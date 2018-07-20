Do Gold Stock Investors Know A Secret?

It has been a long two months for gold, as the yellow metal price has plunged to its lowest level since 2017. Despite this performance, however, gold mining stocks have had a far better performance both in actual and relative terms. In this report, we’ll focus on the relative strength which the leading mining stocks are still showing even as gold continues its bear market. This begs the question, “Do gold stock investors know something (bullish) about gold’s future that we don’t?”

Let’s get the bad news out of the way first. It’s no secret that gold has been under relentless selling pressure since June and has suffered major losses this year. Gold’s bear market shows no signs of abating and a bottom hasn’t yet been established.

During Thursday’s trading session, however, we saw the first indication that the brakes have been applied to stop gold’s skidding. Thursday’s trading session was the first clear indication of a potential reversal day in several months. After opening the July 19 trading session significantly lower, the gold price reversed most of the session’s losses to close well above its intraday low. The graph of the iShares Gold Trust (IAU), my favorite gold proxy and trading vehicle, illustrate this intraday reversal.

Unfortunately, the latest reversal attempt doesn’t quite qualify as a classic “key” reversal wherein today’s closing price is above yesterday’s close, and where today’s low is below the previous low. Only one of those conditions was obviously met, so the odds aren’t nearly as high that Thursday’s intraday reversal will result in a continued bottoming attempt. It’s still possible that gold will soon bottom, but until gold manages to clear its nearest technical obstacle - namely the 15-day moving average - the bears will still enjoy the immediate-term advantage.

About the best thing that can be said in gold’s favor right now is that it’s technically “oversold” as measured by several price oscillators. It’s especially oversold as measured by gold’s 20-day price momentum, which compares gold’s current price with the price from 20 days ago. On this basis, gold’s decline has been overdone and the metal remains vulnerable to a short-covering rally which could occur at any time. It should be noted that the last time gold was this oversold as measured by the 20-day momentum indicator was in mid-May (see chart below), at which time a shallow relief rally followed.

Now let’s turn our attention to the gold mining stocks. One of my favorite measures of the average gold mining share price is the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX), which also affords traders with an excellent vehicle for participating in gold stock rallies when the market is bullish. Presently, the gold stocks are also under pressure from a falling gold price and a strong dollar. However, unlike the physical gold price, gold mining stocks in the aggregate are performing much better on a relative basis. Below is the actual graph of the GDX mentioned here.

As you can see in the above graph, GDX is below its 15-day moving average and currently at its lowest price level since March. Yet unlike the gold price, GDX remains above its low for the year which was established in March.

To put this relative price strength in even greater perspective, take a look at the following chart. It shows GDX as measured against the iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) and the result is quite illuminating. GDX as measured against the gold ETF is actually in an upward trend in relative terms and is much closer to its high for the year to date than its low! This speaks volumes about the potential that informed investors apparently see in the major gold stocks right now despite the poor performance of the physical metal.

This of course begs the question: “Do investors in the gold stocks know something about gold’s future that we don’t?” Normally a serious and sustained decline in gold like the one we’ve seen in recent months would push gold stock prices down by a comparable amount. In fact, it’s not at all unusual for gold stocks to underperform the metal in bear markets. So why, if gold’s intermediate-term (3-9 month) outlook is bearish, would investors be fighting to keep gold stocks above their March lows?

While the answer to this question is currently unknown to all but mining industry insiders, the assumption behind this relative strength is that the gold stocks are poised to benefit once the gold price finally establishes a low. If nothing else, once gold establishes even a short-term (1-3 month) bottom and commences a relief rally, the gold mining stocks should strongly outperform gold itself in the ensuing advance. Thus, it’s imperative that we continually monitor gold for signs of a bottom, for when it finally happens, the resulting rally in the gold miners will likely exceed even the bulls’ expectations.

On a strategic note, I continue to recommend that investors avoid new commitments to the iShares Gold Trust. As previously mentioned, the burden remains on the gold bulls to prove the metal’s immediate overhead supply problem has been resolved and that they are serious about regaining control of gold’s short-term trend. Until they do, remain in cash.

