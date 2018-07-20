AnaptysBio: A Deeper Dive

We take a deeper peek at this Tier 4 developmental concern in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

AnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB) is a San Diego based Tier 4 developmental concern. The company is focused on developing antibody product candidates to treat unmet medical needs in inflammation. The stock currently has a market capitalization of approximately $1.7 billion and the shares trade for just under $75.00 a share. The company came public early in 2017.

Pipeline

Source: Company Presentation

The company has a diverse and evolving pipeline as can be seen above. We cite some recent highlights from its developing pipeline as well as some key upcoming milestones below.

In February, the company presented Phase 2a data around its wholly owned anti-IL-33 antibody program ANB020, in adult patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting in San Diego. In late May, AnaptysBio made an oral presentation around this data at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology conference. A Phase 2b trial in 300 adult patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis to evaluate different subcutaneously administered dose levels and dosing frequencies has commenced. Data from that study will be out in 2019.

This compound is also being targeted at moderate-to-severe baseline peanut allergy as well as asthma. The company is expected to report top-line data from its ongoing double-blinded, placebo-controlled Phase 2a trial for ANB020 in two dozen adult patients with severe eosinophilic asthma sometime this quarter.

Another compound ANB019 is being targeted at palmoplantar pustulosis. A Phase 2 trial will kick off in 2019.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet

Credit Suisse initiated AnaptysBio with a new Outperform rating and $104 price target this morning. Last week, Jefferies was even more bullish as they reissued their own Buy rating and $145 price target with the commentary (paraphrased) about upcoming trial results:

We preview this quarter's readout of AnaptysBio's Phase IIa study testing ANB020 in severe asthma. The analyst's analysis suggests most biologics deliver 6%-9% improvement in lung function. A 7%-8% improvement likely drives $15-$20 of share upside while 9%-10% likely pushes the stock up $25-$30. The lower range of a 5%-6% improvement could trigger a selloff of $10-$15 per share and a true miss of less than 5% improvement could see the stock down $20-$25.

The current median analyst price target on ANAB currently is right under $125 a share. AnaptysBio ended the first quarter with $310 million in cash on the balance sheet. The company expects that its cash, cash equivalents and investments will fund its current operating plan through the end of 2019.

Verdict

The company is years away from any successful commercialization. That said, there are just under 300,000 adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in the United States so success here could present a lucrative opportunity. 400,000 are at risk due to anaphylactic shock from peanut allergy, although I prefer Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT) right now in this space.

The company has several "shots on goal" and has partners for earlier stage compounds we did not cover. Funding is in place for near term development and to get through some upcoming catalysts.

The stock is also picking up some positive analyst commentary of late and the shares are down significantly from recent highs providing a lower entry point. A small position in AnaptysBio within a well-diversified biotech portfolio seems warranted.

Options Strategy

Another way to accumulate an initial stake or to increase exposure to ANAB is via a buy-write order. Option premiums are quite fat on this name at the moment. Using the January-February $75 call strikes, fashion a buy-write order with a net debit of $57.00 to $57.50 (net stock price - option premium). This mitigates some downside risk and sets up a more than solid potential return for its roughly seven-month hold period.

