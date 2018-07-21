A Safe 8% Yield, With 7.8X Coverage, No K-1, Goes Ex-Dividend This Week

Seaspan Corp. (SSW) is the world's largest independent owner, operator, and manager of containerships. It has an average of five years remaining on its long-term charters, which represent 90% of its revenue. The company has had its ups and downs over the past few years and actually cut its common dividend from $.375 to $.125 in April 2017.

However, management has made a couple of moves in 2018 which should help the company's prospects moving forward. They made a new alliance with Prem Watsa's Fairfax Financial Holdings, which helped to shore up their balance sheet.

In late March '18, management also announced that it had acquired the remaining 89% it did not own of Greater China Intermodal Investments LLC ("GCI") from affiliates of The Carlyle Group and the minority owners of GCI.

"GCI’s fleet of 18 modern containerships is comprised of high-quality 10,000 TEU and 14,000 TEU eco-class vessels, representing a total of 204,000 TEU. Of these 18 vessels, there are currently 16 on-the-water vessels with the remaining two newbuild vessels scheduled for delivery during the second quarter of 2018... GCI’s current fleet will contribute approximately $1.3 billion towards Seaspan’s contracted future revenues, increasing Seaspan’s total contracted future revenues to approximately $5.6 billion. In calendar year 2019, with an 18 vessel fleet, GCI is expected to generate $185 million to $200 million in annual EBITDA." (Source: SSW GCI news release)

Preferred Distributions:

We introduced the Seaspan Corp. 7 7/8 % Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares Series H (NYSE:SSW.PH) to the Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus portfolio on 1/10/18. With SSW.PH selling at $24.96, it has delivered a total return of 7.62% to HDS+ subscribers, as of 7/19/18.

Here are SSW's four current preferred offerings. They all go ex-dividend this week, on 7/26/18:

SSW's preferred shares don't have maturity dates, just call dates. This table gives you the yield to call date for each of the four shares.

SSW.PH has the highest annualized yield to call date, at 8.41%, due to being slightly below its $25.00 call price, whereas the other three shares are all above their $25.00 call prices.

Although SSW-D has a similar yield, the problem is that it's already past its call date of 1/30/18 and could be called at any time by Seaspan, in which case, your net profit, after receiving next week's $.496875 dividend, would be ~$.21, since it's at $25.29.

SSW-E's call date is 2/13/19, which gives it three dividends prior. However, it's $.78 over its $25.00 call price, so your net would be $.77, if Seaspan were to call it in on 2/13/19.

These are all cumulative shares, meaning that Seaspan must pay you for any skipped dividends before paying common dividends.

In addition, they rank senior to the common, in a liquidation scenario, and they have much better dividend coverage. The preferreds already had strong coverage of over 7X in the past two quarters, but it improved in Q1 '18, rising to 7.86X, thanks to stronger earnings:

Options:

Although we prefer the preferred shares, there are options available for the SSW common shares. However, since they are already above their consensus price target, you may want to consider selling cash secured puts.

We added this November put trade to our Cash Secured Puts Table.

You can see more details for both of these trades and over 30 other daily trades there.

The out of the money $7.50 put strike pays $.25, 2X SSW's next $.125 quarterly payout, which gives you a $7.25 breakeven price.

After reading the risks section of this article, if you're still bullish on the SSW common shares, there's also a $10.00 November call strike, which pays $.55. You can see details for this trade and over 30 other trades in our Covered Calls Table, which updates throughout each trading day.

These are the three main profitable scenarios for this trade:

Taxes: SSW's dividends are reported on a 1099, not a K-1, and are treated as qualified dividend income.

"Under current law, subject to holding period requirements and certain other limitations, dividends received with respect to publicly traded shares by a shareholder that is a U.S. citizen or resident individual, trust or estate (a Non-Corporate U.S. Shareholder), generally will be treated as 'qualified dividend income' that is taxable to such Non-Corporate U.S. Shareholder at preferential capital gain tax rates. A Non-Corporate U.S. Shareholder must hold the Seaspan Shares for more than 60 days during the 121-day period that begins 60 days before the ex-dividend date." "Qualified dividend income is taxed at a preferential maximum rate of 0%, 15%, or 20%, depending on the income level of the taxpayer. However, if the above listed conditions are not satisfied or if the U.S. shareholder is a U.S. corporation, then that part of the distribution characterized as dividends should be treated as ordinary income taxable at the regular graduated income tax rates."

However, if the dividend payments exceed SSW's earnings, they are treated as a non-taxable return of capital. This is what happened in 2016 and 2017 and also so far in 2018 for the SSW-H preferred shares: (Source: SSW Tax Information page)

Tailwinds:

After undergoing quite a trough in 2014-2016, including the Hanjin bankruptcy, the shipping container industry began to perk up in 2017.

Newbuild orders have tapered off and are at historically low levels, and the percent of idle vessels has fallen to much lower levels.

(Source: SSW site)

This has caused charter rates to move higher, particularly in the 8500 TEU class:

(Source: SSW site)

Earnings:

SSW's earnings made quite a turnaround in Q1 '18, going from losses to solid gains in revenue, EBITDA, CAFD, and net earnings. SSW's Fleet utilization in Q1 '18 was 96.8%, vs. 91.6% in Q1 '17.

Sequentially, revenue, EBITDA, and net earnings all rose in Q1 '18, vs. Q4 '17, while CAFD was a steady $65.5M:

Management issued this guidance for Q2 '18, which indicates that revenue will rise by ~24%, along with higher operating and net earnings, even with various expenses also rising. The Preferred Dividend coverage will remain very strong.

(Source: SSW site)

Risks:

Trade War - How far will the trade war escalate? Nobody knows yet - right now, it's a game of "chicken." If it keeps escalating, this, of course, could put the kibosh on container shipping and impede SSW's earnings.

Common Dividend Rate - On the Q1 '18 earnings call, CEO Sokol said that the

"current 6% to 7% cash dividend may be too high and that shareholders will be benefited from us by allocating some portion of that capital towards share repurchases. We will be evaluating our capital allocation policy quarterly and we want shareholders to be aware of our views. And given these current views, it is therefore unlikely that we would consider any dividend increase in the near future and it is very possible that over time we will allocate more of our excess capital to share repurchases versus cash dividends. We would intend to update this capital allocation guidance if it changes on a quarterly basis."

Dilution of common shares - In mid February 2018, management announced that Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd, run by billionaire Prem Watsa, made a US$250 million investment in Seaspan 5.5% interest bearing unsecured debentures, and Class A Common Share purchase warrants.

"There are 38,461,359 warrants, each exercisable into one share of our Class A common stock at an exercise price of $6.50 per share. Each warrant is exercisable within seven years" (Source: SSW site).

This week, on 7/17/18, SSW announced,

"the exercise by certain affiliates of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (collectively, "Fairfax") of all the warrants issued to Fairfax on the closing of Fairfax's first debenture investment of $250 million on February 14, 2018, resulting in the acquisition by Fairfax of approximately 38.46 million Class A common shares at an exercise price of $6.50 per share for proceeds of $250 million." "The exercise of these warrants is part of a definitive agreement with Fairfax, previously announced on May 31, 2018, which provides that Fairfax will immediately exercise all of the warrants that will be issued to Fairfax in January 2019 in connection with the closing of Fairfax's second debenture investment of $250 million pursuant to the subscription agreement dated March 13, 2018. Upon exercise of the warrants in January 2019, Fairfax will acquire another approximately 38.46 million Class A common shares at an exercise price of $6.50 per share, for an aggregate exercise price of $250 million, bringing its total equity investment in Seaspan to $500 million." "In consideration for the early exercise by Fairfax of these two tranches of warrants, which by their terms would not have expired until 2025 and 2026, respectively, Seaspan issued today to Fairfax additional warrants to acquire 25 million Class A common shares at an exercise price of $8.05 per share, which warrants have a seven year term. In addition, Seaspan and Fairfax have amended the terms of the existing debentures that were issued on February 14, 2018, and the new debentures that will be issued on or about January 15, 2019, to allow Fairfax to call for early redemption of some or all of those debentures on each respective anniversary date of issuance." (Source: SSW site)

With ~143M shares currently outstanding, the additional 38M and 25M common share amounts represent a ~44% potential dilution of SSW's common shares. However, it hasn't kept a lid on the common price, which has risen to $9.07 on 7/20/18. While management lauded the new alliance with Fairfax, that share dilution is something for common shareholders to be aware of.

Debt and Liquidity:

SSW's long-term debt ladder showed its highest concentration in 2019-2020, as of 12/31/17. We should get an update on this when they report Q2 '18 earnings, at the end of July-early August.

(Source: SSW site)

SSW had $105.6M available on its loan facilities, as of 3/31/18:

(Source: SSW Q1 '18 6K)

Summary:

We rate the SSW.PH preferred series a buy, based upon the strong coverage and attractive yield.

All tables furnished by Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, unless otherwise noted.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SSW.PH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.