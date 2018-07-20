Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report: Way Tighter Than Expected

But if September drops to $2.65/MMBtu, we would be interested in a long position as the risk/reward becomes very favorable to the long side.

The weather outlook for the first-half of August remains bearish, which does not support a bullish position.

We are forecasting an injection of 30 Bcf for the July 20 week.

This was considerably lower than our estimate of 59 Bcf. As a result, our injections estimates for the next two weeks also have been revised lower.

Welcome to the way tighter than expected edition of Natural Gas Daily!

EIA reported a storage build of 46 Bcf for the week ending July 13. This compares to the +59 Bcf we projected and consensus average of +55 Bcf. The +46 Bcf also was 16 Bcf lower than the five-year average of +62 Bcf, but 19 Bcf higher than last year's.

Source: EIA

Next Week's Forecast

Following this week's considerably lower injection figure, we revised lower our estimate for the week ending July 20th. We currently have a forecast of +30 Bcf for next week's report.

EOS has been revised lower from 3.519 Tcf last week to 3.489 Tcf this week.

Much tighter storage balances support prices, but the weather outlook remains neutral to bearish...

Yesterday's report prompted natural gas prices to rally with September contracts moving from $2.69/MMBtu to $2.736/MMBtu. The lower than expected injection also saw our injection estimates move lower for the next two weeks. Estimated power burn demand turned out to be much higher than we expected, and with Lower 48 production disappointing to the downside, fundamental balances were considerably tighter than we expected.

But how come natural gas prices won't move higher?

The issue is that even though fundamental balances are coming in tighter than expected, the weather outlook for August is just not supportive of prices moving higher.

Here's a look at the first two weeks of August:

Source: StormVistaWxModels.com

Unfortunately for the bulls, this outlook for the first half of August will push CDDs below the 10-year norm. This will then translate into lower power burn, and prompt injection estimates to move higher.

One could argue that with storage balances already so low, prices should be substantially higher. But the other issue we are covering is that Lower 48 production continues to grind higher. And with the market already showing materially higher supplies y-o-y, fundamental balances remain tilted to the surplus:

As a result, our view on natural gas prices in the near term is that unless the weather outlook changes to a bullish outlook, we don't see prices moving materially higher. However, if September contracts do move to a price level we deem to be undervalued ($2.65/MMBtu or lower), then we think a long position there would make sense from a risk/reward standpoint even in the face of potentially bearish weather.

HFI Research Natural Gas

