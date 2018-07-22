The Passive DGI Core Portfolio: Midyear Review

DGI generally means that you invest in a set of dividend-paying stocks that grow their dividend payout year after year. If you are still in the accumulation phase, reinvest (drip) the dividends, which results in more shares and higher future income. With each passing year, this growth of dividend-income becomes bigger and bigger. If implemented with some prudent planning and over an extended period of time, the DGI strategy can provide almost everything that a retiree needs, decent income, relative safety, and reasonable growth.

There is only one drawback with this strategy that it cannot provide a very high level of income, so one would need a sizable amount of savings to generate the required amount of dividend income that one could live off comfortably.

It may be worth reiterating why we believe in the DGI strategy and consider it as the core portfolio. A well-thought-out DGI strategy would outperform the broader market over the long-term. It will also offer less volatility and smaller drawdowns during recessions and bear markets. In the bear market of 2008-2009, while the S&P500 had more than 50% drawdown from peak to bottom, most well-diversified DGI portfolios saw only between 30-35% drawdowns. You may like to check some back-testing results in one of our previous articles. Though 30-35% drawdown is not easy to stomach for most people; but a significant dividend-income would make it little easier to wait out the downturn.

When you start a new DGI portfolio, you would normally begin with a low current yield of something like under 3%, but if you were to reinvest the dividends, the yield on cost could grow very quickly. We should mix high-yielding, slower growth companies with low-yielding fast growing ones. We should also diversify among various sectors and industries. The best part is that it is a far superior strategy to draw 4% inflation-adjusted income (on the invested capital) compared to index investing since it lets you do this without ever selling the shares.

The popularity of DGI goes up and down in different cycles. Obviously, it wasn't very popular in the late 1990s. However, in the last decade, DGI has been very popular. One of the primary reasons was the low-interest rate regime of the last several years, which forced investors to chase income securities of all stripes, including DGI stocks. This resulted in steep valuations for many of the dividend-paying companies. However, interest rates are rising now, and this has impacted the valuations of most DGI stocks as well as high-yield securities. We consider this good for our portfolio since we will be able to buy at better valuations and higher yields. After all this a long-term portfolio, with a focus on income and not so much on total return.

The Passive DGI Core Portfolio

We launched this DGI portfolio almost 4 years ago in August 2014. We wanted to create a well-diversified portfolio with mostly blue-chip companies which had a history of raising dividends year after year and hold them for years. We also wanted to invest over an extended period of time so as to take advantage of Dollar-Cost-Averaging and create a decent enough income stream without the need to ever withdraw the capital by selling shares.

We named this portfolio "Passive" because we thought it would require minimal management. Many times there is no action in this portfolio for months.

A Brief Background of The Basic Portfolio Structure:

The underlying principles of the portfolio were:

Select 30 plus solid dividend-paying, dividend-growing companies and invest the initial capital divided equally.

Invest additional money on fixed intervals according to a pre-determined schedule. Use dollar cost averaging and buy in a spread-out manner on a set timetable.

Stay consistent, and rarely sell or replace a company.

Reinvest the dividends for the first 5-10 years or more (depends on personal situation), to grow the yield on cost (YOC). Thereafter, reap the benefits!

This is what we have done so far:

$1,000 invested on August 1, 2014, in each of 30 original stocks.

$1,000 invested on November 3, 2014, the first trading day of November 2014, in each of 30 stocks.

Starting February 2015, every year on the first day of trading in February, we invested $1,000 in each of the 30 stocks. This was completed for the years 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. These annual investments will continue until the year 2024.

In 2017, we stopped reinvesting dividends automatically. Instead, we now let the cash accumulate and invest when we feel the price is right.

The original article that launched the portfolio can be accessed here and here.

Below is the current list of 36 stocks with the industry/sector information for easy reference.

Industry Company Name Aerospace & Defense Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX) Agriculture Monsanto Co. (NYSE: MON) Beverages - Non-Alcoholic PepsiCo Inc. (NYSE: PEP) Business Services Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP) Consumer Goods (Packaged, Food, and Cleaning products) Colgate-Palmolive Co. (NYSE: CL) Nestle SA ADR ( OTCPK: NSRGY) Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE: PG) Clorox Co. (NYSE: CLX) Drug Manufacturers Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) Teva Pharmaceutical ADR (NYSE: TEVA) Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) ETF - International Dividend (Foreign Large Value) SPDR S&P International Dividend (NYSEARCA: DWX) Industrial Products and Chemicals Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE: APD) Insurance - Life Aflac Inc. (NYSE: AFL) Medical Devices Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) Medtronic Inc. (NYSE: MDT) Oil & Gas Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM) Valero Energy Corporation ( VLO) REITs Realty Income Corp. (NYSE: O) HCP, Inc. (NYSE: HCP) Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI) Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (DEA) Restaurants McDonald's Corp. (NYSE: MCD) Retail - Defensive, Drugstores Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) CVS Health Corp. ( CVS) Technology Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC) Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) Tobacco Products Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) Telecommunications Services AT&T Inc. ( T) Waste Management Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM)

Brief Highlights From Annual Investments (February 2018)

As per our annual schedule of contribution in the first week of February, we added $30,000 of new money to this portfolio. We invested $1,000 into 29 out of 36 securities. We did not add new money to DWX, HCP, QCOM, T, TEVA, WMT, and XOM at that time.

Additional Buy/Sell After February 2018:

Company Date Buy/Sell Shares Share price Amount Easterly Govt. Properties (DEA) 6/25/2018 Buy 51 19.40 $989.40 **Monsanto (MON) 6/7/2018 Sell 55.71 127.99 $7,130.87 AT&T (T) 4/30/2018 Buy 31 32.70 $1,013.70

**In 2018, we had to sell our stake in Monsanto, since it got bought out by Bayer AG in June 2018.

Dividends:

Starting April 2017, we made a change with regards to the dividend reinvestment policy. We stopped reinvesting the dividends automatically. This was to allow us to build some cash position and make some opportunistic buys from time to time.

Dividends in 2014 $560 Dividends in 2015 $2,830 Dividends in 2016 $4,025 Dividends in 2017 $5,207 Dividends in 2018 (until 07/17/2018) $3,431 Total dividends since inception $16,053 Current Yield: (6,604/230,000) 2.87% Yield On Cost [YOC] (6,604/180,000) 3.67%

Dividend Cuts or Freezes in 2016/2017/2018

In 2017, CVS (CVS Health) froze its dividend at $0.50 per share due to its pending acquisition of Aetna Inc. (NYSE: AET).

HCP had to cut its dividend by 35% in 2017, following ManorCare assets spin-off in 2016. Since then, it has been paying a constant amount of $0.37 per share.

TEVA eliminated the dividends entirely in fourth quarter 2017.

Dividend Increase Restored

CVX (Chevron) had paid the same $1.08 quarterly dividend for five quarters, until February 2018. It has finally raised the dividend to $1.12 per share, an increase of 3.70%.

Dividend Increases Declared In 2018

2017 summary: Out of 35 individual stocks, dividends were increased by 30 companies, kept the same by 4 companies, and cut by one.

2018 summary (until 07/17/2018): One company (TEVA) pays no dividend currently. Two companies (CVS, HCP) have their dividends frozen currently.

Out of remaining 33 companies, 26 have announced dividend increases. The average increase has been 8.26%.

In the above table, the greyed-out rows show the companies that have frozen the dividend. The rows highlighted in "red," have yet to announce a dividend hike in 2018.

Total Return and Relative Performance:

Here is a snapshot of relative performance as of July 17, 2018, created using the Morningstar Portfolio Tool. The DGI portfolio and Morningstar Market-Index are represented by green and blue lines, respectively:

As you can see, 2018 has not been too good for this portfolio. One reason is our annual purchasing (worth $30,000) happened to be on the first trading of February, not as market-timing, but as per our rules set in the beginning. We know that the market peaked at the same time, so it has impacted our performance a little bit. But there is no need for concern as this is just temporary. The other major reason has been that most DGI stocks and high yield stocks have underperformed the broader market in 2018, due to rising interest rates concern.

However, we must keep in mind that this is a DGI portfolio and goal is not to beat S&P500 at all times. In fact, that is not the goal at all. The primary goal is sustainable and growing income that beats inflation and then some. DGI may underperform the market at times, but will also protect the capital during the crisis times, while providing nearly 4% income. Remember 2008-2009, when DGI stocks lost only 30-35% while S&P500 lost more than 50%.

Portfolio positions as of 07/17/2018:

In case, the above image (Google-sheet) is too small to read, here is the image of the portfolio from excel:

In the above table, P/L columns do not account for the dividends that were not reinvested.

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly:

As of 07/17/2018, the portfolio has 36 positions, and when we include all of the dividends (the amounts that were not dripped), this is how they performed:

1 positions with over 100% gains:

MSFT (+115.3%)

6 positions with over 50-100% gains:

ADP, WM, LMT, MCD, INTC, VLO

3 positions between 40% and 50% gains:

ABT, CSCO, AFL

9 positions between 20% and 40% gains:

WMT, UTX, CLX, MDT, EMR, JNJ, PEP, CVX, O

6 positions between 10% to 20% gains:

APD, MO, NSRGY, PFE, XOM, VTR

5 positions between 0% to 10% gains:

DWX, OHI, CL, PG, DEA

3 position with < 10% loss:

T (-4.1%), WBA(-6%), QCOM(-6.5%), CVS (-11.4%)

The worst performers:

HCP (-20%), TEVA (-56%)

Stocks That Are In Negative Territory:

AT&T:

We don't really have to say much about AT&T since it has been in the news so much. We even wrote a couple of articles on AT&T recently, here and here.

AT&T's stock will remain under pressure until the Time-Warner merger issue is resolved one way or the other. But this is the time to buy AT&T when the valuation is cheap. When all the problems have resolved, the stock would not be cheap any longer. In the meanwhile, we will keep collecting the dividends.

CVS and WBA:

Both CVS and WBA have been hit hard on the fears of Amazon's entry into the pharmaceutical business. Both companies are trading cheap due to Wall-Street's overreaction to Amazon's threat. Sure, the threat is real, but these companies are giants in the retail pharmaceutical business, and they have plenty of time to be ready for the competition, assuming it arrives in two years. CVS and WBA have huge advantages in terms of their expertise in the pharmaceutical business and having their retail pharmacy stores within 5 miles of 75% of the US population. The pharmaceutical business is complicated, and it will not be easy even for Amazon to seriously impact the existing players.

We will continue to hold our positions and possibly add if their prices get beaten down further. At the same, the nice dividends will help stay the course.

QCOM:

The hostile takeover battle started by Broadcom's ( AVGO) was over earlier this year. Since then, the stock has come down from its high of $69.28 to the current price of $59.

There are additional concerns and risks related to the possible fallout from its litigation with Apple (AAPL) and the pending acquisition of NXP Semiconductors (NXPI). The NXP deal has been delayed because of pending approval from Chinese regulators, which is becoming increasingly uncertain due to trade tensions.

We are not adding any fresh money to QCOM unless the share price falls to our buy-range of around $45. But, at the same time, we will hold on to our existing position, which is less than 1.2% of the portfolio. Even though some risks remain and the growth is uncertain, but the yield is attractive at 4.25%.

HCP:

HCP has underperformed since its trouble with one of its large tenants HCR ManorCare and subsequent spin-off of all skilled-nursing business to Quality Care Properties ( QCP). This led to a dividend cut that was the first in its history of raising dividends for 40+ years. We sold out of QCP shares that were received due to spin-off and stopped adding new money to HCP.

But we have kept our existing position intact. A healthy dividend of $1.48 per share, well-covered by its AFFO, will keep the income coming, while the company improves its business over time. After including all dividends and the sale proceeds from QCP, our position is down about -20%.

The worst performer: TEVA

TEVA is our worst performer, down by nearly -56%. The company cut its dividend entirely in 2017, so it pays no dividend anymore. We stopped adding fresh money to this position as far back as Feb. 2017. We carry a small position, only about 0.75% of the portfolio.

To the surprise of many of our readers, TEVA still remains in the portfolio, in spite of the fact that it no longer provides any dividends. We agree that it no longer meets the goals of the portfolio. Then why is it still there? We have stated this before and say it again that like most folks, we were not able to see the dividend cut coming and were surprised by the unfolding events. By the time we realized the problems. The price was already in the high teens; obviously, markets had overreacted as it always does. At this point, we decided that the downside was very limited and upside had a better chance. Since then, the price has recovered quite a bit, in fact, it has gained 115% from its bottom at $10.85 in Oct. 2017.

We know that there are always going to be a couple of stocks in your portfolio that are not going to pan out according to your expectations. That's why diversification is so important. But more importantly, this demonstrates that one or two bad choices are not going to have any meaningful impact on the overall portfolio.

Concluding Remarks

We personally follow a multi-basket strategy, of which DGI is an important part and plays a foundational role. We believe the DGI portfolio strategy described as above is the simplest way to accumulate wealth over a long period of time. This portfolio is simple, easy to implement and hassle-free.

In our own allocation model, we invest about 40% of our investment assets into DGI. The rest is allocated to other compelling strategies that provide us the strategic diversification. A multi-basket approach certainly requires more effort and is not for everyone. For more passive type investors, a DGI strategy is ideally suited as it requires very little effort, mostly just a few times a year.

It is well-accepted notion that over a long period of time, the dividend-paying companies provide a higher total-return compared to non-dividend-paying companies. We feel in the long term this portfolio will offer better returns, lower volatility and drawdowns and consistent and growing income. In addition, it requires minimal management. The current yield based on 2018 projected dividend income is roughly 2.87%. However, the yield-on-cost is very decent at 3.67%, compared to less than 2% yield from S&P 500.

Our regular readers know that in addition to a DGI Core portfolio, we invest in alternate portfolio strategies, mainly to enhance the current income and to hedge the risks by using Rotation strategies. Below is our investment allocation model, and as you can see the DGI portfolio forms the foundation of the overall strategy. These allocations are just for broad guidance; everyone should decide what is right for them based on his/her goals and risk tolerance. The other two portfolios are focused on high income and risk management and are suited for active investors.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational purposes only and in no way should be construed as financial advice or recommendation to buy or sell any stock. Please always do further research and do your own due diligence before making any investments. Every effort has been made to present the data/information accurately; however, the author does not claim 100% accuracy. The stock portfolio presented here is a model portfolio for demonstration purposes; however, the author holds many of the same stocks in his personal portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABT, ABBV, JNJ, PFE, NVS, NVO, CL, CLX, GIS, UL, NSRGY, PG, ADM, MO, PM, KO, PEP, D, DEA, DEO, ENB, MCD, WMT, WBA, CVS, LOW, CSCO, MSFT, INTC, T, VZ, VOD, VTR, CVX, XOM, VLO, HCP, O, OHI, NNN, STAG, WPC, MAIN, NLY, ARCC, DNP, GOF, PCI, PDI, PFF, RFI, RNP, STK, UTF, EVT, FFC, HQH, KYN, NMZ, NBB, JPS, JPC, JRI, TLT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.