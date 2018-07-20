Cheniere Energy Partners: Is It Worth The Money To Invest In This Energy Stock?

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) is a Delaware-based subsidiary of Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) and is engaged in the development, construction, and operation of liquefaction facilities adjacent to the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal. Its operations are based in Louisiana where it operates the Sabine Pass LNG receiving terminal and Creole Trail Pipeline through its wholly owned subsidiaries.

Source: Emirates Business

This article will discuss the outlook for LNG (read: liquefied natural gas) markets, CQP's production potential at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal, how CQP's financial performance has improved on a year-over-year basis, and how CQP's returns compare with natural gas ETFs. Finally, it evaluates whether an investment in CQP would be a good decision.

LNG gas has a growing and certain market:

In February 2018, Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) presented LNG outlook for FY 2018 and beyond. The report claimed that LNG demand in 2017 stood at 293 MTPA (read: Million Tons Per Annum) and is expected to exceed ~320 MTPA in FY 2018 (image below). In an earlier outlook for global LNG demand, Shell indicated that demand will grow annually by ~4-5%.

Source: LNG Outlook

In my opinion, LNG has a secure future, and it will eventually replace the existing combustible sources of fuel such as coal and oil. LNG will become the need of the hour due to its environment-friendly nature. The following picture suggests why LNG will replace the fuel sources in future.

Source: LNG Outlook

During FY 17, the major exporters of LNG were Australia and US along with a couple of African countries. On the other hand, the list of consumers included more than 40 countries worldwide, with Asia (and in particular, China) being the largest market.

Source: LNG Outlook

The above comparison also suggests that market is in balance with LNG demand equaling supply, thereby indicating that LNG prices are likely to remain stable.

Cheniere's production potential at Sabine Pass LNG Terminal:

CQP conducts production of LNG through a subsidiary called SPL (read: Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC). The nature of SPL's operations is such that it exports shipments of LNG (also called 'cargoes') through sea carriers, to approximately 26 destinations worldwide. SPL has six liquefaction facilities (called 'trains') that convert natural gas into its liquid form. At present, Trains 1-4 are operational and Train-5 is expected to be substantially complete by H1 2019.

For the quarter ended 31st March 2018, SPL had produced and exported 67 cargoes with total volume of 244 TBtu (read: Trillion British thermal unit). Whereas, as of 30th April, SPL had exported 90 cargoes; with 23 additional cargoes exported during April. If we project this production/export over the months of May and June 2018, then SPL might have produced and exported ~69 cargoes during Q2. Based on these estimates, it can be stated that CQP had exported ~136 cargoes during the H1 2018.

So, how does it fit into the big picture? In its news release for Q1 2018, CQP claimed to have exported 350 cargoes to date. The production/exportation volume for H1 2018 alone stood at 136 cargoes (or ~40% of to-date exports). With the H2 2018 production/exportation volumes yet to be seen, CQP may witness approximately 80% of its 'to-date' export volume in the single FY 2018, and I think this is a strong indicator of enormous growth that lies ahead. From another angle, if we double the estimated volume of LNG exports during H1 (that is; 136 cargoes x 2), then we can expect the full year export volume to reach approximately 272 cargoes. This volume would be ~36% in excess of LNG cargoes exported during FY 2017 (that stood at 200 cargoes).

Nevertheless, the growth in volume will also inflate owing to the expected completion of Train-5 (currently ~84.4% complete), by mid-2019.

Cheniere's financial profile foretells a turnaround:

The 5-year financial profile of CQP indicates that FY 2018 will see significant profits. This is purely due to the improving financial picture as indicated by the table below:

[Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha]

CQP is improving its financial performance Y/Y, and we may actually see a significant profit (with positive EPS) for the FY 2018; and that situation could only be expected to improve going forward. This is obviously in line with the increased production potential that is unlocked when Train-5 is expected to become operational somewhere near H1 2019.

Cheniere's performance compared with natural gas ETFs:

The following graph illustrates CQP's performance compared with a couple of natural gas ETFs. These ETFs include Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3x ETF(GASL), and US Natural Gas Fund (UNG).

The above graph shows that CQP beats the natural gas ETFs in terms of 1-year Alpha value, which means that CQP's return (blue line) beats the market index by ~8.5% whereas GASL (red line) and UNG (purple line) are falling behind the market returns by ~9% and 15%, respectively.

If that does not look good enough to you, then consider the 1-year daily price returns. In case of CQP, the 1-year price return is ~20.5% which is above the ~20.2% return of GASL and way above the return of UNG (-19%). These numbers naturally lead us to the heart of our discussion.

Is it time to buy Cheniere partners?

The graph shows that CQP is at support levels of $36. Considering the significant production potential in a growing LNG market and the fact that CQP has an attractive 6% dividend yield, I believe this stock is a bargain at current prices.

Furthermore, the dividend distributed during FY 2017 stood at $1.79/unit and as shown below, the dividends for FY 2018 are expected to increase by ~12-23%. This supports an investment case in CQP.

Source: Corporate Presentation-March 2018

The only downside to this stock:

Even though CQP is favorable on quite a few metrics, it suffers a geographical disadvantage. As discussed in the first section of this analysis, Asia (and more importantly China) is the biggest consumer of LNG and will continue to remain so over the next decade.

Source: Annual report 2017

As seen in the chart above, the major exports during FY 17 were made to Asia (with the exception of Q2 2017 where Latin American exports dominated). Despite the fact that Cheniere's LNG exports have helped the US become one of the largest LNG exporter, CQP has a geographical disadvantage due to high cost of transportation from US to Asian markets. However, the growth potential is strong enough to dwarf the impact of high-cost transportation.

Bottom Line:

A growing market for LNG paves the way for increased LNG exports from countries like Australia and US. Cheniere is one of those significant 'US-based' LNG exporters that can capitalize on the growing demand due to its expansion projects (including the liquefaction facilities at Train-5 & 6 of the Sabine Pass LNG terminal). CQP's financials indicate stronger results Y/Y and with returns better than natural gas ETFs and the share price currently dangling at support levels, I believe there is little downside to this stock. This makes CQP a 'must-have' in your energy portfolio that promises lucrative growth and returns over the long-term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.