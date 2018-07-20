Exxon Mobil Wins Big Again, This Time Against NYC

Oil and gas producer Exxon Mobil (XOM) has won another major federal climate lawsuit only a few weeks after defeating one that had been brought by the municipalities of Oakland and San Francisco. The most recent legal decision dismisses a complaint that had been brought by New York City against Exxon Mobil and its competitors Chevron (CVX) and ConocoPhillips (COP) earlier this year. BP (BP) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A)(RDS.B) were also defendants in the New York City lawsuit, although they were not included in the latest dismissal. The grounds on which the New York City lawsuit was dismissed were similar to those on which the California version was dismissed, although there were some notable differences that have implications for investors in the aforementioned firms.

As a reminder, both the Oakland/San Francisco and New York City lawsuits against Exxon Mobil were part of a larger wave of legal complaints against the company and some peers for damages (or "abatement funds") to fund climate change resiliency infrastructure investments. The coastal municipalities in particular claimed a need to spend billions of dollars on seawalls and other forms of flood control to counter the impact of rising sea levels resulting from a warming global climate. Existing federal legal precedent limited the ability of the municipalities to win damages for greenhouse gas emissions from actual emitters such as power plants, however, causing their legal teams to resort to the unorthodox tactic of going after Exxon Mobil as a producer of carbon-based fuels rather than as a source of greenhouse gas emissions per se.

While this shift in focus was necessary to avoid a decade-old precedent that greenhouse gas emissions were a matter for Congress (and, through the authority granted to it by Congress under the Clean Air Act, the White House), it ultimately proved to be the undoing of New York City's lawsuit. Veteran judge John F. Keenan of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, a Reagan nominee, easily discarded New York City's argument that its focus on carbon-based fuel production made it unique, writing that the "complaint makes clear that the City is seeking damages for global-warming related injuries resulting from greenhouse gas emissions, and not only the production of Defendants' fossil fuels." Because the damages sought by New York City were caused by greenhouse gas emissions alone and not pollution associated with fossil fuel production (an oil spill, for example), in other words, those same emissions were at issue.

Mr. Keenan went on to write that the global nature of greenhouse gas emissions (as opposed to, in the oil spill example, the local nature of other types of fossil fuel pollution) made the lawsuit a question of federal rather than state law, ensnaring the lawsuit in the same AEP v. Connecticut precedent that New York City and the other municipal plaintiffs have struggled so mightily to avoid. The ruling made short work of New York City's claim that its lawsuit dealt with a local issue, pointing out that greenhouse gas emissions contribute to an atmospheric greenhouse gas concentration that is diffused widely across the entire planet, and that even Exxon Mobil's fossil fuels are extracted and combusted across an equally vast scale:

"The City alleges that 'Defendants’ cumulative production of fossil fuels over many years makes each Defendant among the top sources of [greenhouse gas] pollution in the world.' Such claims implicate countless foreign governments and their laws and policies...To litigate such an action for injuries from foreign greenhouse gas emissions in federal court would severely infringe upon the foreign-policy decisions that are squarely within the purview of the political branches of the U.S. Government."

At this point the rest of Mr. Keenan's ruling followed the same logical path as that of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, which ultimately dismissed the Oakland/San Francisco lawsuit. The Clean Air Act displaces the type of federal common law tort that the municipalities all claimed damages under and, because the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency [EPA] under the Bush Jr. Administration used its authority under that legislation to deem greenhouse gas emissions a pollutant via its so-called "endangerment finding", the federal courts are precluded from awarding the type of damages requested by New York City. Or, as Mr. Keenan put it, "The serious problems caused by [global warming] are not for the judiciary to ameliorate. Global warming and solutions thereto must be addressed by the [legislative and executive] branches of government."

The ruling mostly shut the door on New York City's lawsuit, dismissing the legal complaint "with prejudice in its entirety." It did leave that door open a crack, though, albeit a tiny one, by noting that the U.S. Supreme Court had previously held in AEP v. Connecticut that state law claims could be brought for damages resulting from greenhouse gas emissions "to the extent that they are also not preempted" by federal law. While seemingly incongruous with Mr. Keenan's finding in the same ruling that New York City's claim was preempted by federal law, this second statement suggests that the preemption is not necessarily permanent. If, for example, the White House under President Donald Trump were to reverse the EPA's endangerment finding on greenhouse gas emissions, as it is being pressured to do by some conservative groups, then a similar claim could feasibly survive under a New York State law such as the incredibly broad Martin Act. The endangerment finding's reversal would be a strict prerequisite of such an outcome, however, and even then it would not be guaranteed.

While Mr. Keenan provided far less legal dicta in his ruling than did his counterpart in California, Thursday's news is no less impactful on the future of the similar climate lawsuits that are winding through other state and federal courts. The Southern District of New York is one of the country's most influential district courts due to its jurisdiction over one of the world's most important financial markets, and the precedents that it sets have a much broader unofficial reach than is provided by its formal territory. Furthermore, this week's ruling lessens the odds of the type of split decision between federal district courts occurring that would raise the stakes for an appellate decision. Exxon Mobil is the only constant defendant in the recent wave of U.S. climate change lawsuits, making the two district court rulings of the last month very good news for its investors.

