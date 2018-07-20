Texas Capital's Strong Loan Growth And Spread Leverage Is A Potent Growth Cocktail

Texas Capital carries above average risk (like most growth stocks), but it should continue to significantly outgrow its peers in this environment.

With some exceptions, bank stock investors have to choose between companies with strong leverage to higher rates (like M&T Bank (MTB) and Comerica (CMA)) and those with stronger loan growth. In many cases, “both” is not an option, which makes Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) a pretty exceptional growth story right now.

Deposit costs are rising and Texas Capital’s lending portfolio isn’t exactly low-risk, but I expect above-average growth from this lender to continue, particularly as it expands its national lending opportunities. Valuation is a difficult call; more traditional valuation approaches would say that these shares are quite expensive but traditional valuation approaches don’t necessarily fit a non-traditional growth story.

In The Spread Income Growth Fast Lane

Texas Capital continues to pair strong loan growth with impressive rate leverage, delivering a quarterly result that beat expectations on revenue, though operating and provision expenses were higher than expected.

Revenue rose more than 20% from the year-ago period and 8% on a sequential basis. Net interest income generates the large majority of TCBI’s revenue, and this line-item grew 26% from last year and 10% from the prior quarter, offsetting an 8% yoy and 13% qoq decline in fee income. Texas Capital’s net interest income growth was double-barreled, with earning assets up 15% yoy/3% qoq and net interest margin up almost 40bp yoy and more than 20bp sequentially.

Texas Capital continues to invest in growing its business, with double-digit growth in salary, occupancy, marketing, and legal expense combining to push operating expenses 22% higher than in the year-ago period (and 4% higher than in the prior quarter). Still, that leaves the company to generate substantial operating profit leverage, and pre-provision profits rose 25% on a yoy basis (and around 13% qoq).

Tangible book value per share growth hasn’t been keeping pace with PPOP growth, though, and TBVPS rose 11% yoy this quarter to over $43/share.

Strong Loan Growth Coupled With Very High Interest Sensitivity

Among the banks I follow, I don’t know any that are more asset-sensitive than Texas Capital though it’s a close race between TCBI and SVB Financial (SVBI). Texas Capital is unusual in that it publishes its 10-Q alongside its earnings release, and the most recent update on asset sensitivity still indicates that a parallel 100bp shift in rates would drive a 12% increase in net interest income – far more than what large super-regional banks like JPMorgan (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), or Wells Fargo (WFC) would hope to see from a similar rate increase (among these large banks, a 100bp rate increase would move net interest income more along the lines of 1% to 5%).

In the second quarter, Texas Capital saw its loan yields jump 26bp from the first quarter – a very strong number, though Comerica did better. Still, Texas Capital saw 33bp yield improvement in its “Loans Held For Investment” (or LHI) category, which is still very very strong. Offsetting that loan yield growth, deposit costs increased just 15bp on a sequential basis, with a 22bp increase in interest-bearing deposit costs.

Like many banks, Texas Capital saw a big quarter-to-quarter jump in deposit beta (to around 60% by my calculation), but the cumulative deposit beta in the high 30%’s is still attractive relative to a cumulative loan beta of around 75%. In plain(er) English, when the Fed hikes rates, the yield on Texas Capital’s loans (almost all of which are floating rate, and mostly tied to short-term instruments like 30-day LIBOR) increases more than the cost of its deposits. Even so, rising deposit costs are a bit of a concern, though the company was able to add $1 billion of brokered CDs at a decent price – TCBI doesn’t normally use brokered deposits, but if the price is right, why not?

As far as loan growth goes, TCBI reported 15% yoy growth in its LHI and mortgage finance (or “MF”) loan balances for the quarter, with 10% growth on a sequential basis. The growth rates were pretty even among the two on a yoy basis, though the contribution of much higher-yielding LHI loans is almost three times greater.

Credit was more of an issue this quarter, as provisions doubled from the year-ago period and charge-offs jumped from $12 million last year and $5 million in the first quarter to $38 million this quarter. A single energy loan accounted for more than a third of the charged-off total, and the credit issues overall were tied to four loans. This strikes me as a “these things happen” sort of event, and management expects normalized provisioning in the second half of the year, but this is one of the major risk factors for this stock – Texas Capital’s lending operations carry above-average risk, which is part of the reason they can charge more.

The Opportunity

I like the basic underlying story with Texas Capital. This bank holds strong deposit share across four major Texas metro statistical areas, including top-5 share in Dallas/Fort Worth, and has built a very solid low-cost deposit franchise built on commercial deposits. I also am excited to see what the company’s new treasury management-driven deposit growth initiatives will deliver over the coming years, as the company is targeting eight industry verticals that could each generate more than $500 million in deposits (against a current deposit base of around $20 billion).

The lending Texas Capital does is riskier than average, which is why there are many banks that won’t do it. Syndicated lending doesn’t really reward relationship-based banking and credits in lending areas like franchise and builder finance can go south relatively quickly if the economy turns sour. Still, the bank seems to structure its compensation in a way to discourage undo risk-taking and I think there are a lot of opportunities for Texas Capital to generate loan growth in the future (provided a reasonably healthy economy).

Valuation is tricky, as more traditional methods don’t often work so well for high-growth bank stocks. ROTCE-driven price/tangible book, for instance, pays no attention at all to growth. In cases like TCBI, I’m willing to use a P/E-based approach, but settling on the “right” forward P/E is still subjective – a forward P/E of 16 or 17 certainly doesn’t seem unreasonable against a mid-term growth rate in the mid-to-high teens, but the resulting fair value range of $97 to $105 doesn’t suggest major undervaluation either.

The Bottom Line

Assuming the credit issues this quarter were a one-off, Texas Capital’s strong rate leverage and strong loan growth should remain very appealing in a banking sector where top-line growth is still tough to produce. What’s more, I think there’s an M&A backstop here – if the company were to stumble and/or the valuation were to slide too far, I think suitors would be lining up for these assets. Chasing a hot bank stock somewhat late into the cycle is risking, but this is at least a name worth monitoring.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.