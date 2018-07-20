KemPharm Getting Closer To NDA On ADHD Drug

KemPharm (KMPH) is a speculative biopharm with a market cap of about $77.0 million. The company is led by CEO Travis Mickle and the concept of the company is rather simple. KemPharm seeks to leverage its LAT Platform technology to improve drug properties by developing prodrugs that are new molecules with improved attributes over FDA-approved drugs, such as enhanced bio-availability, extended duration of action, increased safety, and reduced susceptibility to abuse. Simply stated, KemPharm seeks to improve upon existing drugs and be the leader of the next step in treatment of various conditions and diseases.

One of the focal points of KemPharm at this juncture is a treatment for ADHD known as KP415. In order to better grasp why this drug may have great potential, we need to go back in time, and understand another ADHD drug called Vyvanse which is marketed by Shire (SHPG). Vyvanse has annual sales approaching $2 billion and the lead inventor of the drug was Travis Mickle. Given that Mickle invented Vyvanse, one does not need to stretch very far to grasp that Mickle may have a deep understanding of the drug as well as its characteristics. This brings us forward to the KemPharm mission. The company has a focus on taking drugs that are already on the market, but have serious side effects or abuse problems, and working to modify them in a way to mitigate or alleviate some or all of those less desirable attributes.

KP415 is essentially looking at a market in ADHD and developing and patenting a new compound that possess better results, fewer side effects, and also takes away the addictive properties.

Now let's go back in time once again. Vyvanse was created by Mickle at New River. New River partnered Vyvanse with Shire and ultimately Shire acquired New River for a cool $2.6 billion. That was a bit over a decade ago. The main reason for the purchase was the ADHD drug Vyvanse and the fact that sales of older ADHD drugs in the Shire portfolio were seeing declining sales. The move turned out to be a brilliant one for Shire. These days, Shire finds itself with Vyvanse getting closer to coming off of patent (2023), and could be positioning itself to take a new step. Shire does have a new drug called Mydayis which is a long acting ADHD drug that recently launched. That being said, the KP415 solution may have attributes that could be of interest to any player in the sector, including Shire.

Earlier this month KemPharm presented data on KP415. Overall, the data was very impressive and the drug met its endpoints. There was an anomaly in the data which seemed to have momentarily de-railed what should be a very positive catalyst for the stock. The company discussed the anomaly and its proposed path in a conference call. It is my belief that the main attributes of the results will ultimately be well received and that KP415 should be able to gain FDA approval in early 2019.

Chart Source - KMPH data presentation

In simple terms I look at it this way. If the lead scientist on the top selling drug Vyvanse is creating an improved product with better attributes, and has taken that drug candidate to phase 3 trials, then there is likely something behind the science here. Early onset of action, longer duration, and lower abuse potential, and a long patent life are all phenomenal selling points and could be enough to land some form of deal.

Now some harsh realities. The financials at KemPharm leave a lot to be desired. This is often true with any speculative biopharm stock. The company possesses about $35 million in cash and cash equivalents, and in its most recent quarter lost $26 million. Simply stated, this company is in need of a cash infusion. Like many upstart pharma companies, KemPharm has debt with Deerfield. That deal includes warrants and convertibles. These are what I would call a necessary evil, but investors would be wise to grasp the existence of these instruments because they can have an impact on the stock and its ability to run. All told, there are 13 million shares tied to such matters with the outstanding share count at just 15 million shares outstanding. Simply stated, there is a lot of shares sitting on the table in the form of warrants and convertibles which can keep a ceiling on the price action of the equity.

The way I see it, KemPharm will need to work on its financials in the near term in order to possess the leverage that is needed to strike the best partnership deal. I believe that the hope of the company was that the latest data on KP415 would be so impressive that the stock would rise as would the prospects for the drug. The anomaly between using visit 5 and visit 6 in the study threw a bit of a wrench in the works, and instead of seeing the stock rise, the stock fell. I see this as a great buying opportunity because in the end, the company will be able to garner approval, and the equity should recover on such news. If the drug is partnered, the pop could be even more impressive. This is a speculative play, but in my opinion the downside risk has been somewhat mitigated from the recent drop. This leaves a more impressive upside potential. Bear in mind that the upside potential has its own set of hurdles, but if this drug is as it is advertised, something should move within the next several months. Keep an eye on this, and...Stay tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMPH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no position in Shire

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.