Twitter's Price Target Downgrade Is Justified

Twitter's (TWTR) downgrade yesterday is not unjustified. I'm becoming increasingly skeptical of a lot of tech/social media companies due to the extreme overvaluations. Even Netflix (NFLX), the seemingly unstoppable bull stock, took a big hit after reporting second quarter results that were less "exciting" than many had hoped for. The irony here is that the financials were good. The stock is simply so high that they didn't matter. This is a lesson that needs to be taken into account with other tech companies like Twitter. Twitter is expected to report second quarter results on July 27th. Unless they drastically beat estimates, the current share price doesn't leave much room to gallop.

Macquarie Research downgraded the stock to a "neutral" rating, while ironically raising their price target to $42 from $36 a share. Their main reasoning was valuation will relatively limit the effects of the company's improving fundamentals. This viewpoint echoes my stance I took on Twitter last week. Though I was a little harsher on the price target, saying the stock makes sense at $30 a share. In terms of user growth and financial performance, Twitter has found its groove. Unfortunately, market sentiment allowed momentum to push the stock far beyond what numbers have warranted.

The 21% improve in revenue growth year over year was a great catalyst for Twitter in the first quarter. Even more meaningful is the company's fledgling profitability through Q4'17 and Q1'18. This to me is where the bulk of Twitter's run came from. Wall Street waited a very long time for Twitter to find profitability. When it finally happened, everyone tried to buy into the next Facebook (FB). The cold hard truth here is that Twitter will likely never be as big as Facebook. Their platform is limited, and without changing the entire idea into a concept that Twitter fans won't like, it doesn't have the variety to attract that kind of user base. Honestly, who is going to watch a sports game on Twitter? They're just not innovating in a practical way in my opinion. For this type of app to grow, I think they need to focus almost exclusively on pushing news based material. And that sort of material is hard to regulate in terms of accuracy.

The big thing for the second quarter will be user growth. It's obvious that earnings don't match share pricing. Investors will want to see user growth rates that increase the overall ad revenue potential that can create those justifiable earnings. Twitter had roughly 336 million monthly users in the first quarter. The 3% growth year over year stemmed almost entirely from international users, as U.S. user growth is stagnating. When you consider that Twitter's user base was well over 300 million in 2016, 336 million users in 2018 is not exactly inspiring. When you take that bigger picture approach, it's clear that the company has a long way to go regarding creating a broader audience.

Outside the hopes for higher user growth, forecasting doesn't point to any earth-shattering revelations in the second quarter. Based on 34 estimates, the consensus seems to be that Twitter will report earnings per share of around $0.16. For the full year, estimates are around $0.75. At $42.90, forecasted full year earnings would make Twitter stock worth 57 times its actual forward earnings. That's not cheap by any means.

I am impressed with Twitter's efforts to create a profitable business. It was long overdue. And with the exception of a slight blip in 2017, the company continues to push revenue growth. It shows that there's a business here, and a profitable one at that. But we've always known there was a business here. It was just a matter of getting management to derive profits from it. I feel good about Twitter's financial improvements, but I agree with Macquarie Research's sentiment that things have run a bit past what's sustainable relative to the earnings actually being produced. It feels a bit odd to pay a higher premium for Twitter than one would pay today for Facebook.

