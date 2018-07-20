Royal Bank Should Be Able To Offset Weak Mortgage Growth In Canada

Investment Thesis

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) [TSX:RY] is one of the two largest banks in Canada in terms of assets. The bank faces the challenge of a mortgage originations slowdown in Canada due to the new B-20 Guideline, but should be able to offset this with net interest margin expansion. The company is also investing in the digital space to make its operations more lean and efficient. However, it is currently trading at a valuation slightly above its 5-year average and the average of its peers.

Reasons why we believe Royal Bank can do well despite a slowdown in mortgage originations growth

Benefits expected from rising interest rates

While Royal Bank expects a slowdown in its mortgage originations growth rate in Canada, we are confident that the bank will continue to perform well primarily due to the fact that Canada is now in a rate increase environment. Since mid-2017, Canada has raised its benchmark interest rate four times. The most recent increase occurred on July 11, 2018. These four rate hikes increased Canada's benchmark interest rate to 1.5%. As can be seen from the chart below, Royal Bank's net interest margin in its Canadian Banking division gradually improved from 2.61% in Q3 2017 to 2.74% in Q2 2018. This is an improvement of 13 basis points. We were encouraged by management's statement in its latest conference call that even if mortgage growth slows more than expected, a rate hike will be more than enough to offset the revenue impact from slower growth.

Source: Q2 2018 Slides

Since Bank of Canada just raised its benchmark interest rate, we expect Royal Bank's NIM to continue to improve. As can be seen from the left chart below, benefits of the previous rate hikes will continue to lift Royal Bank's net interest income in its Canadian Banking division. The bank expects incremental net interest income to be C$1.4 billion by 2021 based on two more rate increases this year (one has already happened on July 11, 2018). Similarly, Royal Bank expects its incremental NII in its U.S. Banking division to reach about US$400 million by 2021.

Source: 2018 Investor Presentation

Looking forward, there should at least be one or two rate hikes in both Canada and the United States in 2018. In the United States, the recent jobs report showed strong gains as the nation added 213 thousand new jobs in June. In addition, United States' inflation rate of 2.9% in June 2018 was also the highest in six years. These reports point to more rate hikes through 2019. In Canada, the rate hike may be more modest, but Bank of Canada's statement hints that there may be more on the way. Therefore, we think Royal Bank will continue to benefit from rate hikes in both the United States and in Canada.

The nation's largest housing market appears to be stabilizing

The introduction of the B-20 Guideline in Canada effective January 1, 2018, has resulted in a mortgage growth slowdown and lower housing market activities. However, there are early signs of stability. In the recent housing report by RBC Economics, the research firm pointed out that Toronto, the nation's largest housing market, is already showing early signs of stabilization. In June 2018, Toronto's housing sales posted the first year-over-year increase since March 2017. RBC Economics even indicated that "the June increase in Toronto may be an early sign that the post-stress test bottom has been reached in the area." Since Toronto is the country's largest housing market, we believe this might be an indication that a soft landing to Canada's housing market is the most likely outcome. Therefore, we believe Royal Bank will be able to achieve its guidance of mid-single-digit loan growth rate.

Moving towards more efficient operation

Royal Bank has a target to improve its Canadian Banking Division's efficiency ratio to below 40% by 2021 (about 43% in 2017). The company plans to achieve this by increasing its revenue and in the same time provide services and innovative products by using technology. The bank is gradually progressing towards its goal. Over the past year, its active mobile users increased by 19% to about 3.5 million. Its digital adoption rate also improved to 49% in Q2 2018 from 45% in Q2 2017. In addition, the bank also reduced its branches by 3% in the past year. As more and more people switch to mobile banking, Royal Bank also plans to reduce the total square footage of its branch network by at least 20% over the next five years. The company even hints that it could be more aggressive if necessary.

Royal Bank's Efficiency Ratio in its Canadian division (Source: Q2 2018 Slides)

Valuation: Fairly Valued

Shares of Royal Bank have been range bound the past few months. In the table below, we have calculated the P/E ratios of Royal Bank and its four larger Canadian peers based on the consensus estimates of their 2018 and 2019 earnings. As the table below shows, Royal Bank's price to 2018 EPS ratio of 12x is about 0.8x above the average of its Canadian peers and co-leads with TD Bank (TD). Its price to 2018 EPS ratio is also slightly higher than its 5-year average of 11.6x. Similarly, Royal Bank's price to 2019 EPS ratio of 11.3x is also higher than the average of its Canadian peers. We believe Royal Bank's higher valuation is due to its scale and efficiency than the other banks. On a relative basis, Royal Bank is not in a better position to benefit from rate hikes in the United States as it has a slightly larger capital markets business than its peers. Banks with higher exposure in the United States such as TD Bank or Bank of Montreal (BMO) are expected to benefit more from rate hikes in the United States than Royal Bank.

Share Price (C$) on July 13 Consensus 18 EPS Price to 18 EPS Ratio Consensus 19 EPS Price to 19 EPS Ratio 5-year PE Ratio (Forward) Bank of Montreal $103.13 $8.84 11.7 $9.41 11.0 11.2 TD Bank $75.95 $6.34 12.0 $6.65 11.4 11.6 Royal Bank $101.46 $8.43 12.0 $8.94 11.3 11.6 CIBC (CM) $116.07 $11.97 9.7 $12.32 9.4 10.1 Scotiabank (BNS) $75.47 $7.01 10.8 $7.49 10.1 11.1 Average 11.2 10.6 11.1

Source: Created by author; Yahoo Finance

Investor Takeaway

Royal Bank is a well-managed company with robust capital generation, strong credit quality, efficient operation, and solid earnings growth. Thanks to the current rising interest rate environment, the bank should be able to offset a slowdown in Canadian mortgage originations. Royal Bank is also actively investing in technology to offer mobile services and gradually reduce its branch counts. However, it is trading at a slightly higher valuation. Since BMO and TD Bank may benefit more from rate hikes in the United States, we believe investors may also want to check those stocks.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

