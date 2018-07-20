Why Are All Those Tesla Cars Baking In The Sun?

I offer some clues, but don’t pretend to have solved the puzzle.

But the newly-formed "Shorty Air Force" has uncovered thousands of Model 3s baking in dusty lots.

Here’s a puzzle. I don’t pretend to have the solution.

Tesla’s (TSLA) grand plan was to avoid hitting the magic 200,000 federal income tax credit limit in Q2. To that end, Tesla would stockpile cars near the end of Q2 so it could unleash them in Q3, as every car it delivers in the U.S. in Q3 and Q4 will qualify for the full credit.

Tesla evidently executed the first part of the plan, stopping just short of the 200,000 number as June ended, reporting more than 11,000 Model 3 cars in transit.

That sounded promising. We have endlessly heard about the overwhelming demand for the Model 3. Surely buyers were lined up to pay for the cars.

But there were some odd facts. First, on June 26, Tesla opened up configurations and orders to all North American reservation holders. Two weeks later, on July 10, it opened up orders to everyone in the U.S. and Canada, with or without a reservation.

Since then, there have been numerous reports of buyers receiving their cars within days of ordering. What was going on? Were these buyers simply the lucky ones who hit upon cars already built in a batch-building program?

Earlier this week, Needham & Company, an investment banking firm, downgraded Tesla to “sell” based on its view that Model 3 refunds were outpacing deposits. Tesla quickly issued this statement:

The notion that Model 3 cancellations are outpacing orders is unequivocally false.

Note that the Tesla statement includes no time period, nor does it update the current net reservation or net order count.

Yesterday, several Twitter sleuths uncovered two parking lots, in Lathrop, California, and the other in Burbank, California, at which several thousand Tesla Model 3s are being stored. A pilot calling himself Machine Planet took to the air and snapped some photos:

(Machine Planet's photo of the Lathrop lot, taken July 19.)

The cars appear untethered from electrical connections.

A Twitter member whose handle is @Benshooter lays out the chronology here.

The thousands of Model 3 cars are jammed together on dusty lots, baking in the California sun. Approximately 2,500 in Lathrop and another 2,000 in Burbank.

So, what’s going on?

Were these cars among those counted as "in transit" at the end of Q2? (How long can a car sit on a lot and still be considered "in transit?")

How strong is demand for the Model 3, especially at the lowest price now offered, $49,000?

What's happening right now, not at some undefined historical period, with net orders and cancellations?

And what ever could be the reason for Tesla storing hundreds of millions of dollars of inventory in dusty lots when it instead could be converting the cars to cash, given what it claims is strong demand?

Is it logistical chaos? Do the cars need rework? Is it all part of some grand plan?

I don’t have the answers, but the questions are not going away.

A final note: Twitter member @Tesla Charts, who has appeared in my articles before, designed this colorful insignia for what is now proudly called the Shorty Air Force.

(Design by @TeslaCharts, adapted from World War 2 US Army Air Corps 55th Bombardment Squadron)

Tesla, we've got you covered on the ground and the air.

Author's Note: I was mistaken about the designer of the Shorty Air Force insignia. It is the work of @zhanover. Sorry, Zach! Also, one commenter has suggested it has a different provenance from the one I listed. Looking into that now.

