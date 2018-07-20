Hibbett Sports: An Analysis

According to its own company description, Hibbett Sports (HIBB) "engages in the ownership and operation of sporting goods stores." I would argue that it's more of an athletic shoe and apparel retailer, however, more similar to Foot Locker (FL) of The Finish Line (FINL) than Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) or Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV).

Unlike the two latter companies, Hibbett doesn't sell Amazon (AMZN)-proof products such as firearms and ammunition, and is increasingly relying on footwear for the bulk of its sales mix:

Source: HIBB 2018 10-k

The company's margins also continue to sink year-over-year, but much-needed advances in e-commerce could bear fruit down the road, at least growth-wise.

Return on invested capital analysis

Despite sinking margins at the operating level, Hibbet was able to hold onto double-digit "headline" returns on invested capital during fiscal 2018 (which also included an extra week versus fiscal 2017).

The company's balance sheet appears to be almost debt-free, with the exception of a small amount of capital leases, but it also utilizes a large amount of "off-balance sheet" operating leases as well (just like almost every other retailer).

I decided to first determine the present value of these leases, before injecting them back into the firm's capital base to determine their impact on the overall balance sheet.

Now we can theoretically capitalize the operating leases to gauge their estimated impact on the company's capital structure:

Hibbett's debt-to-equity ratio jumps noticeably, but it also remains relatively conservative, residing below 1x.

Operating leases and the impact on ROIC

Now that we have the denominator of the ROIC-equation out of the way, we need to estimate the lease-adjusted numerator, NOPAT (or net operating profit, after tax). We first need to adjusted operating profit for lease-related depreciation and interest expenses.

Now we can take taxes into account, and divide by the previously estimated capital base to arrive at our lease-adjusted ROIC:

The firm's ROIC drops below the double-digit range after accounting for the leases, but its weighted-average cost of capital must also be adjusted. I ran a range of the company's adjusted WACC that accounts for different equity costs below (due to the difficulty in estimating a true cost of equity).

As long as Hibbett's cost of equity doesn't hit 12% or higher, than it likely at least earns its cost of capital, putting it in the average category. The company most likely doesn't add or destroy value as it grows, therefore. That's also assuming it at least earns its cost of capital - which I think it does.

Return on equity analysis

Next I will break down Hibbett's ROE into five pieces for further analysis.

The company's ROE continued to sink in fiscal 2018, largely due to margins compressing. Leverage and asset turnover have slightly fluctuated over the past three years, but not by enough to "move the needle" really.

Tax reform will provide a boost to ROE going forward, but at the end of the day, margins sinking at the gross and operating level are the main culprit behind the company's sinking capital allocation and profitability ratios.

Margins continued to fall during Hibbett's Q1 for fiscal 2019, as gross margins fell to 35.2% (a 40 basis point drop), largely because of increased sales of clearance merchandise and freight associated with e-commerce sales. Store operating, selling, and administrative expenses also increased by roughly 1.30% - to 22.5% of sales.

Light at the end of the tunnel?

On a brighter note, the company's e-commerce sales did grow 7% during Q1, and the company also indicated that "at the end of the first quarter of Fiscal 2019, aged inventory levels were significantly improved compared with the same period last year."

Consumer Edge Research analyst David Schick also recently picked up on this, saying that:

Pricing remains subdued but the trajectory has improved meaningfully since mid-2017. We think healthier inventory at sporting goods retailers (as DKS and HIBB have noted) is driving less of a headwind to pricing...

A return to pricing power and hopefully higher margins would be welcoming news for the company. Schick also pointed out that after a five year span of deflationary pressures, sporting goods CPI ticked into the positive 0.1% range for June. Not much improvement, but better than nothing.

I also think HIBB is more of an athletic retailer than a true sporting goods store, and perhaps that's a different argument altogether, but deals with Nike (NKE) and other leading footwear and apparel companies like Adidas (AADYY) could also help Hibbett's growth going forward.

Jared Briskin (Hibbett's Senior Vice President, Chief Merchant) said on the Q1 conference call (talking about Nike and Adidas products) that:

The most exciting news that started really in the first quarter throughout the rest of the year is just the amount of new products and franchises that will start to scale for us as we go through the year, whether it be the Air Max platform from a new product creation such as Vapormax and Air Max 270 heritage models around 90s, 95s, 97s, 98s, Air Force React, adidas Xplorer or Swift, there are lot of models that we feel can really impact our business and we can start to scale as we go throughout the year.

Increasing reliance on shoe sales from leaders like Nike and Adidas could help attract more foot traffic to stores, or at least assist with e-commerce sales, as well as "click-and-collect" - which the company seems bullish on going forward after launching its app, as explained by the company's CEO on the Q1 conference call:

We think as we get later in the year we have buy online pickup in store, reserve online pickup in store, we definitely see it as an opportunity to drive traffic to our stores. So as we look upon launching the app, the loyalty and by fourth quarter doing buy online, pickup on store and reserve online pickup in store, we definitely see it as a traffic driver that should help our store comps.

Despite the positive vibes from the conference call, the expected increase in comps and restoration of margins will be more of a "wait and see" for me, however.

Conclusion

Despite trading at what look like "cheap" levels - 13.41 times expected earnings per share (versus the thirteen-year median multiple of over 18 times earnings) and well as below historical price-to-sales levels, I think that it's best to take a "wait and see" approach with shares until it's clear that margins are beginning to stabilize. I also think that Nike (and others, like Adidas) will continue to further utilize direct-to-consumer business models, as well as partner with more established online players like Amazon. This could be an increasingly large threat to Hibbett, which has been expanding its reliance on footwear sales more-and-more over the past few years.

Disclaimer: Articles I write for Seeking Alpha represent my own personal opinion and should not be taken as professional investment advice. I am not a registered financial adviser. Due diligence and/or consultation with your investment adviser should be undertaken before making any financial decisions, as these decisions are an individual's personal responsibility.

If you enjoyed this article and would like to receive further updates and articles in the future, please feel free to hit the "Follow" button at the top of the page next to my name. For even more exclusive content, please consider a free two-week trial to my marketplace service, Harry's Retail Report.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.