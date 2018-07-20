DASSAULT AVIATION's (DUAVF) Management on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

DASSAULT AVIATION (OTCPK:DUAVF) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 19, 2018 5:15 PM ET

Chloé Lemarié – Exane

Unidentified Company Representative

Good evening. Welcome to this presentation of the Half Yearly Accounts of Dassault. And before beginning, we will have a look at a very short film. Thank You.

[Video Presentation]

So now we're going to talk about this first half. The economic context, as you know, is marked by certain number of trends: trade war between the United States and China and between UK and Europe, the volatility of the dollar, the rise in oil prices, which has come up in terms of geopolitical, the vote of the French defense procurement law and this Franco-German partnership, I'll talk about this a little this later.

The European Commission has launched the European defense fund that prefigures some financial help for research and technology and for programs in European cooperation, the Brexit. You can follow whatever is happening every day and what could be the new conditions next year between the UK and the EU, the questioning of the agreements the withdrawal from the agreement with Iran by the United States and a certain number of conflicts in the Middle East.

As for Rafale front, we have delivered two Rafales in the first half of 2018 two aircrafts for France. Two of the three that were there to refund the deliveries to Egypt, the third aircraft will be delivered in the second half of 2018. So then we will have 28 Rafale to be delivered to France out of the 180 orders, so this is the second part of the fourth tranche and it will be in only in 2022 because there will be no deliveries in 2019, 2020 nor in 2021. The delivery of the ninth Rafale retrofitted to F3. The tenth to be delivered, they were following some former standers. Now they've been retrofitted. We've just finished with the ninth one and the tenth will be delivered in the second half.

The F3-R standard will be delivered in the second half of the year when we will begin our next standard, the standard F4, so this contract was signed. It's been executed and we are working on the fourth standard of the Rafale, which is expected by the end of this year. The military program law, they'll be an additional tranche 5 with some 30 aircrafts after the signature in 2023 for deliveries before 2030. The launching of the MALE program, we talked about this in the film, now we're going to potential contracts after the studies between the four countries that is Germany, France, Spain and Italy, between these four countries.

Germany has been mentioned as the leading nation and we will have offers at the end of the year and the contract won’t be signed before the beginning of next year. As for the MARitime SURveillance fleet, the program law has confirmed that we will have 18 ATL2 to be retrofitted with the new standards instead of the 15 with the previous LPM. We’ll be therefore replacing the MARitime SURveillance aircraft. Right now these are Falcon 20 and little by little they will be replaced and we will be selling MARitime SURveillance aircraft. This is to be added to the electronic war aircraft that has been contracted based on 7X and 8X with the equipment of Thales. And in the military program law, there will be an important appointment, which will be the renovation of the nuclear component of the airborne components.

Just a few words about the FCAS, The Future Combat air system. As you're seeing based on the declarations made a year ago by the Chancellor and The President of the French Republic Mr. Macron, a lot of progress has been made in this partnership because in the ILA show, the operational people have agreed on an envelope to prepare this area. There will be operational exchanges and there will be operational simulations and then an agreement has been signed between Dassault and Airbus to share this work. For the future it’s an agreement on principle. It's a partnership, so that we can have Franco-German partnership. And there was Board of Ministers chaired by Chancellor and the President of Republic in Berlin in April and the letter of intent was signed between the two ministers of defense to determine a roadmap. So as to develop this combat system that of course includes a new combat aircraft for the years 2040.

As for the MALE, I’ve said a few words about this. We hope to receive the contract. We are building the offer and we hope to sign in at the end of this year or at the beginning of next year. The nEUROn is still flying, you remember the nEUROn, cooperation between six countries launched in 2013. It is pursuing its fright tests. There are improvements in stealth and especially the countermeasures, so we have obtained new markets and this will allow us to see the nEUROn fly for two or three more years.

As for the exports of Rafale, Egypt will purse the delivery of the aircrafts; four aircrafts are operational in the Egyptian Air Force and ten more Rafale will have to be delivered this year, in the second half because no export aircraft was delivered in the first half. Qatar, the contract – the execution of the contract is being pursued, no particular problem, a major training activity, the training of pilots in the French Air Force, the training of the technicians in the French Air Force and with the industrialists of the Rafale program, everything is fine. The Qataris have come to visit their teams and everything is being prepared to prepare the delivery of the first aircraft, which will take place at the beginning of next year.

India, the contract is being executed. Normally, we are on time. We're working on some additional needs. We have answered – request for information for the Indian Navy as you know the Indian Navy would like to replace its current aircraft to equip the current aircraft carrier and the future aircraft carriers. So there was a request for information for the supply of 57 fighters and we answered the questions. And the Indian Air Force sent us a request for information for the supply of 110 fighters and we've just answered that. One of the keys is the make in India that's the political will of the Prime Minister Modi to develop their capacity in India, so we're working in that area. As far as we're concerned, we've chosen the site in Nagpur. We are allied with the Reliance. We've set up a joint venture. The work has begun. The construction of the hangar is underway and we are training the future.

People will be manufacturing these parts whether these are parts of Falcons or Rafale and we hope to obtain the first parts at the end of the year. And as you saw in the film, I set up a first executive board committee outside of France, outside of Saint-Cloud, so that we can develop partnerships not only in the field of manufacturing, but also in the field of supports and services with Indian partners. And it was not just Dassault Avi assume because with the GIFAS, the entire supply chain went to India to find partnerships with large companies, but also with these SMEs and ETIs. And I've been following this mission and there are a lot of small companies that are forming real partnerships in India to supply, the supply chain is not only Dassault that is strain that there.

For the Mirage 2000, we are pursuing the renovation of the Mirage 2000D for France. In India we are pursuing the modernization of the Mirage 2000 in India from the Bangalore site with HAL. In the United Arab Emirates after the announcement a little less than a year ago to remodernize the Mirage 2000-9, we are pursuing our discussions, our negotiations with the Emirates Air Force. And in all the teams we have support teams to help fly the Mirage 2000. The Mission Aircraft Japan has ordered a fifth aircraft for the Japanese coast guards. We are pursuing our work for the first aircraft that have been ordered.

Germany, as you saw in the film, we've sold our Falcon 2000 for the DLR. DLR is a large research center that will help us to make this aircraft a real test bed airplane to carry out some experiments that was wished by this large laboratory. France, Atlantic 2 is being renovated. They are on time. And I hope that we will obtain a contract with the state for the electronic warfare capacity Falcon. We will have a Falcon 7X or 8X. And the payload for the electronic war with Thales and we are pursuing the improvement of the Falcon 50. We are adding a drop in capacity on for naval Falcon 50.

Business jet market, as I told you last time when we met, things are improving. You can see it on the pre-owned aircraft market. We’re selling a lot of aircrafts. We have a lot of trouble finding a pre-owned 7X on that market, on the pre-owned market. So this market is more alert and more efficient in its sales. And the new aircraft market has recovered and this mainly thanks to the United States, the United States has a good economy, as well as thanks to the Asia Pacific zone. But I must say that there is a lot of pressure from the competition. We aren't alone and we have our friends from Bombardier, who are also coming out of this crisis and selling a lot of aircraft.

The 6X launched at the start of the year. This development has started. There is additional design work being done to integrate the new Pratt & Whitney engine, that's continuing. We are developing our adaptation, our retrofitting of the engine to fit out 6X in Pratt & Whitney. We're really keeping a close watch on that and it's going well, going forward very well. And we hope to be able to stick to our commitment in terms of delivering these airplanes by 2022 and the market is very much in favor of this. The market has taken very well the advent of the 6X. There are 5X, clients moving on to 6X, but also clients directly wanting to purchase the 6X. So our current range, the 2000LXS still up for sale, the 900 being sold, the 6X started its career, its commercial career. The 7X is pursuing its career as well and the 8X that is our flagship at the moment.

The new features then quite apart from the sale of the new airplanes, we keep on improving our planes over time with services like the Falcon Connect service, which is the new feature, so that clients who acquire this equipment can communicate at high speed using their telephone, their tablets, their smartphone, communicate with the outside world. And this of course is a key point in our pursuit of development work, so to make Falcon aircraft, we’re flying officers, sometimes flying houses even. So on the cabin side in terms of the cockpit as well we've still continued with the Falcon Eye testing, this thermal camera that enables us to see at night time and in bad weather.

And we have now a validation certified operational gains that will enable our planes to see in the night time and in bad weather conditions until more or less they arrive at the runway. So in the future Falcon, I will be frustrating you here, I put on the slide here just to frustrate you, sorry, anyway ongoing specifications. That's all. I won’t say any more about that for now. We'll come back to it later on, but not today. Then there is a transformation plan that’s underway, supporting our competitiveness efforts here in the company it’s first and foremost as I said earlier the main driver of things digital, digital developments.

And we have of course decided to implement the 3DEXPERIENCE Dassault Systèmes platform. This is going to be a key to launch a new play and I won't talk about, but it will be using the 3DEXPERIENCE platform. It will be just use that due to – launch that new plane. This 3DEXPERIENCE platform will become our reference plan for more and more for our engineers going forward to design planes, to produce them, but also for all of the other services after that. So as to make for digital, I did show continue on, so that we can develop in parallel also a big data, artificial intelligence that will bring us forward in many, many areas, especially services. In parallel, we have the industrial transformation plan going on, pursuing the work there too in terms of transferring certain workloads from one plant to another to specialize them more.

The primary parts going from Argenteuil to Seclin for example we’re rethinking also some plants, some of our facilities to revamp them and this transformation plan integrates upgrading of our facilities to and this work is continuing apace within the company are number one to the actual financial results of the first half of this year in terms of order intake, 18 Falcon airplanes in the first half. I should point out that the 18 airplanes, it's written in small writing here, but it's important. We went through the 5X order book. There are no longer any in the order book anymore. So we're taking in 6X orders, of course the first orders and we're still engaged in talks with many clients regarding 6X.

And so in the 2018 here the first 6X is – the 55 is the new order intake, while we don't have 5Xs in there anymore. So we sold more airplanes than 2018, but we also canceled the 5Xs. So that is to be compared to the 14 we had last year. For military purposes we’ve got the 12 Rafale aircrafts, the lifting of the Qatari option. Last year, there wasn't a contract for Rafales. Deliveries, we delivered 15 Falcons to be compared with 17 last year in the first half, two Rafales for France out of the three French ones to be delivered this year. So there’d be just one other one to deliver and then we have to deliver Egyptian aircraft in the second half of this year compared with the 4 that were delivered last year.

So the backlog 55 now Falcon aircrafts compared with 52 at the end of last year and 111 Rafales compared with the 101 last year. So the backlog is going up in terms of figures than the order intake, you see the order intake EUR2.8 billion. This is our pro forma IFRS 15 base because we're using the new accounting standard there and EUR1.2 billion for the Falcons, EUR1.4 billion the order intake for Rafales, the Qatari ones and some support to be provided in the military segment and then EUR0.2 billion for France. Regarding the sales, EUR1.7 billion, achieved EUR1.2 billion in Falcon, EUR0.2 for the military export markets. It was not Rafales. It was some support services we did and then EUR0.3 billion for France.

So the backlog goes to EUR20.5 billions, EUR2.4 Falcons, EUR15.1 billion Rafales for export and EUR3 billions for France including in particularly – in particular France the 28 airplanes we haven't yet delivered that we won’t deliver until 2022. Regarding self-funded R&D, EUR143 million for the first six months of the year mainly due to the fact that we've slowed down a little bit our development work when we went from 5X to 6X. We had to redo some design work. So a little bit less work in terms of cost for R&D compared to the EUR176 million that we spent on self-funded R&D last year.

Then the actual income statement, you see the net sales of EUR1.709 billion compared with EUR2.068 billion last year restated as per IFRS 15 by the way these figures are restated. So at the operating results, EUR111 million, to be compared to the EUR121 million the previous year, last year, that gives us an increase in the operating margin going from – going to 6.5%. It was only 5.9% in the same period last year. Financial result then EUR-38 million. The equity affiliates and THALES and other equity affiliates while you see it here in the figure, so we'll talk a bit more about it tomorrow. But regarding us for our part it's EUR134 million worth in our net income. THALES and other equity affiliates if we take out the taxes, EUR21 million, we get a net result of EUR186 million, to be compared to the EUR166 million last year in the same period.

The net sales, a bit lower. And that gives us a net result margin 10.9% prior to the 8% last year in the same period. And earnings per share, net earnings per share of EUR22.4, compared to EUR20.2 last year.

Regarding available cash, the Qatari contract brought in down payments. And we're starting in parallel to actually make the airplanes. So the inventories and work in-progress will be going up in the coming – coming few years. It's still increasing our available cash at the moment. And in the cash position we have a lot of down payments that will be made to enable us to produce the airplanes. So the cash is at that level thanks to the exporting of Rafales in particular.

I haven't changed our outlook and our objectives the same ones as I presented when we reported the full year results for 2017. In particular we’re retaining the same objectives for 2018. They told that we have 40 Falcons, they told that we have 12 Rafales, nine export and three for France, you have seen we’ve delivered two already. So that's nine export to be delivered and one Rafale, that’s 10 Rafales in the second half of this year. Also we have to deliver the F3-R. And revenues for 2018, the sales should be close to the sales figure we had for 2017, the full year.

So that sums up our report on the half yearly results. And now I will take some questions if you like.

Unidentified Company Representative

Can you get quickly up?

Unidentified Company Representative

I must have been very clear. I don't see any hands raise, no questions.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible] Reuters, good afternoon. Monday Great Britain announced Future Combat aircraft project. I wanted to know your opinion about this. And there are groups like Rolls Royce and Airbus, they have said that they were concerned about the consequences of the BREXIT on their activity. So what about you? What do you think about this?

Unidentified Company Representative

Well as for the announcement of the Tempest on Monday, well that's good news. That means that there are countries in Europe that are interested in fighter aircraft, which is extraordinary. I remember the British said in the beginning of the year 2000 we’ll never have fighter aircraft and more. And that's why they bought the F35. So the British are awakening and that is good news for the fighter aircraft in general. We are pursuing our road that was traced through our political will. We are in fighter aircraft, so we're in defense to the political road was made by Angela Merkel, the Chancellor; and the President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron, he wanted to build a Franco-German combat aircraft to prepare 2014.

So we are following those lines and there are two roads at this stage when we are talking and that’s for the Brexit. Yes I could measure since a few months already as the President of the ASC, the concern of the British industrialists they weren't fans of the Brexit, I must say. And the closer the Brexit is coming we’re getting closer to the date. And the British industrialists are worried. The non-British ones are also worried, the European ones, because they have assets in the UK.

So what is creating this concern is this uncertainty. Right now we do not know and the recent developments in the last few weeks won't help that. We do not know what will happen during the negotiations between the EU and the UK. So this uncertainty is playing on important fields like civil aviation, which are the agencies in the future that will control air control, the certification, et cetera will still be as they are. Are not so this is the question nobody can answer the customs, duties, et cetera. And the large companies like Airbus, Rolls, and BAe, et cetera, and I express myself under the GIFAS, we’re extremely concerned with this date, the final date and the absence of concrete negotiations on a certain number of important points and the AST published this concern and talked about all that was related to the Brexit and talked about aviation, space and defense.

Unidentified Analyst

[Foreign Language] Hello, I have a question please on the competition situation. Referring to the competition in business jets that’s where the new comers, Bombardier. Now what about the six series thing picked up by Air Bus? Will that give more room for maneuver to Bombardier on prices and other aspects? And how do you perceive these new aircraft, compared to your own offering knowing that they won't be on the market after 2020, but they will be on the market nonetheless before the European that your currency is developing thus in 2020 they'll be there already.

Unidentified Company Representative

Well Bombardier in their agreement with Airbus in a way helped us out because it enabled us to save their CSeries in the way so as to turn what was a deficit into something of a commercial success. But at the moment there is still no agreement with Airbus and Bombardier apart from that. I mean that's the only thing we will have to see how it works out. Bombardier is a sound competitor, no doubt about that. They're selling us their airplanes.

They've just brought out the 6500 and the 7500. They're doing a new engine of the Global 6000. It remains a Global 6000, this is another new airplane. Global 6000 that is with the new engine, that's what it is. But it will be ready fairly quickly. We've taken a different option that is the 6X, 5,600 nautical miles with a wide cabin, much more modern and that will come out a bit later on. You know the reasons why, it's behind us now. But anyway it should have arrived on the market a bit earlier. But anyway the market can wait once it knows the product is worth waiting for and that seems to be the case. So we are really keeping a close watch of how the competition is doing, but we're quite confident about the fact that we have a 6X and other airplanes in the pipeline.

We have loyalty by our clients who’ve already been so happy with their Falcons because they know our airplanes offer them something additional, there are plus points.

Unidentified Analyst

[Foreign Language] Good afternoon the future air combat system there is a film from Dassault that talks about the new generation aircraft. And there is a mock-up on the computer of this aircraft. Can you say a few things about that?

Unidentified Company Representative

Well don't believe what you see when you see a mock-up. I have seen the mock-up of The Tempest and according to my specialists and myself we had seen that some 10 or 15 years ago. So the mock-up is a mock-up, that's just for communication. And then the reality what the new fighter aircraft frankly German aircraft will look like, well we're still writing our operational needs are still drafting the specifications, there’s still no mock-up, nose precise mock-up that we can show right now. And even though we might have one, we might not show it because we have a lot of competitors in Europe and in Great Britain, because Great Britain may not be in Europe in a few months. But your project, this road map, these casts according to the film it would be Dassault, that would be the prime contractor for this fighter aircraft.

Who’d be the global architect of the system? Well in the agreement with Airbus, Airbus is going to lead, it's going to think about the system as a whole in terms of communication should we have a future outworks. And as for the fighter aircraft we will take the leadership. But what is important is to have a leadership when we know how to do things. So why do we have cooperation programs that’s what we can share the burden so that we can increase the number of aircraft we can sell. So long as this corporation is efficient. So the leadership that we were asking for that we might obtain will see what it will look like in the future, so that we can master the technologies the skills so that we can have an operational aircraft because we have experience in this domain. The British also feel the same on their end.

And we've worked together on the combat drones, it didn't work out and now we have two teams.

Unidentified Analyst

Question, if Belgium opts for the F-35 will it show some positive participation of the FCAS. It's not up to me to say that, it’s up to Trappier; everybody must shoulder their responsibility and draw the consequences from decisions that are taken by others.

Another question just to go back to the Tempest project. Is it not an attempted despairing attempt by the UK that still exists. And it wanted kind of might be the water is a bit was decided to not have so many projects in Europe anymore and have a more European project not individual ones. And what might be the engine then ultimately of that combat aircraft?

Unidentified Company Representative

Well on the Franco-German side there's no mudding of any water, the two heads of state gave their opinion just a month ago. So the path is being sketched out ahead of us, it's a long road. I mean it will be operational in 2040. So this only 2018 and that's a long way away. But what a start, we didn’t hear about demonstrators. But there is to be a long path but it's being sketched out very well. And I won’t make any comments on the British. They understand certain things. As I said earlier I'm enthusiastic because I see the British are not satisfied with an F-35. So that's good news isn't it.

So maybe operationally it’s just not quite right. And maybe just really they just don't feel this is a right thing for them, but these are only suppositions, it’s up to you to do your own investigation.

Chloé Lemarié

Hello I have three questions the first is on the tempest project. Air Bus has done a lot of lobbying so that the UK might join the FCAS project. What's your point of view about that considering your dealership in fighter aircraft? The same question is in R&D, how will we be able to develop things in the 6X, will there be more R&D during the year? In spite of the drop we posted in H1? And the third question is the possibility of compensating for Safran, for the 5X.

Unidentified Company Representative

Can you please introduce yourself?

Chloé Lemarié

Chloé Lemarié, Exane.

Unidentified Company Representative

So the first question, well I've forgotten it now, yes the lobbying. Well the Airbus lobbying, I’m going to tell you exactly what Airbus said. That's not what we heard here and there, but Airbus said, well why shouldn't the British join us one day. So they're not closing the door to the British. That doesn't mean that they're asking the British to come and join their Franco-German project and that's what is the 6X. You are going to see gradually the development of the self-funding through the 6X, but also because we are study a new Falcon aircraft. So R&D is a bit low in terms of self-funding this first half. But it is going to develop in the second half and especially in the future.

The third point Safran, we're discussing with Safran about the consequences of the withdrawal of Safran from the 5X project. And the stopping of the 5X project for us the 6X project is completely separate and discussions are underway and when we will reach the conclusion, we will let you know.

Unidentified Analyst

[Foreign Language]

Unidentified Company Representative

It is not that we want to tell you but either there will be an agreement or there will be no agreement.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, I am from RFI, I’d like to know about the combat aircraft please. I'd like to know if you are designing or thinking already about – if you're thinking about what'll happen after the Rafale, a member in the past. You were thinking of the next-generation, are you just focusing all your efforts on the project with Germany at the moment, are you thinking about after that?

Unidentified Company Representative

No, we keep on thinking the whole time says Mr. Trappier, it's good to think that we’ll therefore contracting but what's already ahead of us is a bigger revamping upgrading of the Rafale halfway through its life. Therefore, it’s a standard, but we're giving part of that. We're thinking of it whether we do it or not we will see.

We're working on it, we'll have some maybe heavy duty changes that might have to be made to the Rafale midlife. So I said earlier that we would give thought to the upgrading of the components to do with weapons and some other parts. So we are giving thought – we are continuing for export, we're not just thinking we're developing it with the Indian standards not quite the same as the French standard. So we're already talking about development work there and doing development work.

And we keep on thinking about new projects in the Rafale for a long time, they are building on these additional developments, additional contracts including their new export contract. So we will be living off all this design and development work, learning from what we’ll be doing in the Rafale. What we're seeing right now is that we've already got to set ourselves a roadmap for 2040 for a new plane.

22 years ahead of time now we're starting to think about, it was not that far off and you look at the cycle times here in this industry, just start off a thinking process. And we are working cooperation so that takes a bit longer to, you've got to learn to work together. And it's not when you're alone, you take decisions faster so but two is a bit longer, three is a bit more but all these things can take place and that's what we intend to do.

Unidentified Analyst

Good afternoon. Two questions, the first on services you talked about it earlier on. What – how can the digital help you in service portfolio, do you have an objective. Do you know what's going to happen in five to 10 years from now? And can we have a leverage effect on the installed base or should we wait for the arrival of the new aircraft to have acceleration in this area. And the second traditional question, can you go round all the discussions on the Rafale? Thank you.

Unidentified Company Representative

So as for the first point, yes, the big data services we tend to imagine them but we will imagine them while we keep walking as the IT will grew as all this will become more concrete. We will improve our services. We've already started, I’ll give you an example, tomorrow, we'll be working on additional contracts in the field of military support. For example, the famous Rafale, KAA, MCO et cetera and we have been asked not only the verticalization but also support services in terms of data management and what are we going to do with all this data.

So we're working in all these areas of military support, we are already providing services to the new entity in charge of supporting the aircraft. So this is already begun. Now in Falcon, while it's the same thing for the support we’re already started setting up services. It goes through the digital because we are – for example, if you have an aircraft at the other end of the world, you can already consult the maintenance manuals through some IT tools that we are developing and so on and so forth.

So right now, this is just the beginning of all that will be able to do, thanks to digitalization of the company, of our subcontractors too because we're not on our own. There has to be a digital continuity with our partners. So this is just the very beginning and we'll have more and more services that we'll be able to develop. And this was presented to you in the previous years in the field of support, relations with our partners. Relations with our clients that gradually, there will be more interaction and connection based on these common databases and the services will be able to provide.

And as for the second topic, yes, the Rafale export. Well, I can't say much, we have already sold to India. We hope to sell more to India but have to work on this. And you have probably seen that in Belgium, we are trying to do so but it's going to be difficult because we do not know if they are interested in our offer. But it's the French authorities that are dealing with this but all this is very cloudy. And Switzerland was launching a new call for a tender so we're going to prepare ourselves to win this contract in Switzerland. We will be one of the persons interested will be serious as we have done since a long time to meet the needs of Switzerland in terms of fighter aircraft. There are other countries that we will talk about them at a later stage.

Unidentified Analyst

[Foreign Language]

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, hello. I am from Reuters. Concerning the annual objective, concerning the deliveries of outcomes. You say the market is picking up, are you prudent, do you want to objective of that, that's one question. And secondly on the export prospects for the Rafale, recently we gathered in the Tribune newspaper that on the Egyptian side things are getting a bit better. Have you started talking again about more favorable prospects on Falcon [indiscernible] company is very prudent in the way manager thinks that's just the way we've always done things.

Unidentified Company Representative

And yes, the objective we set of 40 Falcons for 2018 is the result of two things. Firstly, we brought down our production pace when the market was low because there's no point in making aircraft if you're not selling them. So that's one thing. And then secondly, we're prudent with this figure of 40, when it comes to deliveries for 2018. So we're cautious twice around but we’d like to manage wisely and take care of the company well.

And when we are going to configure as usually we stick to them, regarding Egypt you talked about improvement I don’t see any at the time myself. So we delivered our Rafales in 2017 as you heard, we support the Egyptian air force every single day, there is a large team over there. The time which is good to working out is feels good we’ll in line with our contracts and fulfilling our contracts. So there is no improvement or deterioration. We have a relationship of trust with the Egyptians I'm speaking for Dassault and of course its partners too, Safran and Thales.

Unidentified Analyst

[Foreign Language]

Unidentified Analyst

A question on the mix of this jet orders, business jet orders. Is the mix different, do you have more 7X, 8X and when will this actually happen in your sales, will be in H2 right from 2019?

Unidentified Company Representative

We don't give you this information so we can't give it to you now as for what we've delivered you know gradually because we know what we delivered, we cannot forecast our mix, we hope is to sell more 8X, 6X, 900 and 2000. So we can’t give you the mix. At the end of the year, we draw a line and you get the figure.

Unidentified Analyst

[Foreign Language]

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, Mr. Chairman, I’d like to know please where such courage and confidence comes from that you have accepted to take the lead for this Franco-German military aircraft, you talked about the FCAS, I mean according to what were in the newspapers. These headwinds were up against in this whole context, the winds and headwinds, the European countries seem to be wanting to purchase the F-35, the chiefs of staff don't seem to agree on the objective the governments don't seem to be in agreement either on the export situation.

And the skill sets of the two countries are totally offset one compared with the other. And we wonder how on earth we are going to get some balance into the situation with Germany. And as you mentioned yourself, there's this a storm in a teacup really with the English. But you keep on saying we're going to make a success of this. I think you're very courageous, very daring.

Well, you've got to be tenacious in life and stick with things as says Mr. Trappier, most of Dassault address, so everybody has been always been tenacious, what you say is true. I mean, what you say is true, there will be roadblocks, obstacles its not going to be just a bed of roses. And some people in the past wanted Franco-German partnerships and they're saying the opposite now, those who didn't want such partnerships are saying the opposite too. But the real issue is the following, do we want to see a future for French combat aircraft, French and European or do you want to buy U.S. aircraft in 20, 30, 40, 50 years hence, that's the question we've got to answer.

Unidentified Company Representative

Our obligation, our bounden duty is to prepare the future. We've got the Rafale right now. As I said earlier, it would be around for 10, 15, 20, 30 years we'll be supporting it more and more. But our obligation, our bounden duty to the upcoming generation is to prepare the future. If we ask to do it in the Franco-German bases, you know our capability and we’ll say, yes. But the politicians – from the right the left to this center, I don't talk about the others, they are encouraging us to go for cooperation. They are the ones who granted budgets, they granted the budget if we do cooperation.

So we said the first time, okay, we dare you so we looked at the nEUROn possibilities. And they said, we'll learn to give you 50% of the money then you've got to find a funding, match funding. We’ve found the match funding and people thought Dassault couldn’t cooperate but we did look at the nEUROn. There is no – you know overall, it’s stealthy, even the performance have been set for it, we had the €400 million in total that we received at the other countries.

So we got the budget together, for America that will cost much more. There were six entities that it is complicated to work as six entity grouping. But we believed in it, if there's political will in two states, at least we’ll see in the future if its more, at least two states if they've got because they are willing do it, well then make it get done. I mean, Germany didn't buy F-35, don't forget even though the German army air force sometime said the F-35 was good, the Belgians if we're optimistic we'll purchase F-35s.

Europeans want to buy. American sometimes, we are not residing ourselves to that fact, we want to preserve this skill sets, the competencies and the strategic autonomy. In this country as we heard from our prime minister in his tribute speech at Dassault. If we want to I mean if we develop it with neighbors, be they German, English or Italians [indiscernible] that's the politicians who choose. We bring our competence to bear, our technical know-how, that's why we are optimistic. We've gone to pursue the work that was started before us.

So it's been tenacious, I'm sure there will be lots of obstacles though but we're still tenacious. We also said as you know that we won't be stopping the Export Rafales, Sean is smiling over there, I can see that.

