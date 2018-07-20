Buy Cerner: An Attractive Healthcare IT Earnings Compounder

Idea Origination

At Overlook Rock, we use a quantitative model to screen for attractive investments and then perform bottom-up investment analysis to validate our models. We refer to this as a quantamental investment process.

Cerner (CERN) originated from our "high-quality" model. I mention this because it is important to understand why an investment manager picks an investment, what they are looking for, and their time horizon for realizing their thesis. We have invested in Cerner because we believe it is an extremely high-quality company with a strong moat and attractive long-term earnings growth prospects. We have a long-term time horizon and hope to be invested in Cerner for many years.

Cerner Summary Investment Thesis

Cerner is a leading healthcare IT business, primarily selling electronic health records software and revenue cycle management software to hospitals. The company’s software is critical infrastructure for hospitals and serves as the basic foundation for a hospital’s IT ecosystem. Cerner is deeply integrated with its customers, creating a very sticky client base with a 99% retention rate. The company is benefitting from tailwinds that will enable revenue to grow at a high-single-digit rate for the next 10 years. Furthermore, Cerner is executing a plan to increase operating margins by 30 to 60 basis points per year. The combination of tailwinds and margin enhancement will enable the company to compound its earnings growth at a double-digit rate for the foreseeable future. Investors today can purchase Cerner at a valuation multiple of roughly 18x cash flow. This valuation is a slight premium to the average market multiple but we believe we are getting a bargain because Cerner is a high-quality business with very strong earnings growth prospects.

Cerner Business Overview

Cerner was founded in 1980 by Neal Patterson, Clifford Illig (current vice-Chairman), and Paul Gorup to build a laboratory information system. The company’s first product helped laboratories and blood banks move away from paper-based record systems. By the 1990’s Cerner built a more comprehensive health record system that became widely adopted by hospitals.

Today, Cerner primarily sells software to hospitals and its key product lines include: electronic health records software (60% revenue), revenue cycle management software (13% revenue), population health management software (5% revenue), healthcare IT consulting and outsourcing (9% revenue), and international (13% revenue).

Electronic health records (“EMR”) software is Cerner’s largest business line and is the kernel from which most of its other software applications sprout from. EMR is the most critical piece of a hospital’s IT system, it stores patient records and keeps track of medication and treatments. If an EMR system fails, patients can die. Furthermore, because an EMR software houses much of the patent data, it serves as a basic building block which connects to and manages other software applications such as billing, prescription order management, and more.

Revenue cycle management (“RCM”) software manages billing, insurance claims, and collections. RCM is extremely complex due to the existence of copious billing schemes for procedures and varying forms of insurance coverage. RCM is only getting more complicated as billing & claims are increasingly being tied to healthcare outcomes and efficiency. Cerner was weak in RCM until it acquired Siemen’s acclaimed RCM software business in 2015.

Cerner’s Healthcare IT consulting and outsourcing business helps manage the IT system for hospitals and some non-healthcare organizations as well. Outsourcing select functions or entire departments is a trend within the healthcare industry and Cerner could stand to benefit.

Population health management is a cloud software application which provides data analysis and predictive analytics for health care providers, insurers, and corporate health plans. This is a nascent business for Cerner but is expected to be a major source of growth for the company in the future as the healthcare industry continues to search for solutions to lower costs.

Looking at Cerner’s historical financials, the company has grown (mostly organically) at a healthy high-single-digit to low double-digit rate. Operating margins have been robust in the mid 20% range. FCF conversion has been high due to software economics (low capital requirements, favorable working capital adjustments). Return on Invested Capital (“ROIC”) has been attractive as well. However, in recent years, growth has slowed and margins have stagnated, causing the stock price to stagnate as well. Revenue growth has slowed as many healthcare companies have delayed investments in response to uncertainty over changes in healthcare regulations due to President Trump taking office. Margins have suffered because the company has pulled forward investments in software development (R&D) and marketing (SG&A). These investments have enhanced the company’s competitive position in existing products and have expanded the product suite with the population health management software. As will be covered in the next section, growth is expected to re-accelerate and margins are expected to lift over the next several years.

Longer Term Growth Opportunity

There is a significant opportunity for Cerner to grow its earnings over the next 10 years and beyond. We believe Cerner can compound its revenue growth at a high-single-digit rate and grow its bottom line at a double-digit annual rate for the foreseeable future.

Healthcare providers are faced with the challenge of both lowering the cost of care and improving patient outcomes. Furthermore, due to aging demographics, the healthcare system is seeing utilization rise which is straining resources. Technology is increasingly being leveraged to help manage these challenges which sets the stage for strong secular growth opportunities for companies such as Cerner.

As a result of regulatory initiatives over the past 10 years, electronic health records penetration is mature in the US with over 95% of hospitals using digitized records. International penetration for EMR is much lower and represents an attractive growth opportunity.

Cerner is the #2 US provider of EMR with 25% market share behind competitor EPIC with 26% market share. Although the EMR market in the US is mature, Cerner has a major opportunity to take share in the coming years. Of the 49% of the EMR market that is not served by Cerner or Epic, approximately 60% use software that is no longer actively supported by a vendor. The remaining 40% use software provided by sub-scale companies. Cerner and Epic are expected to continue gobbling up market share as contracts come up for bid.

Another trend driving higher market share for Cerner is the consolidation of healthcare systems. Hospital systems are merging and doctor’s offices are being acquired at an unprecedented rate in response to increased regulatory burdens and lower reimbursement rates for treatments (driving the need to lower costs). When a hospital is acquired, it typically consolidates its IT system with the acquirer. Cerner has an outsized market share in larger healthcare systems and is thus a net beneficiary.

In addition to taking market share in EMR, Cerner is cross-selling its other services to existing EMR customers. For example, while most healthcare providers use an outsourced revenue cycle management software, less than half of Cerner’s EMR customers use Cerner’s RCM. Because a health records system is more heavily integrated than other software, it is easier to switch out the other software and there are synergies to using multiple products from the same vendor.

Cerner provided the below estimates for long-term revenue growth by product line in its 2018 analyst day presentation. Note that ITWorks refers to Cerner’s IT consulting & outsourcing business.

In addition to high single-digit organic revenue growth, Cerner is guiding for 30 to 60 basis points of annual margin expansion over the next several years. Cerner has pulled forward much investment in R&D and SG&A in order to develop its next-generation products and position itself for growth. However, Cerner has signaled that it has reached peak R&A and SG&A spend; therefore, incremental revenue will largely fall to the bottom line. In addition, Cerner is transitioning its products to the cloud which will raise its gross margins over time. The below table also from Cerner’s 2018 analyst day presentation illustrates the expected rise in operating margin.

The net result of the strong organic growth and margin expansion will be double-digit bottom line growth for the next 5 to 10 years.

Competitive Advantages

Cerner is in a unique position to earn outsized returns in the healthcare IT space due to some key competitive advantages including a strong brand, leading intellectual property, a platform advantage, and a sticky customer base.

Cerner was an early player in electronic health records and over the years has accumulated brand equity through its long-tenured success and industry thought leadership. For example, Cerner is a founding member of the CommonWell Health Alliance, an open, not-for-profit industry consortium which sets the standards for electronic health records. Cerner’s strong brand has manifested in an outsized market share among the largest healthcare systems. Cerner counts 120 of the top 200 US healthcare systems as clients, as well as the Department of Defense and the Department of Veterans Affairs. Cerner’s strong brand carries weight internationally where it is either the #1 or #2 share leader in 10 of 11 global regions, see the below graphic.

Source: Cerner 2018 Analyst Day Presentation.

Cerner also has a significant intellectual property advantage over its competitors due to both the amount of resources the company invests in R&D on an annual basis and the number of years the company has been developing its solutions. Cerner’s annual R&D budget is $700 million (~14% of revenue), this is greater than all the R&D budgets of Cerner’s publicly traded competitors combined and is estimated to be greater than EPIC’s R&D budget as well. Cerner has 6,600 research associates and over 400 patents with several hundred patents pending.

Cerner has a platform advantage because it controls electronic health records which is a foundational piece of IT infrastructure for a healthcare provider. Most ancillary software that a hospital operates such as revenue cycle must connect with a core EMR platform and is often housed within an EMR ecosystem. In a sense, the electronic health records software is the operating system for the care giver’s applications. Controlling this platform allows Cerner to tilt customers towards using more of its services and away from competitors.

Cerner’s customers are extremely sticky with a 99% retention rate. Contracts can range from 5 to 10 years in duration and are usually renewed. Because EMR systems are mission critical, hospitals are very risk adverse and unlikely to change platforms once they have one installed. In addition, the installation and training process is extremely onerous. It takes somewhere between 18 and 24 months to fully install a new EMR system and adequately train staff. Once installed, most hospitals customize the EMR software to their particular needs or local regulations. Cerner provides a significant amount of support to its customers with consultants both on and off-site when needed. Conversations with industry professionals indicate that Cerner does a much better job in supporting its customers because it is able to leverage its IT outsourcing team’s resources and expertise. EPIC, on the other hand, contracts with third-party IT consultants for EMR system installation and support.

What Could Cerner be Worth in 5+ years?

Cerner currently trades for 18x forward EV / EBIT and 12x forward EV / EBITDA. This compares to the S&P 500 index which trades for 15x forward EV / EBIT and 11x forward EV / EBITDA (according to Capital IQ).

Many investors would see the premium multiple relative to the broader market and balk. However, Cerner is not a cyclical stock (hospitals won’t stop paying for essential software in a recession) and is expected to grow earnings at 2x the rate of the market. Therefore, a more constructive way to think about valuation is to extrapolate Cerner’s future earnings growth and apply a reasonable multiple.

Our base case for next 5 years compound earnings growth is 11% (based on the earlier table). At this rate, Cerner’s EBIT will be approximately $1,800 million by 2023. Conservatively applying a forward EBIT multiple of 15x implies that Cerner’s EV will be ~$27 billion by 2022 or ~40% higher than today. Most of Cerner’s earnings convert to free cash flow. Conservatively assuming ~80% free cash flow conversion implies that Cerner will have ~$3 billion of net cash. Assuming a share count of 335 million which bakes in annual dilution, we arrive at a 2022 share price of roughly $90 which is 47% above the current price. If Cerner’s valuation multiple does not contract, the implied share price would be $106 which is 73% above the current price.

We have arbitrarily picked a point 5 years out for illustrative purposes. The point is that the company’s value will grow over time in-line with earnings. This should result in a compounded return for shareholders in the range of 10% to 15% per year over the long run (taking in to account earnings growth, cash generation, and shareholder-friendly capital allocation).

Key Investment Risks

1. Regulatory change negatively impacts Cerner

Regulatory uncertainty has already impacted Cerner because healthcare systems have delayed investments in IT until they got a sense for any budget changes resulting from President Trump’s ACA reforms. However, Cerner itself is not tied to any Medicare or Medicaid reimbursement schedules or drug pricing growth. Regulatory change is unlikely to change the key megatrends driving greater technology utilization by health care providers, namely cost containment and aging demographics.

2. Healthcare IT is disrupted or becomes more competitive

The IT landscape for healthcare providers is the most entrenched and protected technology vertical I have encountered. Health systems are technology late adopters because they are extremely risk adverse and slow moving, creating little opportunity for upstarts to win contracts. Second, there are several unique logistical and legal issues unique to healthcare IT and health records. Finally, the incumbents have significant competitive advantages including brand power, technological superiority, and platform advantages that would make it extremely difficult to compete against and win.

3. An economic recession negatively impacts demand for Cerner’s products

Cerner is not very cyclical. Hospitals will continue to utilize Cerner’s products during economic downturns and are under long-term contract to do so. Cerner did not see sales, operating earnings, or margins decline at any point during the last 2 recessions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CERN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.