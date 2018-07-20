SuperDividend REIT ETF: An 8.4% Yield That's Probably Not Sustainable

For the novice investor, SRET can be a handy way of investing in REITs, but the high yield looks unfeasible over the long term.

Main Thesis

In this article, we will take a look at the SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) for its suitability as an income investment. The fund takes a rather blind approach at asset allocation in mirroring an index of simply the 30 highest yielding REITs in the world. Notwithstanding this, there are some solid common stocks held in the portfolio that can deliver a sustainable yield. Active managers might consider holding individual positions mentioned here, but SRET can be a convenient way of delivering a high yield without taking on a lot of volatility. The challenge is that they have OK distribution coverage and no money saved in UNII, so the distribution is a little precarious. Furthermore, both equity and mortgage REITs face some pretty substantial headwinds because of the flattening yield curve, so I don't expect much capital growth from either sector if interest rate trends persist.

Fund Overview

Invests in the 30 highest yielding REIT common stocks

Tracks the Solactive Global SuperDividend REIT Index

Seeks to deliver high monthly income for shareholders

Assessing The Distribution

(Source: Original Image - Data from Yahoo Finance)

Because of their typically high dividend yields and relative safety, REIT common stocks have been touted as good picks for income investors. Although REIT income generally doesn't have any tax benefits, a sustainable 6-8% yield can be a boon to income investors hoping to avoid the interest rate sensitivity or default risk of corporate bonds. As you can see from the chart above, the fund managers have done a great job of delivering a high yield that's been stable since inception. The trailing 12-month yield clocks in at a very impressive 8.39%. While it remains to be seen whether the distribution is sustainable, it should be noted that they have been able to offer this level of yield without the benefit of leverage. Compared to leveraged closed-end funds, SRET should have less volatile price movements.

Analysis Of Holdings

(Source: Fund Factsheet)

In spite of the high distribution that the fund offers, SRET's asset allocation reveals some risks that prospective investors must consider. While there is diversified exposure to equity REITs, the heavy emphasis on Mortgage REITs might make some feel uneasy. Looking at the performance of an index fund of mREIT common stocks, I can understand that apprehension. However, let's take a look at some of the fund's top holdings to determine what we can reasonably expect from SRET going forward:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT)

(Source: Original Image - Data from 2017 Annual Report)

RWT's corporate strategy is to earn steady net investment income from residential mortgages carrying credit risk and to also generate earnings from the sale/securitization of residential mortgages. Like most mREITs, RWT funds operations at short-term rates in hopes of earning profits from lending at long-term rates. With a flattening yield curve and rising short-term rates, that could spell disaster for the spreads that this sector depends on.

An analysis of the company, however, does yield good results and they seem well-positioned going forward. Looking at the company's financial statements, you can see that their earnings have increased YoY and dividend coverage has improved. Notwithstanding this, there are a few issues I see that need to be addressed: 1) interest expense is indeed eating into their returns on yield assets as measured by net interest margin and 2) even though dividend coverage is improving, the ratios are still rather low and a bad year will come out of book value if they don't cut the dividend.

(Source: RWT May 2018 Investor Presentation)

To their credit, they have taken steps to be a strong player in the Mortgage REIT sector. With a lower debt/equity ratio compared to their peers and a diversified business strategy, they are well positioned for the future. Even though their NII has decreased, earnings have improved because the Mortgage Banking segment has picked up the slack in recent years.

(Source: Starwood May 2018 Investor Presentation)

Let's also take a brief look at Starwood Property Trust (STWD) to complete our analysis in this section. Another mREIT with a diversified business doesn't rely on yield spreads and offers a 9% dividend yield.

(Source: 2017 Annual Report)

Although they have also felt the pinch of rising short-term rates, they've also done a good job of diversifying their revenue stream to loans and servicing.

Sustainability Of Distributions

(Source: Original Image - Data from 2018 Semi-Annual Report)

While the underlying holdings are high dividend payers, it also behooves us to take a look at how well the fund itself is covering the distribution it pays shareholders. As with closed-end funds, ETFs can also be subject to distribution cuts if they're overambitious with their distribution. In the case of SRET, I like that they have been able to raise the distribution since inception, but coverage from NII needs to improve. 75% coverage wouldn't be so concerning if the shortfall was sourced from realized capital gains. According to the latest semi-annual report, all distributions since inception have been sourced from NII and they currently have a pretty sizeable negative undistributed net investment income balance that puts the distribution in a precarious position if the holdings cut dividends. To put it simply, the high distribution doesn't look so feasible if the yield curve continues to flatten.

Asset Allocation Strategy

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Despite having the potential to deliver uncorrelated returns, REITs have been highly interest rate sensitive and correlated to fixed income. So, from that perspective, adding SRET to your portfolio won't add much diversification but can contribute a high yield. However, because it is composed of common stocks, the tradeoff for earning that yield is more aggressive volatility and drawdowns than that of fixed income. Furthermore, both Equity and Mortgage REITs don't offer much growth potential with the way interest rates are trending. Based on our analysis and historical performance, however, SRET can be a valuable addition to an income portfolio if you're trying to avoid the high volatility associated with CEFs.

Conclusion

In summation, SRET can be a nice addition to a portfolio geared towards income generation. However, the fund needs better distribution coverage going forward for the 8% yield to be sustainable and that seems unlikely with the flattening of the yield curve. While SRET can be a convenient way of adding diversified equity income exposure without taking on too much volatility, the distribution shouldn't be relied on. Furthermore, investors that don't mind active management can hand-pick common stocks from SRET and deliver a higher but more risky portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.