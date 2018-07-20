Lumber Liquidators Is Fairly Valued At These Prices

However, much of the upside has been priced into the stock - it is not a compelling value at these levels.

The company is on its way to recovery and is opening new stores as well as growing comps.

Lumber Liquidators has lost 70% of its value in the last 5 years related to health and safety violations in its laminate flooring products.

Lumber Liquidators (LL) has been on a see-saw ride over the past few years as indicated by its stock chart. The stock has lost 70% of its value over the last 5 years, as it was seriously hurt by a 60 minutes report with allegations of health and safety violations related to high levels of formaldehyde, a known carcinogen, in its laminate flooring manufactured in China.

LL data by YCharts

Business Performance

Lumber Liquidators is well on the way to recovery from the crisis that hit the company in 2015. After accounting for legal costs related to the litigation from the laminate flooring issue, the company is poised to post profitable adjusted operating income for the first time since 2014. It has also accelerated store openings and is on track to open between 20 and 25 stores in the current fiscal year. Same-store comps are also encouraging and growing at low-single digits after steep declines over the 2014-2016 period. Given that the stock had been trading near $120 in its heydays and has seen a sharp pullback from around $40 recently, I attempt to analyze whether the current levels around $26 are an attractive entry point. My analysis shows that under reasonable assumptions, LL appears to be fairly valued, suggesting that investors might be wise to wait for a pullback before entering a long position in the stock.

Forward-Looking Assumptions

Lumber Liquidators has boasted of gross margins near 40% in its boom years, but during the crisis, these took a nosedive as the company had to aggressively discount its products in order to stabilize sales. Margins declined to a low of 28.5% in 2015 before returning to growth and are back in the mid-30% range. I assume a forward-looking gross margin of 36.5% - this is in line with the incremental improvements that management called out in their Q1 earnings call.

I do see the company obtaining leverage in its SG&A expenses, especially as the one-time legal expenses sunset. I assume that SG&A expenses go from 35% of sales in 2018 to 31% by 2022. As a result, I model operating margins to grow to 5.5% by 2022.

Valuation

Using a discount rate of 10% and a terminal value growth rate of 3%, I arrive at an FMV (fair market value) of $25 for Lumber Liquidators, which is a 5% discount from the current share price of $26. This suggests that LL is roughly fairly valued at current prices, which even incorporate a certain ongoing expectation of continued margin improvement. The complete valuation model is attached below.

Summary

Lumber Liquidators appears to be fairly valued at current prices. A bet on this stock would mean an assumption of significant and sustained margin improvement, over and above what management has guided towards. Investors would be advised to wait for a pullback before taking a position in LL.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short LL $15 and $20 puts