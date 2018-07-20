Keurig-Dr. Pepper Merger Provides Growth Opportunities To A Company In A Dying Industry

Last Monday, as many know, Keurig and Dr. Pepper-Snapple Merged to created Keurig Dr. Pepper (NYSE:KDP). The terms of the deal paid out a dividend payment of $103.75 per share of Dr. Pepper-Snapple which had the ticker (DPS) and gave them the equivalent of a 13% stake in the company.

This deal puts two non-competing beverage companies together to build a super company that now is a major player in soft drinks as well as the coffee industry. The combined entity now accounts for approximately $11B in revenue and should add value for shareholders. Since the deal however, the stock has risen nearly 25%. While I will go through the added value that would have made the stock a buy at the time of the deal, we will also see if the value can still justify the stock at this price.

To try to see how the company should be valued, I will go through a few metrics and discuss both companies separate performance in this category and how the new company may be helped or hurt by the combination of the companies. Then I will compare them to the rest of the industry and see if the combined company is trading at a fair valuation.

The first metric is revenue. The following charts will be used for both revenue calculations and EBITDA calculations. As we can see from the charts below, provided by Keurig as part of the merger, the revenue for Keurig was $4.1B and the revenue from Dr. Pepper-Snapple was $6.7B, combining to an aggregate $10.8B. While the Keurig brand's growth had flattened, and even shrunk, in the last few years, Dr. Pepper has been growing, albeit slowly, at 2.11% CAGR from 2015-2017. (DPS-10K-2017)

As we can see from their expectations of 2-3% CAGR revenue growth for the overall business between 2018-2021, they expect this merger to spur growth. This growth can come from multiple places. The most obvious would be Keurig's access to the Dr. Pepper's distribution network, which should allow Keurig to reach many places it couldn't previously. However, the merger has allowed some members of Allied Brands, a DPS holding, to be able to renegotiate, which could hurt sales. That being said, the company clearly puts its faith in the combination as it sees growth as 2-3% even though the industry is barely growing.

However with the growth of the coffee industry being higher than soft drinks, this partnership may allow the distribution network to take advantage of a potential growth stream that Keurig was less able to capture before.

With such a slowly growing industry, it would be a struggle to outperform their peers for all of the next few years. In addition, as the company has lost Fiji water as a partner, one of their fastest growing brands that has complimented their overall unhealthy offerings, it doesn't bode well for their overall growth for Allied Brands which accounts for 18% of their revenue. While Fiji only accounted for 2% of revenue, it was also growing at 7-8% a year-- much faster than the rest of their industry.

Soft Drink Sales Growth YoY: Per Capita Soft Drink Consumption:

The next item is their EBITDA. While revenue growth may be hard to achieve for the company, EBITDA growth is the true value of the merger. However, the company believes it can earn EBITDA growth of 11-12% per year on average for the next three years. This would bring their EBITDA up to $3.83B on the low end and $3.93B on the high end by 2021. While the company claims to expect $600M in synergistic gains, this means they would expect EBITDA gains of over $1B. In a stagnant industry, the growth and efficiencies necessary to reach this number seem hard to achieve.

We can take these expectations however and compare their valuation to their peers: What we can see here is that even before their revenue and growth expectations, the company is traded lower than its peers. Considering Coca-Cola has had shrinking revenues for years, KDP looks like it is still priced pretty attractively. These are the numbers from each company's 2017-10K and KDP's recent release.

Keurig Dr. Pepper Coca-Cola PepsiCo Market Cap $34.37B $192.5B $164.22B Sales $10.8 $35.410B $63.525B P/Sales 3.18x 5.44x 2.585 EBITDA $2.8B $7.501B $10.509B P/EBITDA 12.275x 25.6 15.706x

At the end of the day, this stock in not one that should be bought if one is looking for huge growth. The industry is struggling as people move to healthier drinks. However, Dr. Pepper can take advantage of what is a growing coffee industry and Keurig can take advantage of one of the largest distribution networks in the country. We are yet to see how the company will perform and this should be closely watched but there is definitely value to be captured here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.