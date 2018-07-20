Market Volatility Bulletin: How Much Of The Remarkable Q2 Earnings Beat Rate Amounts To 'Air'?

Earnings reports are beating analyst estimates by a very wide margin… how much of the beat amounts to thin air?

As far as morning trade goes, US stocks have recovered the jolts of earlier losses from the pre-market trading session.

Market Intro

CNBC: 9:50AM EST

Wrap her up, folks! There's nothing to see here. The action so far as headlines and trade developments go seem to have gotten better footing for US stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) in the overnight session, between 9PM-9AM EST.

Spot VIX looks as though it could very easily dip below 13 again by the end of today's session, which is frankly remarkable given statements from President Trump during the CNBC interview (featured below).

Watch CNBC's full exclusive interview with President Trump from CNBC.

Copper is nearing a fifty-two week low. Copper is frequently viewed as a prognosticator of future global economic fortunes. Given China's extensive use of the metal, and the travails of the Chinese stock market, I thought readers might consider the link between copper levels and volatility on FXC, the major Chinese ETF.

We see the general reduction in volatility for Chinese stocks as we have for other risk assets. But it interests me that this index stands a good five vol points above where it did only a month ago, while US vol measures are testing five-month lows.

Thoughts on Volatility

You won't get any argument from me that the EPS figures for Q2 are generally strong. But 93% beat rate? That says much more about the nature of the financial industry making it easy for companies to beat than it does about the performance itself. It leads one to wonder…

How much do earnings expectations get lowered on your favorite stocks so that the news can be packaged to look better than it is? I personally think that analysts should be required to sell something very akin to "earnings straddles", where they are compensated to the degree to which the GAAP figure matches their earlier predictions.

It's difficult to know just how good the earnings reports are coming in if analysts have more or less sand-bagged the expectation. It basically turns good news into (good news)*; I'd prefer it if we didn't need the asterisk.

For anyone with data on how analyst estimates of S&P earnings has dropped for this quarter over the last year or so, please do share in the comments section.

Not that all of these markets are somehow underpriced, but it does look as though at least the potential for some outsized returns may exist in the stock markets of foreign countries. Recall the "BRIC" countries from last decade. India (EPI) is holding up well at down 11% from all-time highs; the other nations in the group are down as much as 54%. No investment thesis lasts forever, and "unstoppable forces" today may go on to generate underwhelming returns for the faithful. In any event, value seekers (VOOV) may find more attractive investment prospects in choppier overseas markets.

Term Structure

If equities traders can suppress headline-driven drawdowns as successfully as they did in the overnight session, then the term structure is only going to dip lower. One might reasonably conjecture that the implied vol set-up does not align with broader macro dynamics. The other side of this, however, is that such arguments have less to do with implied vol vs. reality but rather realized vol vs. reality. The 20-day HV rests just above 10, and unlike several weeks ago there haven't even been wide intraday swings masked by low close-close data.

The Russell charges higher and higher, with a pretty wild P/E ratio if we include all the stocks in the index (as we absolutely should). Rather than seeing this as a levy about to burst, I see the combination of Russell vol just over 14 combined with sky-high multiples as indicative of a strong vote of confidence that may likely prove highly resilient until belief patterns change.

VIX of VIX, or the VVIX, is presently at middling levels, neither high nor low. Rightly or wrongly, I think of VVIX as somewhat akin to SKEW, relating to the likelihood of a sucker punch. Of course, basically all indexes are somehow related, while no two should be identical. I see VVIX at the 100-handle as basically being stuck in neutral. This opens the door for the long-vol view (VXX, UVXY, TVIX), though not by much. Still, taken together with high SKEW readings, it's at least something that suggests that vol could take a sudden jump in the near future.

Conclusion

