What's Wrong With New Communication Services Sector ETF?

As most of you probably already know, as a result of the big annual review of the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) structure by S&P Dow Jones Indices and MSCI, announced at the end of 2017, Facebook and Alphabet (Google) will join a new communications services group in September of this year (something like this happened last time when the real estate sector was spun out of the financial group). This new sector will also house some other famous companies, such as Netflix and Comcast, which for now reside in the consumer discretionary sector. The current telecommunications sector, which houses AT&T, Verizon Communications and CenturyLink, will cease to exist. So, if you are holding some ETFs that are tracking the technology or consumer discretionary sectors, you should know that in a few weeks, the product you are holding will be a bit (or a lot) different. However, this is not the thing that I want to discuss today. Although the changes will take effect from September, State Street Global Advisors had already launched an ETF called Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) in mid-July of this year. As is clear from the name, this ETF is tracking the new communications services sector.

XLC has been a huge success so far. Within a month, XLC was able to get 270 million USD under management. That is really a lot in the current crowded ETF space. However, the question is, is XLC such a good buy? The short answer is no. Why? Let me explain.

To be clear, I am not going to discuss the whole idea of putting all these companies in one sector. Index providers simply decided that way, and although I am not sure if it is the best decision, I can live with that. However, there is another bigger problem. The idea of index investing is that you can have one cheap product that can provide nice diversification. You don’t need to buy a lot of single stocks; you could buy ETF tracking index you want. So once again, diversification is one of the best things about ETFs. And diversification is also the thing that XLC is hardly providing. Investing in sector ETFs cannot provide such a huge diversification as the broad index can – so the question is, how much is too much? Well, I think that XLC is a nice example of “too much”.

Chart 1: Composition of XLC portfolio; source: SPDR

As you can see from Chart 1, Alphabet and Facebook together have 45% weight – almost half of our whole portfolio is in only two stocks. That’s too much – like really too much. As you can see from Table 1, there is actually only one S&P sector (I am using data from SDPR ETFs tracking these sectors) that is even close to these numbers. What is worse, not only does XLC have the biggest concentration in the top 2 positions, we can also say the same thing about the top 5 and top 10 positions. So in reality, the whole discussion about whether all these 20+ companies belong in one sector is a bit irrelevant, because only a few of them have a real impact on the index/ETF.

Table 1: Weights of top 2, 5 and 10 positions in ETFs; source: SPDR

Ticker Name Top 2 positions Top 5 positions Top 10 positions XLC Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 44.32% 58.25% 75.96% XLE Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund 39.35% 55.38% 72.05% XLY Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund 31.26% 47.39% 62.87% XLB Materials Select Sector SPDR Fun 30.89% 49.05% 69.82% XLK Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund 26.00% 47.79% 60.90% XLP Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund 22.87% 48.48% 69.42% XLF Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund 22.51% 43.57% 54.70% XLU Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund 19.84% 39.48% 54.70% XLV Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund 17.24% 32.99% 59.82% XLI Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund 13.79% 28.69% 45.98% RWR SPDR Dow Jones REIT ET 13.01% 25.12% 40.37% SPY SPDR S&P 500 ETF 7.37% 14.08% 21.53%

Because of this, and although XLC is an ETF with a TER of only 0.13%, I do not think it is such a great buy. I would recommend waiting a few months and looking around. For instance, Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX; TER is only 0.1%), formally Vanguard Telecommunication Services Index Fund, is also reflecting upcoming sector changes. However, there is one difference. VOX is now tracking MSCI US Investable Market Communication Services 25/50 Transition Index, which will later transform to MSCI US IM Communication Services 25/50 Index. The point is that “25/50” means that this index is using some investment limits to ensure diversification. (At the end of each quarter no more than 25% of the asset value may be invested in a single issuer, and the sum of the weights of all issuers representing more than 5% of the fund should not exceed 50% of the fund’s total assets).

That, or other investments limits, could be the solution – if you don’t want to have half of your portfolio in only two stocks. This is the case at least for now, because weights can, of course, change over time. And to be clear, I am not saying that VOX will have better returns than XLC. For instance, if Facebook and Alphabet continue to grow rapidly, XLC will benefit. But huge concentration in only a few stocks is too risky, at least according to me.

Either way, this whole thing is also a reminder that even though index investing is passive investing, it does not mean that your portfolio is not changing. For instance, if you are holding ETFs tracking MSCI emerging markets index (or another EM index), you can be pretty sure that in a few years, this index will be different, because of the impact of shares from China or India. Here is another example. A few weeks ago, J.P. Morgan announced that they are considering include 4 Gulf States in the J.P. Morgan Emerging Markets Bond Index, which will, of course, change the weights in this index.

So, always pay attention to what you are buying and what the exact composition is, because although XLC and VOX are both focusing on the communications services sector, they are using different indices and therefore have different portfolios. Also, don’t forget to watch for changes that are happening.

Note from author: Thank you for reading. If you found value in the above article, consider clicking the "Follow" button and getting email alerts to receive my latest content. Also do not hesitate to join the discussion in the comments section, whether you agree with me or not...

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.