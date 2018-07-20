Reader Comments Tagged 48 Dividend Stocks And Funds For July

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five top yield July FoFa/Ro showed 24.44% LESS net gain than from the same investment in all ten. Bigger high-priced FoFa/Ro reader-mentioned stocks prevailed.

By YIELD, the following FoFa/Ro made the top ten: USAC; DLNG; WPG; ECC; NYMT; CBL; GMLP; DF.TO; CJREF; LFE.TO These averaged 16.63% yields. (Four made all-three lists.).

June 15-July 15, Fredrik Arnold "followers" mentioned 48 equities and in their comments and suggestions. Some lamented bad news so bad news stocks mixed in with their favorites.

Reader Selections

Since May 2017, any dividend-paying stock mentioned in a message, e-mail or comment to the author is fair game for a follower favorite listing in this article. Thus, It is possible that only rogues and discontinued, or dreadful, doubtful dividend issues may appear.

Lately readers and other contributors have questioned the intent, purpose, validity, and usefulness of my daily stock lists. Best, however are those that truly catch errors in my calculations. Examples like my blunders featuring a non-dividend paying Frontline (NYSE:FRO) stock, and giving General Mills the GM ticker symbol in past months come to mind.

Below are 48 tangible results for the follower favorite & rogue equities and funds mentioned between June 15, and July 15, 2018.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Predicted 31.72% To 74.52% Net Gains For 10 FoFa/Ro Stocks To July 2019

Five of 10 top dividend-yielding follower favorite stocks were verified as being among the top 10 gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart above). Thus, this yield-based forecast for the FoFave stocks, as graded by Wall St. wizards, was 50% accurate.

The following probable profit-generating trades were identified by projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1k invested in each of the 30 highest yielding stocks. That dividend and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data points.

Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Instead a upward or downward momentum estimate was included by the author as target stocks and funds with no or single broker coverage. 10 probable profit-generating trades projected to July 15, 2019 were:

Telecom Argentina (TEO) was projected to net $745.18, based on dividends plus the median target price estimate from ten analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 8% more than the market as a whole.

Torstar (TS.B.TO) was projected to net $590.00, [$CDN] based on dividends, plus a median target price estimate from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 5% under the market as a whole.

Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) netted $542.18 based on the median target price estimate from 11 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% under the market as a whole.

Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF) was projected to net $540.77, based on dividends alone, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 43% under the market as a whole.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) was projected to net $509.30, based on a median target price estimate from seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 20% over the market as a whole.

Capital Product Partners (CPLP) was projected to net $497.99, based on a median target estimate from nine analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 23% more than the market as a whole.

Landmark Infrastructure (LMRK) was projected to net $415.36, based on target price estimates from six analysts, plus the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 57% less than the market as a whole.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) was projected to net $332.76, based on target price estimates from seven analysts, plus annual dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 24% more than the market as a whole.

Canadian Life Cos Split (LFE.TO) was projected to net $331.18, based on dividends alone, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 137% more than the market as a whole.

Singapore Telecom (OTCPK:SGAPY) was projected to net $317.19, based on dividends alone, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 14% below the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 48.22% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 8% over the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusions (11-12): (Bear Alert) Analysts Anticipated Two FoFa/Ro To Lose 3.18% & 7.54% By July, 2019

The two probable losing trade revealed by YCharts were:

Prospect Capital (PSEC) projected a loss of $31.83 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from four analysts including $10 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 24% less than the market as a whole.

CBL & Associates (NYSE:CBL) cast a loss of $75.72 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from thirteen analysts including $10 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 19% more than the market as a whole.

Average net loss in dividend and price was estimated at 5.36% on $2k invested as $1k in each of these two stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 2% under the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. So, the highest yielding stocks in any collection have become affectionately known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

48 For the Money

Yield (dividend/price) results from YCharts.com verified by Yahoo Finance for FoFa/Ro stocks as of market closing prices 7/18/18 for 44 equities and 4 funds revealed the actionable conclusions discussed below.

See any Dow 30 article for an explanation of the term "dogs" for stocks reported based on Michael B. O'Higgins book "Beating The Dow" (HarperCollins, 1991), now named Dogs of the Dow. O'Higgins' system works to find bargains in any collection of dividend paying stocks. Utilizing analysts' price upside estimates expanded the stock universe to include popular growth equities, as desired.

Actionable Conclusions (13-22): Fo/Fa/Ro Top Equity, By Yield, Canadian Life Cos Split (LFE.TO), Led 48 For July

48 FoFa/Ro sorted by yield calculated as of market close 7/18/18 included all 11 Morningstar sectors among 44 equities, and 4 funds.

Of the leading ten by yield, the top follower mention was one of two Canadian Financial Services firms, Canadian Life Cos Split (LFE.TO) [1]. The other Financial Service firm placed third, Dividend 15 Split Corp II (DF.TO) [3].

In second place was a lone consumer cyclical, Corus Entertainment [2] (OTCPK:CJREF). The first of two industrials in the top ten by yield placed fourth, Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) [4], while the other industrial slotted ninth, Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) [9].

Three real estate sector representatives placed fifth, sixth, and eighth. Two Retail REITs placed fifth and eighth, CBL & Associates (CBL) [5], and Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) [8]. These bracketed a Residential REIT, New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) [6].

A single financial fund made the top ten in seventh place, Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) [7].

Finally, the 10th slot went to the Energy sector as represented by USA Compression Partners (USAC) [10], to complete the top 10.

Actionable Conclusions: (23-32) Top 10 FoFa/Ro By Upsides Showed 18.17% To 63.98% Gains To July 2019; (33) Eight Downsiders Dropped -1.06% To -21.5%.

To quantify top dog rankings, analysts' mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analysts' median price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analyst Targets Predicted A 20.33% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Follower Favorite Stocks To July 2019

10 top FoFa/Ro were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top 10 FoFa/Ro selected 7/18/18 showing the highest dividend yields represented the financial services (2 + 1 fund), consumer cyclical, industrials (2), real estate (3), and energy sectors.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Expected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top 10 Highest-Yield Follower Favorite Dogs To (34) Deliver 22.84% Vs. (35) 28.67% Net Gains by All 10 To July 2019

$5k invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 FoFaves kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 20.33% less net gain than $5k invested in all 10. The eighth priced FoFa/Ro top yield stock, Golar LNG Partners (GMLP), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 54.22%.

The five lowest-priced FoFa/Ro top yield dogs for July 18 were: Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF), Canadian Life Cos Split (LFE.TO), CBL & Associates (CBL), New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT), Dividend 15 Split Corp II (DF.TO), with prices ranging from $3.25 to $6.61 per share.

Five higher-priced FoFa/Ro for July 18 were: Washington Prime Group (WPG); Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG), Golar LNG Partners (GMLP), USA Compression Partners (USAC), and Eagle Point Credit (ECC), whose prices ranged from $7.71 to $18.37.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analysts' targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential.

It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The 48 equities discussed in this article were suggested by Seeking Alpha members, nicknamed: #1fan, 34796245; ahimsaka; And whatever you do; AvgWeirdo6; billgatesisevilus; calicocat; Chester the Income Investor; danieltol; Hank890; hat_trick3; hwwesq; joel091147; Marv63; minnesota72; mkrpoff, notjake, Phillipsonh, pinot99; rcleaver; RG1; rina17091960@hotmail.com; sgmonroe@frontier.com; soostefan; toh192; TradeNvest; VegasInsider; villanema;whyaskwhy123.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. - Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your FoFave dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: wallpaper-me.blogspot.com

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Three or more of these top 47 FoFa/Ro pups by yield qualify as a valuable catches! Find them among the now 52 Dogs of the Week I completed, and 52 Dogs of the Week II now accumulating returns. Also, a Safari to Sweet Success (Dogs of the Week III) launched in early September. Click here to subscribe or get more information. Make investing gains again. Catch your underdog on Facebook! At 8:45 AM nearly every NYSE trading day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, Fredrik Arnold does a quick live video summary of one of five stocks for the week contending for a single slot in his Safari To Sweet Success portfolio. Get on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher at 8:45 AM trading days and watch, comment and share the live commentary. Of court, be free to peruse the available archived videos. Yet always remember: Root for the Underdog.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.