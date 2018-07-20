Akorn V. Fresenius - Post Trial Thoughts

AKRX Trial Recap – Where do we go from Here?

AKRX and Fresenius kicked off in DE Court from July 9th – July 13th in front of Judge Laster. During the week of testimony there were some interesting developments with each side making its case. In the rest of this article I will recap all that happened during the week of testimonies. Please note that these are my own comments / opinions and that it is highly likely that someone else could have observed these proceedings completely differently.

SUMMARY - Odd are slightly in favor of AKRX, but not by much

I think it will be a close one and have a hard time seeing this at more than 55% in favor of AKRX. I know this seems to be a step back from my previous article, but the information and dynamic has shifted a bit during the week of testimony. While the burden for a MAC claim from Fresenius wasn’t successfully made, revelations on the bad faith behavior of AKRX were negative developments.

The decision will come down to which party Judge Laster wants to reward for potential fraud / deceptive behavior that took place. This will not fall under a MAC / MAE argument as the potential fraud surrounding a few ANDAs fails to reach materiality in terms of revenue or EBITDA of AKRX. Rather, it will come down to a covenant breach (Section 5.01 – Ordinary Course).

AKRX and its lawyers did a decent job demonstrating to Judge Laster that there was a case to be made for buyer’s remorse on the end of Fresenius. Particularly damning were emails between Fresenius CEO Sturm and his deputies suggesting he wanted out of this deal after AKRX’s poor earnings results. Nonetheless, Judge Laster will need to decide if AKRX lying / not being 100% forthcoming with its regulator (i.e. The FDA) was in the Ordinary Course – and he will need to focus on the fact that if there is no harm (i.e. the FDA is aware of AKRX’s past indiscretions and has not taken any action) then why should Fresenius get an “out” for a clear case of buyer’s remorse? Still though, it will be tough for Judge Laster to decide on whom he wants to “reward for fraud” and what precedent that could set. Does Delaware Chancery Court want to be seen as “supporting” companies that are not 100% honest with a regulator?

As such this is a tough one to call and I really feel like a settlement is losing steam – Fresenius seemed confident and might as well roll the dice on this one. AKRX feels like they have a strong contract – why even bother negotiating and also roll the dice?

Of note, the post-trial brief period, when the lawyers for both sides gather information and write supporting briefs for the judge, was recently set. The main issue / concern with AKRX has been the overhang of a potential “FDA Bomb” on the horizon (i.e. some kind of action where they freeze production or announce another investigation of a manufacturing facility). Ironically, AKRX wanted a much longer post-trial brief period suggesting that ARKX believes the following:

Good news from the FDA (maybe an ANDA approval?) No news from the FDA coming soon (no facility shutdown? / warning letter?)

The remaining timeline is as follows post the trial:

July 26 - Fresenius Opening Brief August 6 - AKRX Response August 13 - Fresenius Counterclaim August 20 - AKRX Counterclaim August 23 - Post-Trial Argument

Anyway – for those who are just joining the party the case the trial between AKRX and Fresenius boiled down to the following:

Fresenius Argument

AKRX mislead them during due diligence, specifically by withholding information

AKRX has failed to live up to the representations and warranties in the merger agreement - specifically with respect to Data Integrity and its relationship with the FDA

AKRX has also failed to comply with its “Ordinary Course” Covenant (Section 5.01 “Conduct of Business”) by changing its internal audit process during the deal - this covenant violation should void the merger agreement

AKRX is a complete mess and had Fresenius been able to do proper due diligence then it would never have struck the deal at $34 per share - if at all

AKRX Argument

Our Data Integrity and overall practices are in-line / commonplace in the generic drug manufacturing space

Fresenius is exhibiting buyer’s remorse and is guilty of dragging its feet on anti-trust approvals in order to begin a fishing exercise and build a case to terminate the deal

We have held up our part of the contract and would like it to be enforced by Delaware Chancery Court with Specific Performance

Based on the week of testimony I do not believe that Fresenius has done enough to make the case for either a Material Adverse Change or an Ordinary Course Breach. However, I also do not think that AKRX has done enough to fully dispel the claims that they withheld information from Fresenius and that the litany of issues with manufacturing plants, data integrity etc. were not “known or knowable” during Fresenius’ due diligence process. This is my primary concern as it seems increasingly likely that there will not be a settlement between the two parties and anyone investing in this merger situation will have to be comfortable underwriting the “human element” of Judge Laster making the ultimate decision. While he is known to come down hard on buyer’s remorse, he also does not take kindly to bad behavior or questionable “tone at the top” and can be moralistic. It is very difficult to handicap how Laster will come out on this and as such appropriate sizing of any investment is paramount.

Anyway, while there was a lot going on during the trial I believe the most important testimonies were the following:

Raj Rai (AKRX CEO)

James Bauersmith (Former Fresenius SVP)

Professor Gary Lawrence (Due Diligence Expert – Retained by AKRX Counsel)

Lawyer A (AKRX Counsel)

Mats Henriksson (CEO of Fresenius Kabi)

Lawyer B (Fresenius Counsel / FDA Specialist)

Stephan Sturm (Fresenius Chairman and CEO)

The case is effectively coming down to the “Buyer’s Remorse” vs. “Ordinary Course Covenant Breach” – Below I will cover the witnesses I think who best supported each side of the argument.

BUYER’S REMORSE ARGUMENT

The key witnesses supporting this argument have been James Bauersmith, Gary Lawrence and Mats Henriksson. I believe that the testimonies of these witnesses have made a strong case that Fresenius was a bit rushed and / or reckless in its due diligence of AKRX. The testimonies of Bauersmith and Lawrence stand out.

Bauersmith Testimony:

Bauersmith was responsible for developing the financial model for AKRX’s pipeline of products – he was focused on launch timing and sales expectations for each molecule / generic held by AKRX. There was a consensus among the transaction team that the AKRX projections should be revised downward – his testimony revealed that during due diligence there was some apprehension about the ultimate value at AKRX as well as the potential costs associated with remedying select facilities and overall data integrity.

During Bauersmith’s testimony the AKRX Attorney presented a slide showing difference in projections between Fresenius model and AKRX model for the pipeline. The main point was that AKRX’s model was substantially more bullish compared to Fresenius’ projections. Fresenius should have probably stuck to that old adage of “trust but verify” – but who knows.

In addition to projections, Bauersmith was concerned about strategic fit and raised concerns regarding AKRX’s Form 483s from the FDA that could potentially impact the pipeline and result in a Warning Letter / Facility Freezing.

Bauersmith noted that after signing, AKRX performed significantly worse than expected; worse than anyone could have expected. Both the new launches and the sales from those launches were much less than projected. He was also highly skeptical of the pipeline and AKRX’s confidence in the timing of those launches – he felt it was unlikely that AKRX would ever be able to meet its product launch goals – Bauersmith also clearly made his doubts known up the chain of command – specifically with John Ducker (Fresenius North America CEO) who liaised directly with Stephan Sturm.

Bauersmith also went on to say that the price Fresenius paid was too high and that there should have been a CVR tied to the approval of pipeline products. This suggestion was rejected by Fresenius management in favor an improved cash bid. All told, Bauersmith’s protests to upper management fell upon deaf ears during due diligence and when he was presenting his financial model to justify the deal.

To finish it off, Bauersmith noted that he thought AKRX’s forecasts were a bit unrealistic; he used some more colorful language, but that was the gist of it. Moreover, he was concerned that when the deal was finally consummated and the poor performance of AKRX was realized, that there would have to be a scapegoat and he felt he was the most likely target – this prompted him to seek employment elsewhere.

Lawrence Testimony:

This testimony was good but not nearly as effective as Bauersmith – the key points from this testimony were to show further illustrate that due diligence was not as thorough as it could have been and that a number of the issues surrounding AKRX were knowable to a sophisticated buyer.

Of note, Lawrence highlighted that Fresenius has encountered data integrity issues of its own in the past and is aware of these issues that are prevalent across generic drug manufacturers.

He also noted that AKRX’s data integrity issues were disclosed prior to merger agreement signing and that AKRX cooperated in a manner consistent with industry practice as far as pre-signing and post signing due diligence. He was pretty much trying to make the case that AKRX was not willfully withholding information or acting out of the ordinary (more on this later).

Lawrence’s testimony about Fresenius’ issues with data integrity were also interesting. He mentioned that Fresenius had a procedure in place for diligence of data integrity issues. This specific and targeted due diligence focused on identifying the risk, ascribing a value, determining the probability of occurrence and crafting a remediation methodology. He noted that this targeted due diligence should apply to the pipeline and launches. Simply put, he made the case that Fresenius did not take additional action based on the diligence that called out data integrity.

Lastly, to add insult to injury, Lawrence spoke of how often people involved in a deal become so wedded to seeing the deal through even though there are red flags revealed during due diligence – an extreme confirmation bias of sorts. Lawrence more or less insinuated that Ducker was confirmation bias personified (not in those exact words).

ORDINARY COURSE ARGUMENT

Fresenius is attempting to make that case that AKRX has not fulfilled its “Ordinary Course” Covenant. Essentially, when two companies enter into a merger they both agree to act in ordinary course (i.e. business as usual) during the pendency of the merger. Basically – keep doing what you normally do. It shows up in the merger contract in Section 5.01 Conduct of Business:

[(i) the Company shall, and shall cause each of its Subsidiaries to, use its and their commercially reasonable efforts to carry on its business in all material respects in the ordinary course of business]

In addition to carrying with “business as usual”, the contract also identifies a few things that AKRX cannot do during the pendency of the deal. Without going into the minutiae of the contract – the key thing that AKRX should not do is essentially destroy value. Moreover, they need to do all of these things and fix any issues in “good faith” – that is, to be open with Fresenius about any potential breaches of covenants and how AKRX is planning to fix them (ex. data submissions to the FDA).

The testimony from the CEO Rai did not go particularly well. It is hard to argue that the halting of AKRX’s 2017 quality control audits is a violation of the Ordinary Course covenant – it would also provide an out to Laster and Delaware Court from ruling on a MAC. But still, there was clearly behavior that was not “business as usual” at AKRX and Rai did not do the best job disproving that. While the data integrity issues concerning azithromycin and QC Head Silverberg were eventually remedied and cleared up with the FDA, there is an argument to be made for a breach of “good faith” and best efforts to cure the breached covenant.

Lawyer A Testimony:

Lawyer A was hired to assist AKRX in its investigation of the drug data issues after Fresenius started asking questions. During his testimony, Lawyer A was solid but did not give the most comforting reasoning when pressed by Fresenius’ lawyer on whether or not he may have misled the FDA in a March meeting. He had been given evidence that former AKRX QC head Silverberg intentionally filed false data with the FDA but chose to instead to portray the false data filing as unintentional in a March meeting with the regulator – in my opinion he did not provide a convincing excuse for his or Silverberg’s negligence. Fresenius’ lawyer did a very good job attempting to discredit Lawyer A and insinuate that he had knowingly evaded key inquiries in the investigation. Overall, I think Lawyer A’s testimony came up short in promoting AKRX’s credibility.

To me, it is clear that AKRX failed to share with the FDA all the facts related to Silverberg and data integrity concerning the ANDA for azithromycin. But AKRX has responded to this situation by coming clean with the FDA. We can take some comfort that the FDA was made aware of Silverberg’s actions – in fact one could make the argument that ARKX’s self-reporting could be viewed as commendable.

More importantly, misleading the FDA could represent a more solid ordinary course violation than even the QC audit halt. As mentioned above, the QC audit issue has been cured. The audits have been resumed and for 2017, have been completed. If Lawyer A mislead the FDA, that potentially continues “uncured”. This could come back to bite AKRX.

2nd ORDINARY COURSE CLAIM

Compounded with the above, the Lawyer A Testimony threw another spanner in the works for AKRX. As discussed earlier, the merger contract requires AKRX to act in the ordinary course (Section 5.01). Fresenius is obligated to close the deal with all these ordinary course conditions have been met by AKRX. However, if AKRX hasn’t met all these conditions (Section 6.02), then Fresenius technically has an out – specifically if AKRX does not cure a covenant by the outdate or, commence good faith efforts to cure within 30 calendar days of receipt of written notice (Section 7.01). While this is really getting into the weeds of contract law – there is a viable claim here.

AKRX is saying “we fessed up with the FDA and hired a law firm to help us” but that may mean nothing if those attempts to cure the breached covenant were done in “bad faith” and Laster believes that Lawyer A / AKRX knowingly and willfully mislead the FDA. This covenant wouldn’t be cured as AKRX believes. I believe this is a bit of a reach, but if looking at this objectively there is some merit. AKRX is definitely not without transgression and has not 100% lived up to the merger contract.

While this makes sense on paper, I still have a hard time seeing how Laster would latch onto this to allow Fresenius to terminate the deal. If the FDA has now been given all available information and updated about the past issues with data integrity and Silverberg’s indiscretions and have noted they are ok where has harm occurred?

CONCLUSION

As we wait for the post-trial brief there are still somethings that could happen in favor of AKRX

New ANDA approval Positive developments from the FDA regarding Decatur or other facilities / Form 483 Positive earnings surprise (unlikely) in mid August

Similarly, there are a number of things that could go wrong for AKRX

FDA takes action against AKRX and freezes pipeline FDA visits other AKRX facilities (Somerset or Amityville) Failure to file 10-Q on time

I still am holding out some hope for a settlement and price cut before Laster can write his opinion around early / mid-September. I also do not think it would be such a huge price cut. If both sides agree to settle at ~$30, that $4 per share (roughly the value of the proposed CVR by Bauersmith during due diligence) and the 125 million AKRX shares outstanding would save Fresenius $500 million. It would allow both sides to come out looking like “they won”. But as mentioned above, this is seeming less and less likely and it appears that the fate of AKRX will come down to what Judge Laster decides. If anything, the downside for AKRX has gotten worse, so please do your own due diligence and size any position appropriately.

