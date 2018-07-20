Omega Healthcare: Our Top-Ranked REIT Has A Secure 8.5% Dividend Yield

In the meantime, investors can purchase Omega at an attractive valuation, with a high dividend yield and total return potential.

But we believe the tenant problems are short term. The long-term growth opportunity for Omega remains intact.

Written by Bob Ciura for Sure Dividend

Real Estate Investment Trusts are popular stocks among income investors. Many REITs have high dividend yield in excess of 5%. But not all REITs are created equal. In some cases, extreme high-yielders are in troubled financial position, and their high dividend yields are a warning sign of an impending dividend cut.

Omega Healthcare (OHI) is currently our top-ranked REIT, because of its growth potential, and its high (and secure) dividend yield of 8.5%. Omega is in prime position to capitalize on an emerging demographic shift in the U.S. - the aging population - yet the stock has fallen in the past one year. We believe the stock decline, due to issues with certain tenants, is short term. The long-term case for Omega is still very much intact.

Business Overview

Omega owns healthcare properties. It is the largest skilled nursing-focused REIT. Approximately 83% of its portfolio consists of skilled nursing, with the remaining 17% from senior housing. As of March 31st, Omega’s portfolio consisted of 963 operating facilities, spread over 41 U.S. states and the U.K.

Omega operates under the triple-net lease structure. It purchases properties to lease under long-term agreements. Approximately 83% of Omega’s portfolio is made up of rental properties, with a mix of mortgages and direct financing leases making up the remainder.

Source: Investor Presentation, page 24

The triple-net structure is attractive for REITs, because it results in a steady stream of rental income each month. In addition, it places significant operating costs like taxes, maintenance, and insurance, onto the tenant. This provides steady cash flow and growth through rent increases, and rising occupancy.

On 5/7/18, Omega reported first quarter financial results. Operating revenue of $220 million declined 5% from the same quarter a year ago, while adjusted funds from operation (FFO) declined 9% to $0.78 per share. The biggest challenges for Omega right now are the issues the company has been having with certain tenants, primarily Orianna Health Systems.

Omega incurred $198 million in asset impairments last year due to certain tenants filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Omega continues to work through these issues by transitioning troubled properties to new owners. Omega will transition 23 of the 42 holdings operated by Orianna. It is also transitioning certain properties with another tenant, Signature Healthcare.

This process has served as an overhang on the stock, and it explains Omega’s poor share price performance over the past 12 months. However, we believe Omega will eventually finish this process, and its long-term growth catalysts remain intact.

Growth Prospects

Omega has a positive growth outlook, thanks to favorable demographics. The company focuses on healthcare properties, which will benefit from the aging populations of the U.S. and U.K. According to Omega, skilled nursing facilities are expected to enjoy rising demand, with limited supply. This indicates the fundamentals of healthcare real estate are still strong.

Occupancy rates are rising at such a strong pace, that by 2025 Omega’s occupancy would exceed 100%. According to Omega, the “Baby Boomers” started turning 75 in 2016. This is a significant development, because the company expects utilization of skilled-nursing facilities materially increases after age 75. And, because of the massive size of the Baby Boomer generation, Omega believes it is on the cusp of a 20-year tailwind.

Source: Investor Presentation, page 14

To take advantage of this long-term growth opportunity, Omega continues to prune its property portfolio, by selling off non-core assets to raise cash. In 2017, Omega disposed of 59 assets, raising over $290 million of net proceeds. It sold another 14 assets in the 2018 first quarter and raised $98.4 million in net cash proceeds from these sales.

It can use this cash to reinvest in better properties to fuel future growth. For example, from 2016 through the 2018 first quarter, Omega invested $1.9 billion on new properties. Additionally, the company has approximately $273 million committed to its operators for capital improvements and new construction projects over the next two to three years.

In the meantime, investors have an opportunity to buy Omega stock at an attractive valuation and total return profile.

Valuation And Expected Returns

We expect Omega to generate adjusted FFO-per-share of roughly $3.01 in 2018. Using this forecast, the stock has a price-to-FFO ratio of 10.3. We believe this valuation is too low and is based on the recent tenant issues. However, the artificially depressed valuation could reverse over time, as the company moves past these challenges. We expect Omega shares to hold a price-to-FFO ratio of 12.4. This is the average valuation for Omega in the past 10 years and is a reasonable estimate of fair value in our view.

If Omega returns to a price-to-FFO ratio of 12.4 in the next five years, the expanding valuation will add 3.8% to annual shareholder returns. In addition to valuation changes, Omega will generate returns through FFO growth and dividends. We expect 4% to 5% annual FFO growth, which is in-line with Omega’s 10-year historical growth rate. Lastly, Omega has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Adding it all up, Omega shares could return 16%-17% per year over the next five years.

Of particular importance to REIT investors is dividend sustainability. In this case, we believe Omega’s dividend is secure. Despite its various tenant issues, Omega still generates more than enough cash flow to sustain its hefty dividend. For the full year, Omega expects adjusted FFO-per-share of $2.96-$3.06, which would be flat from last year. The company’s annualized dividend payment of $2.64 is sufficiently covered by FFO.

Omega has a credit rating of BBB- from Standard & Poor’s and Baa3 from Moody’s. These ratings have room for improvement, but are at least investment-grade, which helps lower the company’s cost of capital. In addition, Omega has a debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 5.2. Again, this has room for improvement, but the company has no material debt maturities until 2022.

Final Thoughts

Omega has had its share of problems over the past year, primarily due to tenant issues. But the company is making progress reshaping its portfolio, and the company is on much more solid ground. Over the long term, the demographic changes in the U.S. and U.K. are highly attractive, and Omega is optimally positioned to capitalize on this opportunity.

With a low stock valuation, high dividend yield, and growth prospects intact, we believe Omega is a buy for high annual returns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.