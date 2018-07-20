Ask Travelers: You Just Can't Control The Weather

The insurer continues to be incredibly profitable, and we believe you are getting an opportunity to buy a quality dividend growth company at a fair price.

Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) stock has been under pressure this year. We believe that the pullback in shares is an opportunity for the long-term dividend growth investor to get long a quality company at a fair price. This insurer makes money hand over fist, but occasionally, it takes lumps from higher than anticipated catastrophe losses. Natural disasters happen. Sometimes insurance companies are going to take some hits. This is the nature of the business, but Travelers is simply among the best in the sector and we continue to recommend a buy on big pullbacks. This has long been a stock that we have held and is a dividend growth machine. That said, just because it is a long-term holding does not mean we should not keep an eye on key performance metrics. Additionally, we need to be on the lookout for opportunities to buy more shares. Therefore, in the present piece, we will discuss performance metrics that you need to be aware of, offer our updated 2018 projections for the name, and our present take on the stock.

We Must Watch Performance

The company has just reported earnings, and we feel it is prudent to highlight some of the critical metrics that you should be keeping an eye on. The quarter saw a huge dichotomy on the top versus the bottom line, mostly thanks to higher expenditures stemming from very high insurance claims. When we control for the catastrophe losses, however, we see growth continues.

Nothing in the report is cause for concern, and the insurer continues to be incredibly profitable. These catastrophe losses happen. It is the nature of being an insurer. For every quarter with these kinds of losses, we will have quarters that see far fewer claims than expected. Please keep that in mind. In terms of what we need to look for, like to watch for net income, core income, the customer base (net written premiums), and the underlying combined ratios. The latter two measures specifically help us gauge the health of an insurer. The name continues to be one we recommend for the long-term as the fundamentals remain intact.

Net And Core Income

Travelers reported net income of $524 million or $1.92 per share in Q2. This is down from last year's $595 million or $2.11 per share.

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

This is an ugly pattern, but we do NOT view this as a systemic issue. The company has just been hit by claims, hard. In addition, core income got hit hard. Recall that core income is an operating income metric. This measure came in at $494 million or $1.81 per share, which was also down from the $543 million or $1.92 last year on this key measure.

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Assuming catastrophe losses that were on pace with historical norms, we were looking for earnings of $2.30, which factored in a 5% growth in net written premiums as well. While the results were certainly disappointing relative to our expectations, it points directly at the volatility and unpredictable nature of insurance. So, why the big losses?

Well, both net and core income were hit thanks to an increase in catastrophe losses of $85 million much of which stemmed from an active tornado and hail season. There was also an incremental charge of $45 million associated with a few large commercial losses that were fire related. Finally, one of the larger hits came from an $18 million assessment from the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association related to Hurricane Harvey that had to be paid off.

That said, there are positives to be aware of, most notably in revenues stemming from a solid increase in the customer base. Let us discuss these critical metrics.

Critical Metrics

If we control for catastrophe losses, it was a record quarter in many respects. The quarter benefited from a strong underlying combined ratio, despite it ticking higher from last year. The combined ratio was up from last year thanks to the catastrophe losses and came in at 98.1%. This is, of course, much higher than we would like to see, as our target is at most 95%. However, Q2 is historically higher for the company thanks to the varying exposure to different climates in the spring in the United States. Absent a severe hurricane season, we expect catastrophe losses to be highest in this quarterly report.

The underlying combined ratio remains strong at 93.6%, though it did rise by 0.1 point. Still, this is among industry leaders. Great strength exists in the commercial business and the personal auto insurance business line seems to improve meaningfully every quarter. In both the commercial and personal insurance sides of the business, net written premiums grew once again. These premiums overall were up 9% and 8% respectively. As a whole, net written premiums grew 7% in the quarter. This continues a long history of growth in total net written premiums. Take a look at the growth over the last few Q2s in total revenues.

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

This is an exemplary pattern and one which has us bullish. Look, we realize investing is about buying companies and sharing in their future earnings growth, but the earnings hit in recent quarters really is just within the normal variation of operating an insurance business. In short, pain experienced this quarter could just as easily be a quarter with a $0.50 beat versus expectations. Thus, we urge you to continue to watch net premium growth, while taking the underlying and combined ratios with a grain of salt in the greater context of weather-related disasters. In other words, think longer term. The pattern of premium growth is a testament to management's successful execution of pricing and underwriting initiatives that it has implemented in recent years.

Updated 2018 Projections

While the company continues to invest in its competitive advantages, focusing on efficiency, they cannot control the weather. However, we are encouraged by the pricing environment, the prospect of a strengthening economy, and the demonstrated success of premium growth.

Considering all the losses suffered in 2018 to-date, the fact that the company continues to have strong earnings is very bullish. We believe the company is well positioned to enhance shareholder value and drive the stock higher through its continued dividend payments and share repurchases. That said, we are revising our outlook for the year higher for revenues, but revising lower our earnings expectations.

With this outlook and our expectations for the year, we are bullish on the stock for 2018. On the top line, we are now anticipating net written premium revenues $27.75 billion to $28.5 billion, up from $26.5 billion to $27.75 billion. This forward outlook accounts for the year-to-date results and the assumption that written premiums will be continuing to grow at its recent rates. Assuming these growth well-managed expenses, we are anticipating earnings per share of $10.10 to $10.50, down from $10.40 to $11.00.

Our Current View

The stock has pulled back heavily. That said, this stock is a long-term winner. It is a long-term wealth builder in a competitive but profitable sector. We own this name for the dividend and slow capital appreciation. Earnings should rebound in the back half of 2018, barring further exorbitant catastrophe losses. You cannot control the weather. The company has taken a few bumps in recent quarters, but the underlying fundamentals are strong. Given this pullback, the shareholder-friendly nature of the company, and the growth of net written premiums, we rate the stock a strong buy and are adding to holdings.

