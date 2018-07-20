Compass Minerals International: An Interesting Choice For Dividend Investors

Interest coverage has decreased in recent years, but the dividend is safe and margins should expand again as conditions normalize.

Compass Minerals International (CMP) is an interesting choice for dividend-oriented investors thanks to the company’s formidable economic moat and stable product demand. Shares trade at a higher yield than usual mainly due to transitory factors that don’t have anything to do with CMP’s competitive positioning. Interest coverage has decreased in recent years but the dividend is safe and margins should expand again as conditions normalize.

CMP is a leading provider of salt for winter roadway safety and other consumer, industrial, and agricultural uses, and sulfate of potash (“SOP”), a specialty fertilizer that improves crop yields. The company operates in two segments: salt (56% of 2017 sales) and plant nutrition (44% of sales). CMP’s main assets include rock salt mines in Ontario, Louisiana, and the United Kingdom, and salt brine operations at the Great Salt Lake in Utah.

Compass Minerals has an economic moat thanks to its unique, geographically advantaged assets that give it a durable cost advantage in the production of both salt and SOP. The company’s Goderich rock salt mine in Ontario is the world’s largest active salt mine and accounts for more than half of CMP’s annual salt production capacity. Deposits at this mine are 3-5x thicker than those at many competing mines according to Morningstar, which allows CMP to extract higher yields per unit of effort.

The salt segment also has logistical cost advantages, since the company’s two largest mines (Goderich and Cote Blanche) are located on or near waterways (Lake Huron, Mississippi River) that give CMP easy access to key markets in the Northeast and Midwest (it’s more cost effective to ship salt via boat than by freight or rail over long distances).

Finally, CMP has a cost advantage in sulfate of potash production thanks to its Salt Lake assets, which are one of only three naturally occurring brine sources in the world according to Morningstar (the others are located in China and Chile). SOP can be produced either from natural brines or by using a chemical process known as the Mannheim method, and the natural way is approximately 40%-50% cheaper. With no such producers competing with CMP in the US, Compass Minerals is the low-cost provider for its domestic markets.

Thanks to these advantages, CMP earns high returns on capital throughout the economic cycle. Over the last 10 years CMP has averaged an ROIC in the upper teens (Figure 1) compared to an average of 9%, 8%, and 4%, respectively, for competitors K+S AG (OTCQX:KPLUF), Rio Tinto (RIO), and Intrepid Potash (IPI).

Figure 1: CMP vs. Peer Group Average ROIC

Source: Madison Investment Research

CMP’s margins and returns have come under pressure in recent years, which has coincided with a near-20% decline in the company’s market value since 2015. The headwinds have persisted so far through FY18 (gross margin fell 600 bps to 15% in Q1), but these lower margins most likely aren’t the new normal for CMP.

Both segments are dealing with increased production and logistics costs, but the cost issues largely stem from temporary production hiccups and capital expansion projects (CMP reports D&A in cost of goods sold), which don’t threaten CMP’s long-term cost advantage. Management has proven to be a smart capital allocator in the past (the Big Quill Resources and Wolf Trax acquisitions are good examples), and CMP’s margin profile should expand as spending levels come down and conditions normalize.

Average selling prices have come down as well, but the pricing pressure is the result of warmer than usual winter weather during the past few years and cyclical forces affecting crops rather than anything competitors are doing. These fluctuations are a normal part of CMP’s business. There's a risk that temperatures could keep getting warmer, which would cause a more permanent reduction in snowfall and negatively impact long-term deicing demand, but CMP’s salt products are used in a variety of other applications and the salt segment historically has been very stable thanks to salt’s relatively low cost and diverse number of end uses.

CMP currently trades at an attractive entry point for dividend-seeking investors. Right now the yield is 4.3%, compared to an average of 3.3% over the past five years, and shares trade at a multiple of 11.7x operating cash flow, compared to a median of 13x over the last 10-year cycle and an average P/CF of 12.8x for KPLUF, RIO, and IPI.

Historically CMP’s valuation has fluctuated between 8x and 18x depending on end market conditions, so the stock is priced for a period of weakness even though CMP’s issues are mostly transitory. CMP’s economic moat, the key factor that makes the company a reliable and attractive choice for dividend investors, is still intact and the dividend is still safe even if CMP doesn’t generate a ton of top line growth going forward.

Conclusion

At the current valuation, CMP is an interesting choice for income-seeking investors thanks to its durable competitive advantages, high returns on capital, and stable demand throughout the economic cycle. CMP is going through a rough patch, but the issues are mostly transitory and don’t really jeopardize CMP’s competitive position. Management has a solid track record of creating value and the company should return to higher levels of profitability as conditions normalize.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.