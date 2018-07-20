Tesla: The Model 3 Mess

When it comes to Tesla (TSLA), you often have to analyze every single word that is said to figure out the true picture. With the Model 3, this is especially true, because we haven't seen a vehicle like this generate so much buzz. This week, there was a lot of confusion regarding one analyst's negative note, but again it is because Tesla's wording creates a confusion situation

On Thursday, an analyst at Needham downgraded Tesla shares on the basis that refunds are outpacing deposits. This was based on the firm's checks that show cancellations are accelerating based on things like wait times for the base version and the clock starting on the expiration of the US Federal tax credit. In the above analyst note, Electrek provided an update:

Tesla denies that Model 3 cancellations are outpacing new orders in a comment to Electrek.

Now that seems perfectly reasonable that the company would want to correct a false narrative. Additionally, the following tweet from CEO Elon Musk aimed to continue the bull case. For now, let's ignore the fact that Tesla is supposed to be in a quiet period before earnings and that Elon's statement about "last week" was before the news broke about his controversial political donations or the major outburst on Twitter.

(Source: electrek article, seen here)

Of course, this is just one week's worth of data. Who knows what the week before that was, or how things have trended since all of the Elon Musk news broke last weekend. There's also no additional context here, like how many of those "new" Model S/X orders were perhaps people that had a deposit down for the Model 3 but have gotten tired of waiting. Also, if this was a really good week for Tesla, it could put into question the company's Model S/X guidance for the second half of the year, as Tesla needs more than 55,000 deliveries of those in the back half to meet its guidance. That's 2,150 per week.

Again though, the real issue here is wording. They have supposedly received over 5,000 new orders, but in North America, all you can do now is order the Model 3. The company has opened up the configurator to all, so for instance I could go on this morning and order one. But it also means that anyone who already had a deposit down can now order one. If Tesla is considering that "an order," it's not really new, it's just the conversion from a deposit to an order.

If we go back to the Q2 production and delivery announcement, Tesla said it had roughly 420,000 "net reservations" for the Model 3. Previously, Tesla was talking about net deposits, but is it now talking about deposits plus orders being processed? We've also heard plenty of stories on Twitter about Tesla taking several weeks or months to process refunds, so that's likely another item impacting things here. There also has been no explanation from the company on why thousands of Model 3 units are sitting around in various parking lots across California.

In the end, the drama with Tesla and the Model 3 continues, and I don't see it stopping anytime soon. All of this would be much clearer for consumers and investors if the company wouldn't use so many words, but when you say things like "deposits," "reservations," and "orders," it muddies the water. Plus, as usual, Elon Musk provided no context and referenced a short time period where the narrative only fit his stance. With the configurator now open, it would seem logical that orders are outpacing deposits, since many customers can now order. The real question is how many of these "orders" are from those who already had deposits down (the conversion rate)? Until Tesla provides a detailed explanation with all of the relevant numbers, which based on history it seems unlikely to do, this mess will continue.

