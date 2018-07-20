Pinduoduo Readies Plans For Monster U.S. IPO

PDD is growing rapidly and its existing investor base is strongly supporting the IPO.

The firm provides an ecommerce service optimized for group discounts on products.

Pinduoduo has filed proposed terms for its $1.5 billion U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Pinduoduo (PDD) intends to raise gross proceeds of $1.5 billion from a U.S. IPO, according to an F-1/A registration statement.

The firm operates a Chinese social ecommerce site that provides Chinese consumers with a social shopping experience for a wide range of goods.

PDD has posted impressive financial results. Existing institutional investors intend to support the IPO valuation with significant purchases at the IPO price.

Company & Technology

The Shanghai-based company was founded in 2015 to offer a different and more social e-commerce experience from that of Amazon (AMZN) or Alibaba (BABA).

Management is headed by Founder and CEO Zheng/Colin Huang, who was previously an engineer at Google.

Below is a brief ad video of Pinduoduo:

(Source: Youtube)

Unlike the websites of Alibaba or Amazon, with Pinduoduo users can have a similar experience to that of offline shopping -- consumers can start group chat conversations and ask their friends for feedback, and all those involved receive a group discount, too, -- all thanks to its partnership with Tencent and its WeChat app.

Investors in Pinduoduo have included Gaorong Capital, Tencent Holdings, and Sequoia Capital China through multiple funding rounds totaling $1.75 billion invested.

Customers & Market

Pinduoduo uses an innovative “team purchase” model to attract new customers to its platform. By offering incentives, such as group discounts and promo codes, the company encourages its existing user-base to continuously bring in new customers.

The company has also sponsored high-profile shows, such as the popular Sing! China, a reality show along the lines of American Idol, X Factor, or The Voice.

According to a 2017 market research report by Goldman Sachs, ecommerce in China reached $750 million in sales in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23% by 2020.

The main factors driving market growth are the expansion of online retail categories, upgraded logistics infrastructures, increase in omnichannel communication, sustained online growth of apparel and electronic sales in rural areas, and the addition of 200 million online shoppers during the forecast period.

Major competitive vendors that are operating ecommerce websites include:

Alibaba (BABA)

JD.com (JD)

Baidu (BIDU)

Financial Performance

PDD’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Tremendous topline revenue growth

Strong gross profit growth

Dramatically increasing gross margin

Strong growth in cash flow from operations

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ¼ years (Audited GAAP for full years):

(Source: PDD F-1/A)

Total Revenue ($)

Q1 2018: $220.7 million, 3,640 % increase vs. prior

2017: $278.0 million, 259% increase vs. prior

2016: $77.7 million

Gross Profit ($)

Q1 2018: $169.9 million

2017: $162.8 million

2016: ($11.2 million) gross loss

Gross Margin (%)

Q1 2018: 77.0%

2017: 59.0%

2016: Negative

Cash Flow from Operations ($)

Q1 2018: $100.3 million

2017: $50.3 million

2016: $135.4 million

As of March 31, 2018, the company had $1.4 billion in cash and $1.87 billion in total liabilities.

IPO Details

PDD intends to sell 85.6 million ADS at a midpoint price of $17.50 per ADS for gross proceeds of approximately $1.5 billion in a U.S. IPO.

Each ADS will represent four Class A ordinary shares and each Class A shares will be entitled to one vote per share. The company founder will hold all Class B shares and each Class B share will be entitled to ten (10) votes per share.

Multiple classes of stock are a way for existing management to retain voting control in the event of loss of the economic majority of company shares. The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple share classes into its index.

Two existing institutional shareholders (Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Sequoia Capital) have indicated an interest to purchase shares of up to $500 million in the aggregate of Class A shares at the IPO price. This is approximately 33% of the proposed float and is a strongly positive signal to prospective IPO shareholders.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s post-IPO market capitalization would be approximately $19.4 billion, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

approximately US$580.0 million to enhance and expand our business operations; approximately US$580.0 million for research and development, to continue to invest in and develop our technology infrastructure; and the balance for general corporate purposes, which may include working capital needs and potential strategic investments and acquisitions, although we have not identified any specific investments or acquisition opportunities at this time.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs (Asia), CICC and China Renaissance.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: July 25, 2018.

