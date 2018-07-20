Why I Bought The eBay Pullback

Shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) dropped a whopping 10% after the company guided to FY18 revenue that was slightly below consensus estimates. However, the company's quarterly results appear to reinforce the value of the eBay marketplace, and I believe the guidance "miss" simply reflects analysts' impatience with regards to eBay's transition away from PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL). Overall, the market reaction looks misguided, and I believe shares are worth $45.

Q2 Earnings - Reinforcing The Value Of The eBay Marketplace

Admittedly, eBay's marketplace volume may not be growing at quite the same rate as Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) marketplace, but gross merchandise value ("GMV") grew 7% y/y to $23.6 billion with the US up 5% y/y and the international business up 7% y/y. This is mostly driven by strength in the core marketplace business, which continues to resonate with consumers.

I think investors continue to underestimate a few realities of eBay. First, the secondhand/used goods business cannot be replicated on Amazon. People who invest capital for a living may not appreciate secondhand goods, but plenty of customers around the globe do. Secondly, brands enjoy using eBay as an off-priced online outlet. This allows for slightly better margin capture than blowing out product through TJX (TJX) or Ross (ROST), though it comes at the expense of turning inventory at a faster clip.

In short, though it is not growing rapidly, the core eBay business is in great shape.

The one source of disappointment during the quarter was StubHub. GMV was up 5% y/y in spite of an easy comp. Take rate remained flat at 22.7% of transaction value. With competition from SeatGeek and other marketplaces, I am not confident in the sustainability of StubHub's take rate. However, the reliability and trust in the StubHub network, as well as its partnerships and network effect, should help maintain take rates above those that are achieved in other marketplaces.

Overall, reported revenue jumped 9% y/y to $2.6 billion driven mostly by organic growth (6%) and the company's acquisition of Japanese assets. The number of items sold was flat y/y, but global active buyers increased 4% y/y to 175 million. I think customers responded well to eBay's increase in advertising, which jumped 170 basis points y/y to 30.6% of sales.

In addition, eBay continues to invest heavily in its new product development, which increased 30 basis points y/y to 11.1% of sales. According to management, twelve new products represent roughly 3% of GMV, and I think the company's new program to guarantee delivery by a certain time. The economics of this work nicely for sellers, as it prioritizes items from sellers with superior shipping track records without requiring sellers to pay for priority listing. This is a great way to combat Amazon without investing in physical infrastructure.

In aggregate, non-GAAP operating margin declined about 120 basis points y/y to 25.2%, which drove non-GAAP EPS up 17% y/y to $0.64 per share. Free cash flow for the quarter was not great due to the timing of cash tax payments, but overall, I continue to expect eBay's cash flow to hover around $2.0-2.3 billion while growing in the high-single digits annually. eBay's capex spending seems to have settled into the $650-700 million range, and it does not look like the company requires significant incremental capital spending beyond this level.

From a capital allocation perspective, I love that eBay is aggressively repurchasing shares. YTD, the company has bought back about $2 billion worth of stock at an average cost of $40, bringing its post-PayPal spin buyback to $8.8 billion - good for a 23% reduction in the float. Management has $5.7 billion left on its buyback authorization. With $8.6 billion in cash and investments as well as a track record of buying back stock at attractive prices, I think management could repurchase more than the $1.5 billion implied by guidance.

The Upside From Dumping PayPal

Management guided to $10.75-10.85 billion in sales, below the consensus estimate of $10.95 billion. This was cited by many, in tandem with operating margin compression, as the driver of the stock selloff. However, I think the analyst community simply got too excited by eBay's prior announcement that it would be moving some of its payment processing to Adyen (ADYEN) in the back half of 2018. eBay guided to potential revenue of $2 billion, but the transition will not even start until the second half of 2018. The long-term opportunity for revenue growth and margin expansion is compelling, but it simply does not seem like it will impact the business materially in 2018. This will drive significant long-term value.

Buy The Pullback

The eBay pullback looks like a great buying opportunity. At $34, shares trade below 15x EPS and roughly 14-16x free cash flow, I think eBay trades at a very attractive valuation. The base business continues to grow and become more popular, and eBay is sitting on significant upside as it brings payment processing in-house. By my estimation, shares are worth at least $45, and I think the current risk/reward is very attractive.

