Noble Corp.: July Fleet Status Report Analysis

Noble Corp. (NE) has recently provided its July fleet status report. There were major changes compared to the June fleet status report which contained no news at all, so let's look closely at the latest developments.

Jack-up Noble Regina Allen has received a contract from Encana (ECA) from mid-January 2020 to mid-May 2020 at an undisclosed dayrate. Currently, the rig is on contract with Exxon Mobil (XOM) from mid-December 2017 to mid-December 2019 at a dayrate of $94,000. As per InfieldRigs, there are only four rigs that are currently operating in Canada: semi-subs Henry Goodrich (Transocean (RIG), Transocean Barents (Transocean) and West Aquarius (Seadrill Partners (SDLP)) and only one jack-up - Noble Regina Allen. This fully explains why Encana decided to take the rig on a contract that begins one and a half year from now. Jack-up Noble Sam Turner got a major contract extension from Total (TOT). The rig's contract was extended from late-August 2018 to early-March 2020 at an undisclosed dayrate. The previous contract was from late-June 2016 to late-August 2018 at a dayrate of $96,500. Noble Sam Turner is located in Denmark, where the situation is similar to Canada - there are four jack-ups (Noble Sam Turner (2014), Maersk Resilient (2008), Maersk Inspirer (2004) and Maersk Giant (1986)). Only two of them are working - Noble Sam Turner and Maersk Resilient. One cannot say that it's too hard to relocate a rig to Denmark if necessary, but still a modern jack-up that is already present in a region with few rigs available has a major competitive advantage. In this case, this advantage resulted in a major contract extension. Jack-up Noble Sam Hartley won a contract from Total. The rig will work in the UK from early October 2018 to early July 2019 at an undisclosed dayrate. Noble Sam Hartley has previously been warm stacked in Malaysia, so it will have to make a significant trip to the North Sea. Noble Joe Beall will have 60 days of operational downtime in 2Q/3Q at zero dayrate for repair/maintenance. The rig is currently on a contract with Saudi Aramco at a dayrate of $65,000.

In my opinion, this was an impressive report from Noble Corp. The company scored significant contracts for its modern jack-ups. There's nothing on the floater side though, where Noble Corp. tries to put to work two modern drillships, Noble Tom Madden and Noble Sam Croft. Obviously, the floater segment (and especially the drillship segment) of the offshore drilling market remains under intense pressure despite Brent oil (BNO) trading in the $70-80 range.

A combination of fleet status news and previous underperformance keeps Noble Corp. shares in the upside trend despite the recent weakness in oil prices on fears of an escalating trade war between U.S. and China. The company has currently all of its jack-ups except Noble Alan Hay (1980/2005) on contracts. In practice, this means that the following reports may contain little to no news as the floater segment still struggles to gain momentum. Nevertheless, the company has at least positioned itself in the jack-up space, which definitely provides support for its shares.

