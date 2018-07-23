Plymouth Industrial REIT: If Institutions Will Not Buy Your Stock, Find A Retail Investor

Since Plymouth REIT’s (PLYM) IPO last summer, I believe the stock has been supported by yield hungry retail investors. Institutions have largely steered clear of the stock. According to my analysis, PLYM’s dividend is unsustainable as it has not been covered on an AFFO or even FFO basis since its IPO. This shortfall has occurred, despite PLYM employing leverage that exceeds almost every other REIT. I believe that when PLYM’s lenders eventually require it to suspend its dividend to protect their interests the stock price will drop sharply.

In May, PLYM tried to grow its way out it problems through a $75 million offering led by Sandler. (This would have been larger than their IPO.) That offering failed so PLYM returned to its IPO strategy of targeting retail investors in its latest $17 million offering which was completed on an overnight basis. This means whoever bought the shares decided to buy them between 4:00 PM on Wednesday and 8:45 AM on Thursday, and probably did not complete a tremendous amount of diligence. I believe the underwriters simply called their retail investors and said we have a stock with a 9.6% yield. In my opinion, the cost of this capital is unsustainable. Using PLYM’s dividend of $1.50 per share as a proxy for their cost of equity after underwriting fees and expenses of $300,000, PLYM’s cost of equity from this raise is 10.4%. The timing of the offering also seems odd. It is almost three weeks after the end of the quarter. If they were going to report good numbers and the business looked to be in better shape than the market was giving them credit for why pursue an offering a couple of weeks before their earnings release?

PLYM has always struggled to raise capital and, from its inception, has destroyed value for its existing investors as it tried to grow. PLYM seemingly passes off its past expenses and missteps on new investors. The offering it launched the week of May 21st was simply its latest attempt to find new investors to help dilute early mistakes. The inability to price that offering and its just completed $17 million offering indicates severe stress is coming for Plymouth.

Interestingly, PLYM’s stock price rose immediately after the May offering failed to price. Between May 24th and June 4th, the stock price rose over 16%. This was likely the result of short covering by investors who shorted in anticipation of covering their shorts after an equity offering. The shorts have likely covered their position by now.

Shorting small cap REITs after an equity offering is announced, but before it prices, and buying back shares after the offering prices is a strategy that works most of the time. It can, however, lead to spectacular losses if there is no offering. As shorts try to cover their position in a stock with little liquidity they can quickly drive up the price. This seems to be what happened with PLYM.

Despite the temporary bounce, I think PLYM’s underlying business is as troubled as ever. I believe its strategy of utilizing high leverage, relying on expensive capital sources and over-paying its dividend is about to catch up with it. PLYM already needed a waiver from KeyBank to pay its dividend due to a violation of its line covenants. PLYM 1Q18 10Q p. 22

I imagine KeyBank’s patience was running thin as the second quarter numbers were starting to materialize. I suspect it was becoming clear that PLYM’s inability to get an equity offering done in May was leading to additional covenant violations. It would not be surprising if pressure from KeyBank forced Plymouth to pursue their current $17 million offering. I believe eventually KeyBank may require PLYM to cut its dividend to protect its loans leading to a sharp drop in the stock price. Below are a couple of recent examples of what happens to a small REIT that is largely held by retail investors after announcing a dividend cut. When Bluerock (NYSE:BRG) cut its dividend by 44%, its stock price fell by 25% over the following two weeks. When Wheeler (NASDAQ:WHLR) suspended its dividend, its stock lost 32% of its value in two weeks. In both of these cases, Wall Street Analysts, as well as Seeking Alpha authors, had been predicting a dividend cut for months, so it is not safe to assume Plymouth’s dividend cut is priced into the stock already.

Wheeler

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

A History of High Leverage, High Costs, High Fees and Value Destruction

Plymouth REIT was formed as a non-traded in REIT in 2011. Despite its ambitious plans to raise $500 million, it was never very successful at attracting investors. (PLYM S-11 3/24/11 - Cover) By the end of 2013, Plymouth had only raised $10.6 million. Given that most of these funds went to cover organizational and offering costs, Plymouth had only invested $5.65 million in real estate assets. (PLYM 2013 10-K p. f-7) They owned joint venture interests in one apartment building and four industrial properties. (PLYM 2013 10-K p. 14)

In 2014, Plymouth decided they wanted to gain scale quickly by becoming a public REIT through an IPO. They engaged Sandler O’Neil and JMP to serve as underwriters for an IPO. To show the markets that they had a great use of proceeds (and likely to distract from the fact they had no track record with their existing business), they put a $146.9 million portfolio under contract. The portfolio’s base rents were 10x the size of Plymouth’s existing portfolio. (IPO Prospectus 9/11/14 p. 8) The IPO was never brought to market. I can only imagine the underwriters must have had second thoughts about their ability to get a deal done. Plymouth spent $938,000 on this aborted offering (PLYM 10-K 2015 p. 16) which eliminated most of the equity in left in the REIT.

I believe it is likely that Plymouth had agreed to pay an above market price for the large portfolio. This is one of the few explanations for why a seller was willing to go through the aggravation of dealing with a buyer who was planning to raise the funds to close the transaction through a highly uncertain IPO.

Despite not raising funds in an IPO, Plymouth was able to close on the transaction using entirely debt financing. Not surprisingly, the debt had onerous terms. In addition to a 7% current interest rate, there was a 5% PIK feature and a $20 million original issue discount. This means despite receiving only $165 million in proceeds. PLYM was obligated to repay $185 million when the loan matured after one year. ( PLYM 10-K 2015 p. F-7) This loan put PLYM in tough spot. By the time it filed its 10-K in early 2016, the loan was in forbearance and its auditors required the inclusion of going concern language, indicating PLYM was on the verge of bankruptcy.

Our ability to meet our working capital needs and repay our borrowings under our senior secured loan agreement is dependent on our ability to secure additional debt financing or issue additional equity or restructure the existing senior loan. There is no assurance, however, that those forms of capital will be available to us, or on terms acceptable to us. In the event, those sources of capital are not available to us, we would seek an extension on the maturity of our senior secured loan agreement, although there can be no assurance that such an extension would be provided or provided on terms acceptable to us. These conditions raise substantial doubt about the company’s ability to continue as a going concern. The financial statements do not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty.

(10-K 2015 p. 21)

While the loan was in forbearance it was sold to Torchlight. PLYM was able to avoid foreclosure in late 2016 by refinancing its portfolio with AIG and reworking its terms with Torchlight. The AIG loan for $120 million looks like a fairly normal senior secured real estate loan that carried an interest rate of 4.08%. The $30 million Torchlight Mezzanine loan had all the signs of desperate borrower. It had a 15% interest rate (7% current and 8% PIK.) Additionally, the loan terms required that Torchlight receive 150% of its original principal in interest payments regardless of when it is repaid. As though this was not bad enough Torchlight also acquired a 99.5% preferred interest in the portfolio which Plymouth was required to redeem by June 16, 2017 for $25 million. (PLYM IPO Prospectus 6/9/17 p. 8)

Once again, Plymouth tried to use an IPO in the public markets to solve its troubles. In June of 2017, they attempted a $75 million IPO. The prospectus for this offering made it abundantly clear there was no existing equity in the REIT, and the auditors had concerns about PLYM’s ability to continue as a going concern.

(PLYM IPO Prospectus 6/9/17 p. 52)

With DA Davidson and BB&T as bookrunners, PLYM was able to raise $55 million. Although the deal was downsized, it is amazing the bankers were able to sell through all the issues with the transaction. As anyone who follows the REIT industry knows, a REIT at that size can’t survive and will be crushed by the G&A costs. (It is important to remember unlike most REIT IPOs Plymouth’s existing investors contributed almost no equity to the REIT.) This is probably why PLYM has almost no institutional ownership and no liquidity. DA Davidson and BB&T almost certainly sold the shares to retail investors who are collecting their dividends and not trading the stock. Most of them probably have no idea they were put into an extremely risky investment. They must have been shocked by the volatility the stock has shown since its recent offering was announced.

Torchlight bailout meant PLYM was doomed as a public company

The $58.1 million IPO (including the shoe) was basically a bailout for Torchlight. After fees and expenses of $5.8 million (more than 10% of the raise), PLYM had $52.3 million of net proceeds. Almost 40% of the proceeds went redeem Torchlight’s preferred interest. (PLYM 2Q17 10Q p. 28) After repaying Torchlight’s Preferred Interest, based on PLYM IPO price of $19.00, the REIT’s leverage based on debt to market cap was 63%. This meant that as soon as PLYM began to purchase properties, it was driving its leverage to levels not seen by responsible public REITs.

In addition to getting $20 million in cash out of the IPO, Torchlight continued to earn 15% on its mezz loan. It is amazing anyone was willing to invest in PLYM equity at a 7.9% dividend yield, given the deal Torchlight had. I guess some retail investors just jump at a chance for a high yielder.

This REIT never had a chance. It has never traded above its IPO price or covered its dividend on AFFO or FFO basis

Source: Company Supplemental

It was only a matter time before the lenders got nervous and asked PLYM to raise more equity. In October of 2017, PLYM obliged and raised just under $50 million of preferred equity. While this raise helped to protect the lenders' interests, it introduced more leverage for common shareholders. In early 2018, $5 million of the remaining proceeds from this offering were used to purchase shares Torchlight received in the IPO at $19.00. (PLYM 10Q 1Q18 p. 5) I am sure there are lots of other shareholders who would have been delighted to sell shares at $19.00, given the shares have never traded above the IPO price of $19.00.

On page 3 of PLYM 1Q18 Supplemental, they list their net debt to gross assets at 66.2%. If one adds their $48.8 million of preferred to their debt, this would bring their leverage up to 80%. Using Thursday, July 18th stock price of $15.32, adjusting for announced second quarter acquisitions and the offering PLYM’s leverage based on market value also looks to be out of control

Source: Author Company Filings

Equity offering is a desperate attempt to reduce leverage

A read through PLYM’s most recent S-11 illustrates how difficult it is to manage through a high leverage. It is clear KeyBank is getting nervous about PLYM’s stability. KeyBank’s Term Loam which replaces the Torchlight Mezz Loan has some very unusual conditions. It requires that PLYM use 25% of the net proceeds from an equity raise (common, preferred or JV), refinancings or asset sales to reduce the loan balance as outlined in the Mandatory Prepayments Section of the Credit Agreement.

(PLYM Credit Facility 8-K filed 5/30/18 p. 24)

If the May offering had gone according to plan the KeyBank Term Loan would have been repaid immediately and KeyBank would have collected a 2% fee ($700,000) without taking any risk. Given that no offering occurred, it looks like they will be working closely with PLYM on their line of credit and term loan for quite some time.

For starters, PLYM will likely need more covenant waivers for the second quarter. In addition to the distribution waiver they needed this quarter, they will probably need a Minimum Consolidated Net Worth Covenant waiver as well. Based on the covenant, it looks like they were required to have a minimum net worth at least equal to their net worth from the first quarter. However, given they are overpaying the dividend and the costs of the failed offering, it is likely PLYM will see its net worth go down in the quarter.

(PLYM Credit Agreement 8-K filed 5/30/18 p. 52)

Net Worth is defined below

(PLYM Credit Facility 8-K filed 5/30/18 p. 5)

KeyBank probably wants its term loan repaid ASAP and told PLYM to raise equity to at least reduce the term loan in exchange for covenant waivers in the second quarter. Hence the reason for the just announced $17 million equity offering.

While the $17 million equity offering will help PLYM meet its net worth covenant in the third quarter, I believe it will still need a waiver for the second quarter as the offering priced after the close of the quarter. Furthermore, given PLYM's share count will increase in the 3rd quarter due to the offering, it will likely depress its FFO/share preventing PLYM from covering its dividend on an FFO basis. I believe this will once again require PLYM to ask KeyBank for a waiver.

Properties (Do not count on merger, PLD is not interested)

As of June 30, 2018, the company portfolio consisted of 51 industrial properties located in nine states with an aggregate of approximately 9.5 million rentable square feet. The company portfolio was 93.4% leased to 90 different tenants across 19 industry types as of June 30, 2018. PLYM primarily owns Class B industrial properties in secondary markets in the Eastern half of the U.S. (July 19, 2008 Prospectus) I will not spend a lot of time talking about PLYM’s properties quality or lack thereof as another Seeking Alpha author Bill Stoller put out an excellent short article after PLYM’s IPO that addressed this topic. One only needs to look at the age, lease term and rental rates of PLYM’s properties or its tenants to realize that the quality of their assets that PLYM is not comparable to DCT’s assets or even STAG’s assets. On the retail roadshow for PLYM’s aborted offering the banker cited the announced sale of DCT to PLD to create the illusion that if things did not work out for PLYM, they could simply be sold to a larger REIT. It borders on comical to compare PLYM to DCT. PLYM’s weighted average lease term is 3.1 years, and its average rents were $3.61 per sqft. based on its 10-K. The numbers for DCT were 4.1 years and $5.60 per sqft; for STAG the numbers are 4.2 years and $4.01 per sqft. also based on their 10-K. Below are the largest tenants in PLYM's, DCT's and STAG's portfolio per their most recent 10-K's. There a number of high quality names in DCT's and STAG's portfolios - PLYM not so much, particularly given that PIER One's lease expired on 12/31/17 and was not renewed.

PLYM

DCT

STAG

Given PLYM's extremely high leverage, extremely low FFO and EBITDA due to its G&A costs relative to its asset base, it is almost impossible to compare PLYM's valuation to any peers. If we annualize PLYM's 1Q18 FFO/share of $0.27, we get annual FFO of $1.08 per share. (I do not have access to the PLYM consensus estimates.) At the current price, this implies a multiple of 14.2x. This is a steep discount to DCT's 25.7x FFO (based on consensus 2018 FFO estimates), which is trading with the benefit of PLD's merger offer. Nonetheless, PLYM's multiple is remarkably close to STAG's current 2018 FFO multiple of 15.2x based on consensus estimates. When looking at the numbers, it is important to remember that PLYM's leverage, including preferred is 80% versus DCT at 22% and STAG at 33%. This makes the comparisons almost meaningless.

Management

The saying the apple does not fall far from the tree clearly applies to PLYM. The CEO and CIO both were executives with Franklin Street Properties (NYSEMKT:FSP). They came to PLYM when it started as a non-traded REIT as described in PLYM's 2011 Prospectus 2011 prospectus. FSP was notorious for overpaying its dividend for years. FSP told investors the gap between the dividend was nothing to worry about, and their growing NOI would take care of the issue. (The Boy Plunger called out their problems on Seeking Alpha in December of 2016.) FSP had to cut their dividend earlier this year and the stock nose-dived. Since PLYM never built up a cushion or achieved the same scale as FSP their ability to over pay their dividend will not last long.

Risks

There are risks to playing in small cap REITs whether you are going long or short. These stocks generally lack the liquidity of larger REITs, and one large buyer or seller can move the price quickly. For those who played in WHLR in advance of the dividend cut, there were plenty of days in the months leading up to the cut when a short seller could have suffered steep losses and depending on the size of their investment could have faced margin calls. As players who shorted PLYM after its proposed offering in May know a short squeeze in a stock with limited liquidity can be ugly if you are on the wrong side of the trade. Also, short sellers of PLYM need to be aware that as long as it continues to pay its dividend they will be responsible for making the payments. Brokerage firms may also charge fees for shares that are difficult to locate to short. (Fidelity currently is not charging a fee to short PLYM.). Note - Interactive Brokers shows 100k shares available for shorting.

The largest long-term risk to my short thesis is that PLYM's NOI grows so quickly due to the strength of the industrial market that it helps cover all of PLYM's past problems. While theoretically possible, given the relatively poor quality of their assets, PLYM's challenge in finding capital to pay for TI/LC's and the magnitude of the gap between AFFO and their dividend it is hard to fathom how they could generate the needed level of NOI.

Conclusion

The inability to price the deal in May indicates new institutional investors can’t be found and PLYM’s façade of being a normal REIT will crumble quickly, despite DA Davidson raising $17 million for them. Just like in PLYM's IPO when Sandler failed to complete an institutional deal, they fell back on retail investors. (Those investors have watched the price drop 19.4% since their IPO investment.) In my opinion, the investors in the new deal likely will not fare any better. After paying the bankers, lawyers and accountants the cost of equity capital for PLYM's new capital will be so high that it is not going to help PLYM cover its dividend or meaningfully reduce its leverage. As with all REITs that over pay their dividend consistently, I believe eventually PLYM will have to face the music and cut its dividend. While the just completed offering may keep KeyBank satisfied for a quarter or two, the additional shares will pressure PLYM’s FFO/share and increase the delta its dividends and FFO. It appears to me that they are no more than a quarter or two away from dividend cut which will likely cause stock price to tank. If KeyBank forces PLYM to eliminate its dividend, I think investors can expect to see a similar market reaction to the Wheeler announcement: a sell-off of over 30%. REIT investors have seen this movie before with both Bluerock and Wheeler. There is a reason institutions have steered clear.

Disclosure: I am/we are short PLYM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.