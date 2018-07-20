What If Qualcomm Walks?

If Qualcomm extends the tender offer and China approves the deal, Qualcomm's stock will return to the $69 level and NXP will trade at a tender offer price of $127.5.

If Qualcomm walks away from the NXP deal at July 25, its stock should trade around $67-68 if a $25 billion buyback will occur in the following 3 years.

By this time, it would take nothing short of a miracle that China's MOFCOM would approve the $45 billion Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM)/NXP (NASDAQ:NXPI) merger before July 25, the deal's "walk date." This revelation has also been painfully clear to both shareholders. NXP and Qualcomm stock prices at $104 and $60 respectively have pretty much priced in a "near zero percent" chance that the deal will go through in time. (Probability% = (current price - pre-tender price)/tender price premium x 100%). For those of you not familiar with the chronology of this 19-month saga, please see selected events of the deal in Table 1. For those of you not familiar with both shareholders, please see their reactions in Figure 1.

At this 11th hour, the decision may be in Chinese's hand, but the ball is at Qualcomm's court. Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf has already hinted the likelihood of the "walk" to The New York Times that the acquisition deal is likely caught in the China trade war and the company could prosper "without" NXP. In this short post, I am only interested in the immediate stock price impacts on both companies if Qualcomm chooses to abandon the deal.

If Qualcomm Walks

Qualcomm: Previously, Qualcomm estimated that synergies would reach $500 million within two years from the combined $32 billion revenue company. This is the reason why QCOM has risen from the pre-deal level $62 to the post-deal level $69. If the deal is off, Qualcomm's stock will have to give the premium back, in addition to a $2 billion break fee payable to NXP. Based on the Sales Franchise Value model, Qualcomm's fair value by itself is around $63 without the consideration of the merger. Netting the $1.35 per share breakup fee to NXP, Qualcomm should trade around $61.5 if the deal is a walk.

However, there is still a silver lining for of the failed deal. In the same interview with The New York Times, Steve Mollenkopf promised to buy back $20-30 billion worth of the stock if the deal is off. Assuming the underlying fundamentals will not change significantly as a result of the buyback and the stock will be repurchased at the estimated $61.5 a share, say a $25 billion buyback will buy 400 million Qualcomm shares (27% of shares outstanding) and increase the stock price by $16, which will be spread over the time period of the buyback.

NXP Semiconductor: If the deal is abandoned, the Dutch firm NXPI's stock should drop back to the previous offer price around $110. At this point, I assume that there may be another suitor that may come on board and bid at least at the Broadcom's failed offer ($110). The silver lining for NXP is that it will get a $2 billion break fee from Qualcomm. If NXP were to use that money for a buyback at the current price, it could boost earnings per share or stock price by about 5-5.5%. That could lift NXP's stock price about $5-6 a share. If $2 billion is kept as additional free cash flow or paid out as special dividend, it will increase the stock price approximately a similar amount around $6 a share.

If Qualcomm Holds

Up until recently, the market has priced in the benefits of the proposed merger to both parties. If Qualcomm extends the walk date and eventually China approves the deal, NXP will be at $127.50 offer price and Qualcomm will return to the recent high between $68 and $69.

Since both companies have been mainly affected by the progress of the merger event, their stock prices are not reacting to the underlying fundamentals. As a result, the above analysis says nothing about the companies' forthcoming ERs. The valuation or price reactions are only restricted to the portion of the deal development. But in the long run, many argue that Qualcomm needs NXP more than NXP needs Qualcomm.

In short, if Qualcomm walks, the stock should be valued around $78 assuming a $25 billion buyback. If the buyback lasts over a 3-year period, Qualcomm's near-term price should be around $66-67. Similarly, NXP's stock should be around $115 assuming a $2 billion buyback.

Qualcomm should extend the walk date to make the deal work.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.