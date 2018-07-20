RCI Hospitality Holdings - A 'Sin Stock' With Big Upside

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Thomas Guth as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

RCI Hospitality Holdings (RICK) has great upside potential. I researched the company both in terms of technical analysis and fundamental analysis. As for the fundamental analysis, I had extremely conservative assumptions (i.e., declining revenue growth, no major improvements in margins) and still came up with a potential upside of 45%.

Company Overview

RCI Hospitality Holdings is holding company engaged in a number of activities in the hospitality industry.Its main business is owning/operating its nightclubs. It recently launched a "breastaurant" chain called Bombshells (think Hooters on steroids), with a payback period of one to three years, cheaper financing due to ownership of the real estate, and on average 6x more operating income than comparable company Buffalo Wild Wings. It is also the owner of ED Publications, Inc., which is the leading media company for the multibillion adult club business with industry-related websites, magazines, and trade shows.

A Note on Its Small-Cap Status

With its current market cap at $318 million, the company can be considered a small-cap stock. A few things should be noted about the difference in investing in a small-cap stock rather than a blue chip or large cap.

Leadership

Especially for small-cap stocks, a good management team/CEO is of the utmost importance. Good guidance can make or break a company and therefore this investment thesis. RCI Hospitality Holdings' CEO is Eric Langan. He has joined the firm in 1998 through a merger and became the CEO a year after. It would be an understatement to say that his story is impressive. He acquired his first club at the age of 21 with $40,000 that he made in several entrepreneurial ways.

Mr. Langan quickly turned the rather small and regional player into what it is today through consolidation and expansion into related businesses (with the Bombshells restaurant concept as great example). He is on the Board of Directors of Adult Club Executives (ACE) and regarded as an expert in the business. He is fully committed to the business, gets mad if an interviewer asks him if he is thinking about early retirement, and has a big part of his wealth invested in the stock (7% of shares outstanding, which comes down to approximately 21 times his annual compensation).

Inefficiencies

The market capitalization of RICK is relatively small at $318 million. It is therefore almost impossible for fund managers with big assets under management to invest in the stock. The stock is also not covered by many analysts. This produces inefficiencies in the stock price (which is, of course, positive for investors in the company). The inefficiencies in the stock price means that the current market price does not really reflect the current value of the company. My internal research shows that the underlying value of the business is currently higher than the stock market price. This research is both done by fundamental analysis and technical analysis. These analyses are presented below.

Fundamentals

RICK PE Ratio (ttm) data by YCharts RICK Year to Date Total Returns (Daily) data by YCharts

Source: Comparable Company Analysis created by author.

Growth Plan

As explained previously, RCI Hospitality Holdings is looking to expand and is in just the right industry to do this, especially through acquisitions. (Strip) clubs, bars and restaurants are mainly owned by individuals, which makes buying them cheaper. Other factors for relatively low acquisition prices are lack of financing, limits imposed by licensing, and management experience issues. This enables RCI Hospitality Holdings to buy the acquisition targets for a price of 3-4x EBITDA. These acquisitions are repeatable and accretive since RCI Hospitality Holdings itself trades at 9.73x EV/EBITDA. RCI Hospitality Holdings only acquires new businesses if this is in line with the overall strategy, which will be explained below.

Overall Company Strategy

A good indicator of solid management (which is of the utmost importance for a small cap firm, as explained above) is the overall strategy. Management shows, in the annual and quarterly reports, four critical strategy points:

Buy/open new units or expand existing ones only if (a) a cash-to-cash IRR return of 25%-33% or more can be achieved, or (b) there is a strategic rationale to do so. Take action if units are not performing in line with the company's strategy. Use free cash flow to buy back shares if yield enters double-digits. Pay off most expensive debt (12%) at accelerated rate only if (a) it makes sense on tax adjustable basis, or (b) there is a strategic rationale to do so.

Performance

Source: All four graphs are from the RCI Hospitality website.

As per CEO Eric Langan: "Without the girls, we're just selling overpriced beer." And he's not kidding: Rick's buys Coors Lite for 63 cents a bottle but charges $12. Its Miami club sells so much booze - 70 cases of vodka each month - that it needs three full-time inventory managers.

Cash Management

RCI Hospitality had $12 million worth of cash on hand at the end of the December quarter ($1.23/share). It also has $10 million worth of non-core real estate for sale, and expects to produce $23 million worth of free cash flow in 2018. Assuming no additional club purchases during the year (this is unlikely but none are identified yet), RCI would probably end 2018 with about $25 million cash sitting on the books ($2.57/share).

During recent earnings calls, they have provided a clear strategy on what they will do with this cash, which is in line with the overall strategy explained in the 10-K reports:

Buy clubs if the expected cash-on-cash IRR exceeds the minimal requirements stated in the overall strategy. They hint pretty strongly at getting rid of the expensive debt. They refer to point three of the overall strategy: buying back shares if the requirements are met. At current valuations, this means that there is a floor in the share price of $22-$25.

Debt

Source: RCI Hospitality.

Debt is very manageable at 2.9x EBITDA. Thanks to refinancing, occupancy costs (rent + mortgage interest as a percentage of revenue) have been declining steadily. Unfortunately, this debt cannot be easily compared to peers because RCI Hospitality Holdings tends to buy their real estate on balance. Peers, on average, show a preference for leasing.

Discounted Cash Flow Analysis

In my discounted cash flow analysis (DCF), I always tend to be very conservative in my assumptions as I use it more as a confirmation that my overall feeling of the strategy of the company is correct. In my DCF, I therefore projected the following:

Revenues in 2018 at 8% due to the guidance provided by management.

Revenues decline from 2018 onward, with 0.5%-point decline each year until the terminal growth rate (2%).

Debt absolute value stays the same as mandatory retirements are refinanced.

No real improvements in efficient use of operating expenses.

Capex moves to D&A percentage of revenue in the long run.

12x EBITDA exit value, in line with the sector.

WACC of 6.34%.

With these assumptions, I conclude on the basis of the EBITDA method a fair share price of $46.89 and on the basis of the perpetuity growth method of $44.32. The average value therefore is $45.60, which results in a 44.58% upside from the current stock price.

Source: This DCF model is from the proprietary Excel model.

Technical Analysis

Source: Technical Analysis Model from TradingView.

The stock is now trading at the $33 resistance level, as you can see from above chart. It has a strong support level at $27 and an "almost impossible to break" support at $20-$25 (as discussed earlier). As clearly visible from past price performance, the stock mainly moves on news (Edgar fillings). This behavior is normal for small-cap stocks with little to no coverage by analysts. Using a technical analysis point of view this would be a splendid entry point, as the market is undecided on whether to break the resistance line (when this happens, the move could be significant and therefore action should be taken quickly) - provided that the stop-loss orders are set correctly.

Investment Strategy (Entry and Exit Points)

Entry Strategy

The stock should be bought with a market order as soon as possible, as the market is still undecided on whether to break the resistance line. When this happens, the move could be significant and therefore action should be taken in as soon as possible.

Exit Strategy

My suggested stop-loss value is at $27.04 (a 15.99% loss on investment), substantiated by the strong support level around this value. The stock will be breaking its highest resistance level, and therefore the only technical indicator that I am comfortable using for setting a profit taking level is the Fibonacci level of 1.618. Using that 1.618 Fibonacci level (from the reversal in the stock price of the financial crash of 2008) the stock should be, based on the technical analysis, sold at $46.97 (at a 45.91% gain on investment), making the risk/reward ratio 2.87.

The fundamental analysis approach (by means of discounted cash flow analysis) shows a similar exit value. The DCF with terminal value calculated by the EBITDA approach, as well as the perpetuity growth approach, show similar upside. With an average fair value share price of $45.60, it's safe to say that this is very much in line with the technical analysis approach. Therefore, the level of around $45.60-$46.97 can be assumed as fair value for the company. Therefore, the profit-taking level should be around this price.

Taking all of the above into account, RICK is a no-brainer investment: a sin stock at an affordable price with high growth potential.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RICK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.