,634 an acre or $2,000 an acre higher. Management continues to purchase based on a set of factors that meet its criteria and does not seem to over pay based on them. It does not simply grow to grow but rather takes its time to make the right move.

Lastly, the company will sell a farm should it be able to recognize an attractive return on what it paid. Recently it sold a farm at a large premium to its value.

Source: Seeking Alpha

With this sale, it was able to immediately direct the funds into the new acquisition and reduce tax liability. The company also added to its already discounted net asset value. With the acquisition pipeline being healthy, we can only assume more attractive farms with higher cap rates exist at this time.

Rising Dividends, Paid Monthly

Since the company has gone public, it has made more than 60 monthly dividend payments.

The company continues to raise its dividend and has it covered by its funds from operations.

With this rise in FFO in the recent quarter to $0.147 per share, the dividend of $0.1329 for the same quarter was covered. I expect moving forward the company will continue to outpace its dividend growth with its funds from operations growth, leading to a safer payout ratio. This will be an important metric I keep my eyes on. I become uncomfortable with any company unable to safely pay its dividend.

Conclusion

Due to the recent unexpected sell-off in shares, I have started a position in Gladstone Land. The company trades at a discount to net asset value, has had no negative fundamental change in business operations, and is a monthly dividend paying stock. I believe anything under $12 a share is an attractive price to acquire shares. While it continues to grow in a space with strong catalysts and limited headwinds, I will acquire shares when priced correctly. In the mean time, I will be paid to wait and continue to enjoy growing monthly dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LAND.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All ideas in this article are an expression of opinion and not financial advice. Please consult a financial adviser before making an investment decision.