Flight Centre To Hit Turbulence

Investors are far too confident regarding the potential of Flight Centre's US operations considering management's poor performance over the past 5 years.

This run-up in the stock price is due to hopes that management's strategy of expansion in the US and the targeting of corporate travel business will improve growth.

Flight Centre's stock has risen almost 140% since 2017 despite revenue remaining stagnant over the past several years and the ever-increasing threat of a severe downturn in the Australian economy.

Note: Please be aware that this article refers to the ASX listed Flight Centre Travel Group (ASX:FLT). All amounts listed in AUD unless otherwise specified.

The Stock

Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd. (OTC:FGETF) (OTC:FGHRY) is engaged in travel retailing in both the leisure and corporate travel sector, and wholesaling. The Company's segments include Australia, United States, Europe, Rest of World and Other. Its leisure travel brands include Flight Centre, Escape Travel, Student Flights, Travel Associates and Cruiseabout. Since March 2017, the stock has risen by over 130%, due to investor optimism regarding growth in Flight Centre's USA operations and an increased focus on capturing domestic corporate business:

(Source: Google Finance)

As a result, Flight Centre's valuation has risen far beyond the vast majority of its competitors:

Valuation Ratios Company sector P/E Ratio (TTM) 26.29 17.96 Price to Sales (TTM) 2.42 1.74 Price to Book (MRQ) 4.72 2.44 Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) 7.76 12.08 Price to Cash Flow (TTM) 20.15 11.37

This valuation is hopeful at best; questionable management practices, poor financial performance, which has seen stagnant/declining revenue for at least 5 years:

(Source: FLT 2017 Annual Report)

This poor performance has occurred despite Australian housing experiencing ludicrous increases over the past 8 years:

The generation of homeowners whose net worth rapidly rose during this period has the highest level of expendable income of any age bracket, and as such, this housing boom and its generational wealth creation should have provided travel companies such as Flight Centre with a massive revenue boost over the period from both the leisure and corporate segments, as corporations involved in the housing sector also experienced rapidly rising profits. However, management failed to capitalize on these prime operating conditions, and instead now face operating in a shrinking economy:

We expect values in Sydney to fall between 5 to 10 per cent over an 18 to 24 month period. Tighter credit policies have hurt Sydney more than other markets because it is more exposed to investors. At one point Sydney had more than 60 per cent investors.(Source: Australian Financial Review)

Morgan Stanley’s forward-looking housing model has reached a new historical low at -1.0 for the June quarter:

(Source: MacroBusiness Australia)

MS is warning that prices could slump by another 10 percent as all six key indicators in its housing model, including demand/supply balance to credit availability and house price expectations turn negative.

It is the latest in a string of pessimistic predictions from banks, brokers and investment analysts about prospects for the nation's property market as it rapidly descends from record price growth and unprecedented local and overseas' demand.(Source: Australian Financial Review)

If Flight Centre's management struggled to achieve growth over the past 4 years in which Australian household's net worth grew substantially, questions must be raised regarding their capacity to grow operations in a shrinking economy:

During FY17, key executives whose STIs were tied solely to global profit did not earn their targeted STIs or, therefore, their targeted packages because FLT did not achieve its global profit target. The CEO, CFO and COO were awarded 80% of their STIs, which was the minimum that was in place within their targeted packages for FY17. These floors are important because it gives the executives a level of certainly around how much he or she will be paid in any given year and decreases the risk of key people leaving the company during tough years.(Source: Flight Centre 2017 Annual Report)

Management failed to reach Flight Centre's global profit target, and so the board essentially agreed to 'shift the goal posts' in order to ensure management still gets their bonuses despite failing to reach set targets:

STIs, which are outcome-based, quantitative and constantly monitored, are a key part of our overall business but we are balancing these and strengthening executives' longer term focus through new initiatives like the LTRP, the ESP and, in some cases, the BOS Multiplier program.

This reeks of complacency and mismanagement, and these poor attitudes are evident in Flight Centre's questionable business conduct, including being fined for price-fixing:

Flight Centre has lost its long-running and expensive legal battle with competition watchdog, the ACCC, after being forced to pay $12.5 million in penalties relating to attempts to fix international flight prices.(Source: ABC News)

Flight Centre sought to stop airlines undercutting its fares, and on six occasions Flight Centre attempted to get three international airlines to raise their online fares, as they were cheaper than those sold by Flight Centre. The ACCC claims this was a deliberate, serious and a substantial attempt to contravene competition law. Two years later, the primary judge found Flight Centre had attempted to induce anti-competitive arrangements to stop the airlines undercutting published fares.

While the early signs of expansion in the US and the UK have been a source of encouragement to shareholders, the fact that the vast majority of group revenue is derived from Australia and New Zealand (which faces a similar economic situation to Australia) has been ignored by investors bidding up the stock on increases in US business:

(Source: FLT 2017 Annual Report)

However, any significant expansion in the US would require taking market share away from established competitors in the region:

As such, the success in the US that investors have already priced into Flight Centre's stock is far from guaranteed, and the 130% rise over the last 12 months despite stagnant/negative growth during a domestic economic boom leaves the stock vulnerable at its current lofty heights.

Domestic Competition

The poor performance of Flight Centre over the past several years is even more evident when analysing a domestic competitor's performances over the same time frame. Corporate Travel Management (a domestic FLT competitor in the corporate travel market) has almost tripled its revenue since 2014:

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Helloworld Travel Ltd. (another competitor in the Australian market) has seen huge growth in profits over the same period and only trades with a P/E ratio of 20. With a market capitalization of $550 million (compared to Flight Centre's $6.7 billion), Helloworld Travel has expanded by eating into Flight Centre's market share over the last 4 years, and is set to continue doing so:

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Webjet, an online only competitor in Flight Centre's domestic market has also seen impressive growth in revenue and profits over the last 4 years:

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

These businesses are all competing for parts of the same consumer (and corporate) travel budget. However, as the strength the Australian economy has displayed for the past 5 years begins to unravel as the inflated housing market corrects, both consumer and corporate travel budgets will shrink, leaving all the competing services seeking a piece of a shrinking industry. The performance of Flight Centre's management over the last 5 years should raise serious doubts in the minds of investors as to how the company will perform in these worsening conditions.

Risks To Thesis

The main risks to my thesis are a faster than expected boost in Flight Centre's US business, an unexpected turnaround in the Australian housing sector/economy and sequential better than expected quarterly results for Flight Centre (which would create short-term upwards volatility, creating a short-squeeze).

Conclusion

The meteoric rise in Flight Centre's stock over the past 15 months and its subsequent lofty valuation has left it vulnerable to any weakness in growth in US or domestic operations, which is a likely scenario given the strong competition in both Australia and the US. In the long term, competitors with far more effective management are also likely to continue eating into Flight Centre's domestic market share, an issue compounded by the likely downturn in the Australian economy, leaving more competitors competing for slices of a shrinking market. I would be taking profits/closing long positions in Flight Centre, or looking at shorting the stock via options/puts.

