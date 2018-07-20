Shouldn't Stage Stores Catch A Bid?

The continued focus on oil and gas markets ignores weakness in the rest of the chain, and the business model here is a clear target for disintermediation by online shopping.

As bearish as I've been on Stage Stores (SSI) over the past few years, I'm surprised the stock hasn't performed better of late. There is some good news here. The acquisition of Gordmans out of bankruptcy moved the company into the currently hot 'off-price' channel, and early news on that front seems to be good. Oil patch stores - hit by the shale bust - are improving. Comps turned positive in Q4 before an admittedly disappointing (and weather-impacted) Q1.

And retail as a whole has caught a bid, which would seem an additional boost for SSI. Its heavy debt load was an anchor on the way from $20+ in early 2015 to below $2 early this year - but it also implies sharp potential upside to what is a small equity slice if EV/EBITDA or EV/revenue multiples move higher.

At a time when retail stocks with much weaker stories have posted pretty solid gains, SSI seems a bit left out, particularly with a ~25% decline from May highs. Admittedly, I'm not ready to turn positive just yet, for one key reason. But those more constructive on retail (or more credulous of the O&G story at SSI) might see it differently.

Performance Improves

Stage Stores' performance has improved over the past few quarters. Raised guidance after Q2 results in August sent the stock higher. Q3 comps of -3.9%, with a point of hurricane impact were another step in the right direction - and then Stage posted a seemingly very strong Q4. Same-store sales rose 1.1% in the quarter; adjusted net income more than doubled to $0.45 from $0.20 the year before. Stage added guidance for positive comps in FY18 (ending January 2019) and an improvement in the operating loss (-$18 to -$29 million against -$29.8 million in FY17).

The quarter gave Stage a nice story to tell on the Q4 conference call. Despite negative comps for the full-year and ugly profit figures, free cash flow still was nicely positive for the year. E-commerce revenue grew double-digits. Performance seemed to improve as the year went on, perhaps implying a business ready to turn the corner. And CEO Michael Glazer again talked up a rebound in oil and gas markets, who (along with border stores impacted by the weaker peso) were among the worst-performing markets over the past few years as Stage's comps collapsed.

The story took a bit of a hit with Q1 results, which disappointed. Same-store sales declined 2.8% against a very easy comparison (-9.6% the year before). Glazer, in the Q1 release, cited cold weather in the beginning of the quarter, and a strong April and May. That weather also impacted margins, with merchandise margin dropping 170 bps per the Q1 call as the company went more promotional than planned.

Still, Stage maintained full-year guidance, and oil and gas market outperformance continued, with comps 300 bps better than the rest of the chain. The company continues to focus on strengthening smaller categories like beauty and home, and e-commerce and credit card penetration continue to rise. The long-running bull case here - that a rebound in oil and gas employment, along with better execution, can drive comps positive and reverse recent declines - seems to remain intact.

That said, I still don't believe the story. As I've argued for a couple of years now, the focus on oil & gas-impacted markets ignores two key facts. First, there's not a rebound coming - at least not to the levels of the first few years of the decade. It's pretty obvious at this point that U.S. shale activity in, say, 2008-2013, was something close to a bubble. Improvement in plays like the Eagle Ford and Permian can provide some help. But Stage isn't going back to early-decade demand in those markets, because that demand was driven by unsustainable activity.

To put it another way, the outlier was 2010 and 2011, not 2016 and 2017. And long-term employment data supports that argument:

source: Bureau of Labor Statistics

The second long-running issue is that this isn't just an oil and gas problem. Per the FY16 10-K, O&G market comps were down 11.1%. Same-store sales in the rest of the chain still fell 6%. Last year, per the K, stores in Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and New Mexico outperformed, with comps at -2.8%. Other markets saw comps decline 4.5%. The pattern continues in Q1, with commentary implying O&G markets were down about 1%, and the rest of Stage off by a little less than 4%.

The focus on O&G isn't just a fundamental concern. I truly believe that Stage's model on the department side is breaking. 61% of stores, per the K, have less than 50,000 people within 10 miles, and another 24% between 50K and 150K. The model here long has been to be "the only game in town" while operating smaller-format stores (an average of 18,000 square feet against 100K+ for JC Penney (JCP)). Stage wouldn't have the selection of a Penney or a Kohl's (KSS) - but it wouldn't require a 45-minute drive, either.

It's hard to think of a model more at risk from e-commerce than that. Stage isn't the only game in town anymore. It is building out its online capabilities, but at a good deal of cost, and the double-digit growth appears to be coming from a relatively small base.

This simply isn't a differentiated model anymore. And it's a business that's likely to shrink - and in fact, really has been shrinking for a decade now:

source: author from SSI filings, FY18 numbers at midpoint of guidance

As I've argued before, the oil boom stemmed the decline at the beginning of the decade, rather than causing the fall over the last few years. Some help on that front this year and easy comparisons are leading to positive comps - but that's hardly the reversal of a trend.

This is not to say there isn't value in the Stage model, or that the company is guaranteed to head for bankruptcy. But this is a business that unquestionably is going to shrink over time. Rural demographics alone are a long-term headwind. And it needs to be managed as such. As long as management continues to insist that an oil and gas pickup is going to lead to a rebound - despite mid-single-digit comp declines in the rest of the business - I'm skeptical that will be the case.

Stage did increase its store closure plans after Q1 (net closures of 30-35 vs a previous 25-30). If it wants to be aggressive, there likely is a way to drive steep rent reductions as its locations come off lease. (Who else is going to fill a 15-20K square foot box in a 40,000 person town right now?) An aggressive and continuing pruning of the portfolio can continually remove underperforming locations, while also boosting free cash flow through lower capex and working capital benefits.

But I'd like to hear a lot more aggressive, and realistic, talk from management on that front. Glazer spent two years blaming oil and gas for comp declines and much of the last two arguing shale would drive a rebound. The numbers strongly argue that's not the case, and so does even a cursory glance at the Stage business model in this environment. It's always difficult for managers to accept the responsibility of a shrinking a business, but that's the decision I'd want to see Stage at least move toward before turning bullish on the stock. Near-term, the Q1 miss sets up yet another guidance miss from a company with a checkered history on that front, though the declines heading into Q2 results next month suggest investors might already be expecting a full-year cut.

Gordman's Looks Interesting

As bearish as I am on the legacy department store business, I'm still more bullish on Stage as a whole. Sales and profit numbers still are concerning, as is the debt load (more on that in a moment), but free cash flow is strong. And the Gordman's acquisition offers interesting optionality as Stage tries to grow that concept.

Stage hasn't given a lot of detail on Gordman so far; that could change somewhat in Q2, as the stores join the comp base. But Stage certainly is acting optimistic, ramping up plans to convert legacy department stores to Gordman's (after a initial effort, six more are on the way this year, plus another opening). Per the K, revenue last year was $222 million; the Q4 call attributed a $43 million increase in adjusted SG&A to the concept, offset by unspecified declines at the legacy business. It would appear (and this admittedly is speculation) that Gordmans probably is running around breakeven at the moment, but that should improve as Stage gets the business back up and running.

I in fact have visited a Gordmans in southern Wisconsin, and it's attractive. It looks very much like a TJ Maxx or Marshalls to my admittedly untrained eye. Per commentary, Gordmans has a nice penetration of home, at about 30%, in a category targeted by larger players like TJX (TJX) through its HomeGoods business and Burlington Stores (BURL) in its namesake locations. (Burlington actually is targeting that penetration for itself.)

It's difficult at this point to pin down much in the way of valuation for Gordmans, particularly without detail on margins or profits. It's worth remembering that Stage only paid $36 million for the assets (including a distribution center), and in an auction no less. But there is some upside here. The average Gordmans store last year had a $5 million-plus run rate in terms of annual sales ($222 million over a little less nine months at 58 stores). The average Gordmans store in FY15 (ending January 2016), per the company's last 10-K, generated $6.36 million, and it's likely that the 44 closed stores were weaker performers. So there's growth potential simply from getting reopened locations back to their former sales levels (which weren't exactly torrid).

Profit-wise, business wasn't that bad until the end. FY16 EBITDA was about $15 million, though a disastrous FY17 spelled the end for the chain. (Debt incurred under private equity ownership didn't help.) But going back to FY12, before comps turned negative, the business generated over $50 million in EBITDA. Obviously, it takes a lot more time to get on a horse than it does to fall off, particularly in retail - but Gordmans is a business that has had some success, and enough success to materially change the outlook for Stage as a whole.

And bear in mind as well that the off-price sector is hot right now. (This is another reason why I'm surprised SSI hasn't had a stronger performance of late this year.) TJX and BURL are up 28% YTD. Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) has gained 40%, and Ross Stores (ROST) lags with a still-decent 9% gain. All four of those stocks trade at least 1.6x on an EV/revenue basis (TJX's multiple), with ROST at 2x+ and OLLI pushing 4x.

I'm not arguing that Gordmans is worth at least $500 million by any means. But it's not inconceivable that at some point down the line, at least a material chunk of a current ~$300 million enterprise value for SSI is covered by the value of the Gordmans business. At the least, I still believe, as I argued almost a year ago, that the chain is far and away the most attractive part of the story here.

Valuation

The one big catch here is that on a forward-looking basis, SSI really isn't that cheap. Debt remains a reasonably substantial concern. Net debt of $236 million implies a 5.6x leverage ratio even at the high end of FY18 guidance. That debt is a revolving facility that doesn't mature until December 2021, so Stage has some time. But it needs profits to stabilize, at least - and even in that case, Stage probably has to focus on putting cash flow toward debt repayment rather than building out Gordmans even if that concept shows some promise.

And I'm still a bit skeptical on that point, even with a narrowing of adjusted EBIT loss last year and guidance for further progress in FY18. Q1 calls into question that guidance (again, Stage has overpromised quite a bit in the past, albeit not last year). Margins remain very thin (EBITDA margins are around 2%), leaving very little room for error.

The bull case here is that the legacy Stage business muddles through by reducing its footprint, aggressively managing costs, and keeping free cash flow positive. That in turn is enough to refinance the 2021 debt - and buy time for Gordmans to grow both organically (by recapturing lost sales) and inorganically (by creating new stores or converting Stage or Peebles nameplates). I'm not convinced enough to buy that case just yet - but I'm intrigued enough to be surprised that more investors haven't done so.

