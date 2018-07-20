Microsoft's Earnings Seem To Justify Recent Price Target Hikes

Recent price target hikes couldn't have been more perfectly timed to coincide with Microsoft's (MSFT) second quarter results. Analysts from both Raymond James and Piper Jaffray raised their targets to $124 and $123, respectively. When you look at what's happening with Microsoft's earnings, the calls make sense. They delivered beats on both estimates of revenue and earnings in their fiscal fourth quarter. It will always be strange to me that a company can end its fiscal year in July. Of all the tech companies, Microsoft offers you some of the best bang for the buck. The stock doesn't trade at crazy multiples over its actual financial situation; a trend that I've been disparaging more and more lately.

$1.13 per share beat estimates by $0.03, while revenues of $30.09 billion beat estimates of $29.21 billion. Overall, revenue increased by 17% tagging on a 35% increase in operating income to $10.4 billion. The piece of the puzzle that really seems to be blowing up for Microsoft right now is their cloud services. Late to the party, but apparently driving full steam ahead now, Microsoft's intelligent cloud revenue jumped a whopping 23% to $9.6 billion. Commercial cloud revenues are the piece that's doing very well in terms of growth. Commercial cloud increased 53% to $6.9 billion.

For the quarter, diluted earnings of $1.14 represent a 10.6% improvement over last year. For the fiscal year as a whole, Microsoft's diluted earnings of $2.13 a share are actually more than a 30% decline from fiscal 2017. It's a mixed bag, but the current trending direction is positive.

Overall, I think Microsoft is on the right track. They're pushing the cloud side of the business, and it's doing exceptionally well. Their cash position of $11.9 billion is solid, and the outstanding share count is shrinking. LinkedIn revenue continues to increase, growing by 37% in the quarter. All while growing these new areas, the company's personal computing business remains strong. Revenue on this segment increased 17% to $10.8 billion.

Regarding guidance

One could argue that the price target hikes were almost planned. Talk about riding a call on momentum. Nonetheless, $124 certainly seems like a reachable target. Today's earnings provide solid support for the tech giant's forecasting. Consensus estimates for the year put Microsoft's non-GAAP earnings at $3.84 in 2018. Microsoft delivered non-GAAP earnings of $3.88. At those levels, the $124 price target would give Microsoft a P/E of around 30. In today's climate, that's a relatively low price tag for a tech company. If the market finds more upside, I think Microsoft seems primed to hit those numbers. But it pays to be cautious at present considering how long the Bull Run has been.

Looking further, 2019 estimates are currently at $4.03. If this forecast holds true, Microsoft could struggle to drive too much past that $124-130 range. Historically, the company hasn't held the higher P/E ratios that is suddenly displaying. Obviously, the end of 2019 is a long way off; and there are many factors that will play into the equation. Today's earnings results seem to imply that Microsoft can outperform the analysts. If they keep that up, the current estimates could get rewritten.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.