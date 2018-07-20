OPKO Health Is A High-Risk And High-Return Stock For 2018

The last few months have been good news for Opko Health (OPK) and the company has seen its share prices almost double in this time frame. A mature and growing diagnostics business, early stage pharmaceuticals business with multibillion dollar opportunities, multiple late-stage research programs, and robust implementation of commercial strategy, continue to make this stock an attractive investment proposition for retail investors in 2018.

In this article, I will explain at length why I consider Opko Health is an enticing investment opportunity in 2018.

RAYALDEE is witnessing gradual rise in revenues in 2018.

Approved by the FDA to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism or SHPT in adults suffering with stage 3 or 4 chronic kidney disease (or CKD) and with serum total 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels less than 30 ng/mL, RAYALDEE witnessed a phenomenal 730% YoY and 38% QoQ rise (linked above) in prescriptions in Q1 2018. The drug reported $3.7 million worth revenues in Q1 2018. The new-to-brand patients for RAYALDEE were 58% higher (linked above) in Q1 2018 as compared to Q4 2017, significantly higher than the 24% (linked above) increase seen in this metric in Q4 2017 as compared to Q3 2017.

Opko Health has partnered with Vifor Fresenius Medical care Renal Pharma for development and commercialization of RAYALDEE in Europe, Canada, Australia, Mexico, South Korea, and few other markets. The company expects to earn up to $837 million as milestones as well as double-digit royalties from Vifor Fresenius. Then again, the company has also partnered with Japan Tobacco in Japan and expects to earn $112 million (linked above) in royalties and milestones in the coming years.

Approximately 9 million people (linked above) in the U.S. suffer with CKD. And CKD has emerged as the 9th leading cause of death (linked above) across the world, even ahead of prostate and breast cancer. Increasing prevalence of obesity, hypertension, and diabetes is expected to further increase prevalence of CKD globally. And SHPT which is driven by low levels of vitamin D and characterized by elevated levels of parathyroid hormone, has emerged as one of the major factors resulting in CKD mortality. And the new KDIGO Clinical Practice Guidelines have recommended against the regular use of Vitamin D Receptor Activators.

In this context, being the first and only FDA approved extended release prohormone of the active form of Vitamin D3, RAYALDEE is expected to witness a solid rise in uptake in the coming quarters. Opko Health has witnessed 29% QoQ increase in prescribers in Q1 2018 (linked above), which were around 763 (linked above). Access for the drug has also increased significantly, and now RAYALDEE coverage extends to 83% commercially covered lives (linked above), 53% Medicare lives (linked above), and 79% overall lives (linked above).

On July 16, 2018, Opko Health’s partner, Vifor Fresenius, secured marketing approval for RAYALDEE in Canada.

Opko Health in collaboration with Vifor Fresenius and JT Torii expects to initiate Phase 2 trial, to study high dose RAYALDEE for treating SHPT in patients suffering with stage 5 CKD and vitamin D insufficiency, and require regular dialysis. Beyond this, OPKO Health will be studying RAYALDEE in other indications such as osteoporosis, institutionalized elderly, and cancer patients.

Opko Health has developed a solid metabolic and endocrinology research pipeline.

Beyond RAYALDEE, Opko Health has also developed a robust metabolic and endocrinology pipeline. Prominent amongst them is the late-stage research program hGH-CTP or Somatrogon used to treat growth hormone deficiency. Opko Health has partnered with Pfizer (PFE), in exchange of $570 million (linked above) worth pre-commercial milestones and double digit royalties, for commercializing this long-acting, once-weekly human growth hormone product, across the world. The drug has already secured orphan drug designation in both the U.S. and EU, in both adult and pediatric indications.

While the Phase 3 trial for hGH-CTP in adult indication did not meet its primary endpoint of change in trunk mass from baseline as compared to placebo after 26 weeks, Opko Health studied the impact of outliers on the endpoint in post hoc analysis of Phase 3 study. It was seen that excluding outliers, hGH-CTP manages to demonstrate statistically significant improvement in trunk mass. Opko Health is currently assessing its strategy for seeking regulatory approval in the U.S. based on feedback from FDA. A probable approval in this indication will enable hGH-CTP to target 1 in 10k adults (linked above) who suffer from growth hormone deficiency. The company is witnessing good enrollment momentum in its pediatric Phase 3 studies, involving hGH-CTP, both in Japan and across the world. In the U.S. itself, almost 1 in every 3.8k children (linked above) suffer from growth hormone deficiency and stand to benefit from this therapy.

hGH-CTP is expected to witness solid demand on approval, since this has to be administered once-every week as compared to other existing drugs that have to delivered every day. Then again, this drug comes in liquid nonviscous formulation that would be administered in disposable pen injection device.

Another prominent molecule in Opko Health’s research pipeline is the investigational selective androgen receptor modulator or SARM, OPK-88004, which is being studied for benign prostate hypertrophy or BPH. With almost 50 million men (linked above) in the U.S. already affected with BPH and 14 million more men suggestive of BPH (linked above), there is significant market opportunity available for OPK-88004.

Opko Health is also studying once-weekly GLP1-glucagon dual agonist, OPK-88003, in obesity and type 2 diabetes indications. Compared to existing GLP-1 therapies, this investigational therapy demonstrated improved glucose control and lipid profile while inducing weight loss in Phase 2 study. In March 2018, the company initiated a Phase 3 dose-ranging study for this drug, to identify the optimal dosage to be tested in Phase 3 trial. With 9.3% of the American population suffering from type 2 diabetes (linked above), only 17.7 million diagnosed diabetes patients opting for any treatment (linked above), and direct medical costs of diabetes in the U.S. as high as $176 billion (linked above), there is definitely a high scope for OPK-88003 in this segment.

BioReference Labs has emerged as the third largest full service reference laboratory in the U.S.

Opko Health’s diagnostic platforms present the most exciting near term growth opportunities for the company in 2018. The company’s diagnostic business, BioReference, served up to 12 million patients (linked above) in the U.S. in 2017 and raked revenues close to $900 million (linked above).

Opko Health’s full service reference laboratory, BioReference Labs, has a sales and marketing team of around 400 people, around 5,000 staff members, and more than 200 patient service centers across the U.S. But it is the company’s GeneDx subsidiary, an expert in rare disease diagnosis and exome-based testing, that has emerged as a major differentiator for BioReference platform in 2018. Since 2015, through GeneDx, the company has played a pivotal role in the discovery as well as phenotypic analysis of over 58 disease genes (linked above). And in Q1 2018, the company witnessed 58% YoY rise (linked above) in exome-based testing volumes and 13% YoY rise (linked above) in the overall test volumes. GeneDX plans to rollout additional pheno-based tests in indications such as renal, pulmonary, gastrointestinal, and skeletal in the coming months.

4Kscore blood test is proving to be a solid alternative for biopsies for diagnosing prostate cancer.

4Kscore blood test has emerged as the only blood test capable of accurately predicting the chances of a patient having or developing aggressive form of prostate cancer. The clinical efficacy of this test was established based on data from over 20,000 men in Europe and the U.S. (linked above) Additionally, the long-term outcome data for this test demonstrated its ability to predict up to 20-year metastasis free survival for the patients (linked above). The test has already found its place in the 2015-2017 NCCN and 2016-2017 EAU prostate cancer guidelines (linked above). The importance of having such a robust test becomes evident when we consider the annual incidence of prostate cancer which is as high as 160,000 (linked above) and the annual mortality which is close to around 29,000 (linked above). Owing to the superior clinical utility, almost 5,000 physicians (linked above) have prescribed the test till date. In Q1 2018, we saw almost 21k tests (linked above) being performed, which was YoY rise of around 13% (linked above).

Beyong being very effective, 4K score test can also prove to be a very effective alternative to the over 2 million prostate biopsies (linked above) that are conducted annually across the world. This is important, since almost 80% of the patients (linked above) who undergo prostate biopsy either have no cancer or only indolent prostate cancer which is not fatal.

In March 2018, Opko Health announced data from a landmark study that involved around 11,506 patients, which highlighted used of 4Kscore test as a strong predictor of prostate cancer mortality. This test also showed that men with elevated Prostate specific antigen or PSA levels and low 4kscore test scores can be monitored to prevent unwanted biopsies. A health economics study has already demonstrated 40% - 55% cost savings (linked above) related to preventing MRIs, prostate biopsy, and other associated procedures. 4kscore test can also help identify patients actually required to undergo prostate biopsy.

Opko Heath is also witnessing improvement in coverage and access for 4kscore test. The CMS national rate for this test has been revised from $600 to $760 (linked above).

The company plans to launch CLAROS 1 platform to target the underserved point-of-care test market.

Opko Health has filed for a post-marketing approval for its CLAROS 1 immunoassay analyzer and the PSA tests that will run on this platform in November 2017 (linked above). The company expects response from FDA in Q3 2018 (linked above). The company also plans to submit an application seeking approval for a test for measuring testosterone with this platform in late 2018 (linked above). CLAROS 1 platform is being designed to provide blood results within 10 minutes (linked above) in the physician’s office and will be benefiting due to the already strong distribution and marketing network of BioReference platform.

Certain company specific risks, however, cannot be ignored by retail investors.

Opko health has witnessed a significant drop in its profitability, mainly due to increasing cost inefficiencies. The company also has a long history of losses, stretching all the way back to 2015. These mounting losses will only be reduced in case the company manages to witness significant spike in revenues in the coming quarters.

However, this company is a participant in the highly competitive medical device industry. Hence, it is definitely challenging for Opko Health to improve its margins by boosting topline. While Opko Health continues to invest heavily in its R&D operations, larger and more cash affluent competitors definitely enjoy an advantage over the company in terms of resource availability for additional technological innovation.

Yet, I believe that this company can prove to be a high return investment opportunity for retail investor with above-average risk appetite.

At end of Q1 2018, Opko Health had cash and cash equivalents of around $99.94 million on its balance sheet, while the total debt was close to $209.14 million (linked above). While these numbers are far from rosy, I believe that the picture will change rapidly, thanks to the company’s robust product portfolio and strong clinical pipeline.

Wall Street analysts have projected the 12-month consensus target price for Opko Health to be around $11.90, almost 94% higher than its current share price. I believe this is an achievable target price and the company definitely has the ammunition to make this happen. Nevertheless, this remains a risky stock and should only be picked up by retail investors with above-average risk appetite.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.